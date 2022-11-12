Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

The Stretch Restaurant, LLC

77 Reviews

$

565 N Pioneer Rd

Fond Du Lac, WI 54937

Order Again

Breakfast

Stretch 2 X 4

$8.75

Stretch 1 X 1

$5.50

Simple Breakfast

$8.00

Steak & Egg Breakfast

$13.75

Ham Steak Breakfast

$10.50

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

$9.50

Country Fried Breakfast

$10.50

Loaded Biscuits & Gravy

$10.50

1/2 Order Loaded Biscuit Gravy

$6.75

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.75+

Chipped Beef

$10.00

Sausage & Egg Breakfast

$8.00

Deluxe French Toast

$8.50

French Toast

$4.75

Cinnamon French Toast

$5.75

Silver Dollar Platter

$6.00

Belgian Waffle

$5.00

Carmel Apple Waffle

$7.50

Pancake Short Stack

$3.50

Potato Pancake Stack

$4.50

Sausage, Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Denver Sandwich

$5.00

Breakfast Burger

$8.50

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Cheese

$8.00

Meat & Cheese

$9.50

Meat Lover's

$9.50

Mexican

$9.50

Mushroom

$7.50

Denver

$9.50

Western

$9.50

Garden Veggie

$9.50

Meats

Potatoes

Buttermilk Pancake

$1.75

Potato Pancake

$1.75

Breads

$1.75

2 Eggs & Toast

$3.50

Corned Beef Hash

$4.50

Oatmeal

$2.75

Grits

$3.00

Eggs

$0.75+

Burgers & Sandwiches

Stretch Cheeseburger

$8.75

Mushroom & Swiss

$9.50

The Brute

$9.50

Western BBQ Bacon Deluxe

$10.75

Chopped Steak

$9.50

Pizza Burger

$8.75

Patty Melt

$9.50

Gyro

$8.75

Deluxe Clubhouse

$8.75

Hot Ham & Cheese

$7.50

Foot-Long Hot Dog

$5.25

The Freight-Liner

$14.00

BBQ Brisket

$11.00

The Mac Daddy

$10.50

Baconator Deluxe

$11.00

The Jack-Knife

$12.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken

$9.50

Reuben

$9.75

French Dip

$9.75

BLT

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Fire-Roasted Pulled Pork

$9.50

Tuna Salad

$7.75

Philly Steak

$10.75

Dinner Sides

Homemade Mashed Potatoes

$2.75

Baked Potato

$2.75

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Coleslaw

$1.75

Gravy Side

$2.00

Sautéed Mushrooms & Onions

$2.25

Dinner Vegetable

$1.75

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$4.50

Cottage Cheese

$1.75

Dinner

Spaghetti

$8.75+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$9.50

BBQ Pork & Mac

$9.50

Classic Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Homemade Meatloaf

$9.00

Meat Loaf A La Carte

$7.00

Smoked Kielbasa

$9.25

Smoked Kielbasa A La Carte

$7.50

Hot Smothered Sandwihes

$8.75

Hamburger Steak

$9.00

Roast Beef

$9.75

Country Fried Steak

$10.25

Country Fried Steak (A La Carte)

$7.50

Liver & Onions

$9.75

Liver & Onions (A La Carte)

$7.00

Roasted Turkey

$9.75

Pot Roast

$9.75

Steaks, Chops & Seafood

22 oz T-BONE

$26.00

8oz Choice Sirloin

$16.00

8oz Choice Ribeye

$18.00

5oz Choice Tenderloin

$16.00

8oz Cowboy Porkchops

$16.00

Fried or Grilled Shrimp

$13.00

Starters

Stretch Combo

$9.75

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Crinkle Cut Fries

$5.00+

Brew City Fries

$5.75+

Onion Rings

$5.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Battered Mushrooms

$6.00

Battered Cauliflower

$5.00

Deep Fried Pickles

$5.75

Loaded Nachos

$9.75

Boneless Chicken Wings

$8.75

Quesadilla

$8.50+

Cheese Curds

$6.75

Jalapeno Cheese Curds

$6.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.75

Seasoned Curly Fries

$5.00

Kids

Chocolate Chip Pancake

$5.00

French Toast Sticks

$4.75

Kids Breakfast Platter

$5.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.75

Kids Hamburger Combo

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese Combo

$4.75

Zoo Animal Tenders Combo

$4.50

Kids Hot Dog Combo

$3.75

Sweet Treats

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.50

Ice Cream (By Scoop)

$1.50

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.50

Old Fashioned Shake or Malt

$4.50

Root Beer Float

$3.75

Slice of Pie

$4.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.50

Pastry

$1.59

Soups, Chili, SIdes

Soup of the Day

$3.50+

Chili

$4.00+

Potato Salad

$2.50+

Coleslaw

$1.75+

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.50

BLT Salad

$9.00

Ceasar Salad

$7.50

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Taco Salad

$10.50

Chicken Fajita

$9.50

Grilled Chicken

$12.50

Soda

Pepsi

$1.60

Diet Pepsi

$1.60

Mt Dew

$1.60

Diet Mt Dew

$1.60

Orange

$1.60

Root Beer

$1.60

Dr Pepper

$1.60

Sierra Mist

$1.60

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$1.60

Decaf Coffee

$1.60

Tea

Hot Tea

$2.50

Cold Tea

$2.75+

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

White Milk

$2.50+

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.75+

Apple Juice

$2.75+

V8

$2.75+

Tomato Juice

$2.75+

Cranberry Juice Cocktail

$2.75+

Hot Chocolate / Cappuccino

Hot Cocoa

$2.75

English Toffee

$2.75

French Vanilla

$2.75

Friday Specials

Fish Fry

$8.99+

Perch Dinner 8 Piece

$15.99

Walleye Dinner

$15.99

Poor Mans Lobster

$12.99

Fish Sandwhich

$8.99

Saturdays

Smokin' Ribs

$14.99+

Smokin' Ribs Slow Roasted perfectly sauced best around!

Pulled Pork BBQ

$14.99

Slow Roasted BBQ Pulled Pork Plate

Brisket Plate

$14.99

Slow Roasted Brisket Plate

BBQ Rib Tips

$14.99

Leg Quarter Chicken

$14.99

Full Leg Quarter Slow Roasted

Gumbo Soup

$7.99+

All Meat Plate

$32.99

Sundays

Sunday Buffet

$11.99+

Mondays

Sloppy Joe Special

$5.99

1 Sloppy Joe, Chips & Pickles

Additional Sloppy Joes

$1.00

Memorial Day Special

$5.00

Tuesday

Two Taco's

$6.95

Taco Salad

$6.95

Wednesday

Baked Ham Dinner

$7.99

Thursday

FIESTA BUFFET

$0.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 5:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 5:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 5:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 5:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 5:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 5:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 5:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to The Stretch... A tradition of great food, great service spanning generations!

565 N Pioneer Rd, Fond Du Lac, WI 54937

