Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
The Stretch Restaurant, LLC
77 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 5:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 am - 5:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 5:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 5:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 am - 5:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 5:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to The Stretch... A tradition of great food, great service spanning generations!
Location
565 N Pioneer Rd, Fond Du Lac, WI 54937
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Skinny Vic's Diner & Coffee Stop - 804 West Paradise Drive
No Reviews
804 Paradise Dr West Bend, WI 53095
View restaurant