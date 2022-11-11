Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Stubborn Mule 100 S. Eola Drive

1,009 Reviews

$$

100 S. Eola Drive

Orlando, FL 32801

Popular Items

The Coop
Stubborn Mule Burger
Salmon Salad

Starters

ToGo Burrata

$10.00

beefsteak tomato, balsamic glaze, basil

ToGo Edamame

$11.00

basil butter, pumpkin seeds, grated parmesan

ToGo PEI Mussels

$15.00

Miso-butter broth, mushrooms

ToGo Soft Pretzel Rolls

$10.00

Pepper jack fondue, honey mustard

ToGo Sticky Pork Belly

$11.00

slow-braised, Asian sticky sauce, sesame seeds

ToGo Tuna Stack

$16.00

ahi tuna, sweet sesame sambal, pineapple, avocado, crispy nori

ToGo Zucchini Fritters

$11.00

shredded zucchini, roasted corn, grated parmesan, red curry

ToGo Bruschetta

$11.00

roasted corn, chipotle aioli, cotija, lime salt

Salad/Soup

SOD

$6.00+

Small House Salad

$6.00

Large House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, onion, cucumber, tomato, carrots, and croutons with choice of dressing

The Coop

$16.00

Grilled sliced Chicken Breast, Hard-boiled Egg, Maple-Pepper Bacon, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Roasted Corn, Edamame, and Gouda Cheese over a bed of Mixed Greens. Served with a homemade Honey Mustard dressing

Salmon Salad

Salmon Salad

$16.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon, Cherry Tomatoes, Radish, Goat Cheese, Blueberries, and Sunflower Seeds over a bed of Spinach, Arugula and Mixed Greens. Served with Avocado Vinaigrette

Tuna Poke Bowl

$17.00

Choice of: Sweet-Sesame Sambal Tuna or Sticky Pork Belly over Sticky Rice with Radish, Cucumber, Edamame, and Avocado finished with a Jalapeno-Cilantro drizzle

Pork Belly Poke Bowl

$17.00

Poke Bowl *No Protein*

$14.00

Flatbreads

Vegetarian Flatbread

$14.00

Tzatziki base with Sweet Potato puree, shredded Zucchini, Corn, Summer Squash, Red Peppers, pickled Red Onion, sautéed Mushrooms, and Arugula

Shrimp Flatbread

$16.00

Shrimp, Basil-Walnut Pesto, Cherry Tomatoes, shaved Parmesan Cheese, and Red Onions. Topped with a Balsamic drizzle

Short Rib Flatbread

$16.00

Shredded Short Rib, Caramelized Onion, White Cheddar, Corn, and roasted Red Pepper Jam, drizzled with Mesquite BBQ

Sandwiches & Burgers

Stubborn Mule Burger

$17.00

8oz. Angus Beef, Maple-Pepper Bacon, Beefsteak Tomato, Mixed Greens, Havarti Cheese Fondue, Cider Onion Jam Mayo, and a Crispy Potato Nest on toasted Brioche

Belgian Waffle Burger

$17.00

8oz. Angus Beef, Cheddar Cheese, maple bourbon mayo, and Maple-Pepper Bacon served between two Sugar-Pearls Belgian Waffles

Nacho Burger

$18.00

Angus patty, pepper jack fondue, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onion, corn tortilla, lime crema, pretzel bun

Lobster Burger

$31.00

Angus patty, Maine Lobster, brown butter mayo, tomato, bibb lettuce, garlic cilantro aioli, brioche bun

Single Animal Style

$16.00

One 8oz Angus Beef patty, Caramelized Onions, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Sweet-Heat pickles, Tomato and Bibb Lettuce on a Dijon-toasted Pretzel Bun

Double Double

$20.00

Two 8oz Angus Beef patty, Caramelized Onions, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Sweet-Heat pickles, Tomato and Bibb Lettuce on a Dijon-toasted Pretzel Bun

Plain Burger

$13.00

8oz Angus Beef Patty served on a Brioche Bun

Catch Sandwich

$17.00

Fresh Catch of the Day, Beefsteak Tomato, creamy Brussels Slaw, Sweet-Heat Pickles, and Lime Tartar Sauce on a toasted Brioche

What Came First

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Tomato, Over-Medium Egg, Mixed Greens, Maple-Pepper Bacon, and Herb Mayo on toasted Brioche

NHC Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Breast tossed in our Nashville HOT Sauce, served with a Creamy Brussels Slaw and Sweet-Heat Pickles on toasted Ciabatta

Chipotle Cheesesteak

$16.00

Sliced Ribeye with Cheddar Cheese, Caramelized Onions, Bell Pepper, and Chipotle Aioli, topped with Havarti Cheese fondue on a toasted Hoagie

Steak Tip Tacos

$17.00

Three Grilled Flour Tortillas, Cotija Cheese, Mixed Greens, Tomatillo Pico de Gallo, Jalapeno Cilantro Crema, and Adobo Salsa

Smashed Salmon

$17.00

Grilled Smashed Salmon, Cucumber Tzatziki, Cherry Tomato Confit, and Roasted Apples with Herb Mayo, Beefsteak Tomato and Mixed Greens on toasted Sourdough

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$17.00

pepper jack, prosciutto, Carolina gold BBQ, Texas toast

Entrées

Red Curry Salmon

$27.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon served with Red Curry Couscous, Carrots, Haricot Vert, and a Sunflower Seed Chimichurri

Airline Penne

$27.00

Pan seared Airline Chicken Breast over Penne Pasta with Havarti Cheese, served with a roasted medley of Broccolini, Summer Squash, Beets, and Garlic and finished with a Sage and Tarragon Butter

Fresh Catch

$32.00

pan-seared fresh catch over spring hash (sweet potato, zucchini, yellow corn, red onions) and arugula, finished with a blood orange glaze

Chef's Cut

white cheddar mashed potatoes, garlic broccolini, veal demi glaze

Elote Risotto

$26.00

Sides

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

Garlic Broccolini

$6.00

Gouda Grits

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Mixed Greens Salad

$6.00

Plain Fries

$6.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Roasted Carrots

$6.00

Rosemary-Parm Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Desserts

1 Scoop of Ice Cream

$4.00

Brownie Sundae

$9.00

warm brownie with vanilla icecream and caramel drizzle

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$12.00

Kids Chicken Tacos

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Plains Burger

$12.00

Winner Winner Chicken Dinner

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Americano

$5.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Cappuccino

$5.00Out of stock

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Herbal Tea

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Lg Saratoga Sparkling

$5.00

Lg Saratoga Still

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Single Espresso

$3.50

Sm Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00

Sm Saratoga Still

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Water

check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Stubborn Mule is an innovative New American Restaurant that pays tribute to the Moscow Mule Cocktail.  Vibrant craft cocktails, hyper local beers and diverse wine list.

Website

Location

100 S. Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32801

Directions

The Stubborn Mule image
The Stubborn Mule image

