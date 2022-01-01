Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Bars & Lounges

The Stuffed Olive Cedar Falls

review star

No reviews yet

314 Main St.

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Popular Items

CHARCUTERIE BOARD
CREAMY CRAB DIP

FOOD

BRUSCHETTA

$9.00

Fresh roma tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, and onions. Drizzled with our house-made balsamic vinagrette over freshly baked baguette crostini.

BACON WRAPPED JALAPENOS

$12.00

Savory bacon wrapped jalapenos stuffed with a spicy cream cheese blend.

CRAB RANGOONS (4)

$9.00

Homemade with crab and cream cheese fried to order. Served with our house rangoon sauce.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$11.00

Baked to order and served with pita points.

STUFFED CREMINIS

$9.00

Fresh cremini mushrooms stuffed with imported mild Italian sausage, caramelized onions, cojita and ghost pepper cheeses. Topped with a drizzle of our house-made teriyaki sauce.

CALAMARI

$12.00

Curly calamari fried to order and served with garlic sriracha for dipping.

CREAMY CRAB DIP

$13.00

Crab, cream cheese, artichokes, shredded provolone, and garlic. Served with pita points.

CAJUN SALMON SKEWERS

$14.00

Fresh salmon skewered and seasoned in our house blend of herbs and spices and gently baked to medium rare. Served with sweet rice.

COCONUT SHRIMP

$12.00

Served with Thai mango dipping sauce and sticky rice.

HOMEMADE CRAB CAKES

$14.00

Our crab cakes are made in house with real crab meat. Served with roasted red pepper coulis and a lemon wedge.

SWEET POTATO WAFFLE FRIES

$9.00

Crispy sweet potato waffle fries served with our tasty raspberry chipotle dipping sauce.

KAMAKAZI TUNA

$16.00

Fresh sashimi grade tuna lightly blackened to rare in our house seasonings and served with sticky rice, wasabi, and soy sauce.

SESAME SEARED TUNA

$16.00

Fresh sashimi grade tuna lightly seared to rare in sesame seed oil and sesame seeds. Served with tropical mango salsa and sticky rice.

SWEET MIRIN SALMON

$15.00

A baked salmon fillet drizzled with our delicious house-made sweet mirin glaze. Garnished with thinly sliced green onions next to a bed of sticky rice.

GHOST SLIDERS (2)

$14.00

All natural grass fed beef on an artisan brioche. Topped with caramelized onions, balsamic jam, and shredded smokey ghost pepper cheese.

JD SLIDERS (2)

$14.00

All natural grass fed beef on an artisan brioche. Topped with whiskey sauce and caramelized onions.

BLUE CHEESE SLIDERS (2)

$14.00

These savory sliders are served with applewood smoked blue cheese, provolone, and caramelized onions.

ROASTED RED PEPPER HUMMUS

$9.00

Served with fresh pita points for dipping. Add fresh veggies for dipping.

CAPRESE SKEWERS

$9.00Out of stock

Cherry tomatoes that carry an explosion of flavor along with fresh mozzarella and basil drizzled with olive oil and balsamic reduction.

HAWAIIAN CHIPS & SALSA

$9.00

A refreshing diced blend of fresh pineapple, tomato, bell pepper, jalapeno, and red onion complemented with fresh lime juice and cilantro. Served with corn tortilla chips.

CHICKEN SATAY

$11.00

Grilled garlic aioli chicken on skewers drizzled with spicy peanut sauce and served with sticky rice.

CHARCUTERIE BOARD

$18.00

Assortment of meats, cheeses, and olives. Served with dark ale gourmet mustard and crostini.

CRAB RANGOON FLATBREAD

$13.00

Our house-made crab rangoon stuffing smothered in a five cheese blend and drizzled with hot honey sauce.

MEDITERRANEAN CAPRESE FLA

$13.00

Roasted tomatoes in olive oil, fresh mozzarella, red onion, and basil. Drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

PESTO CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$13.00

Garlic pesto and grilled Montreal chicken with fresh mozzarella and spinach.

SWEET & SPICY SICILIAN FL

$13.00

Balsamic jam, mushrooms, Italian sausage, and green onion, in queso fresco and ghost pepper cheeses, along with our five cheese blend.

HAWAIIAN FLATBREAD

$13.00

A barbeque sauce based flatbread topped with five cheese blend, pineapple, Canadian bacon, and red onion.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE FLATBRE

$13.00

Our house-made spinach and artichoke smothered in a five cheese blend.

SIDE OF PITA POINTS

$3.00

MARTINIS

ALMOND JOY

$10.00

ALMOST BETTER

$10.00

AMBER MARTINI

$10.00

APEROL SPRITZ MARTINI

$10.00

APPLE-TINI

$10.00

AUGUST MOON

$10.00

BANANA CREAM

$10.00

BIG BERRY

$10.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$10.00

BLOODY MARY MARTINI

$11.00

BOULEVARDIER

$11.00

BUTTERSCOTCH BUTTON

$10.00

CABLE CAR

$10.00

CACTUS JUICE

$10.00

CARAMEL APPLE

$10.00

CARAMEL MACCHIATO TINI

$11.00

CARROT CAKE

$10.00

CHERRY KOOL-AID

$10.00

CHOCOLATE BANANA

$10.00

CHOCOLATE BLISS

$10.00

CHOCOLATE CHERRY

$10.00

CHOCOLATE KISS MARTINI

$10.00

CITRUS MARTINI

$10.00

CLASSIC MARGATINI

$10.00

CLASSIC MARTINI

$10.00

CONTINENTAL MARTINI

$10.00

COSMOPOLITAN MARTINI

$10.00

CUCUMBER MARTINI

$11.00

CUCUMBER MELON MARTINI

$10.00

CUCUMBER MINT MARTINI

$10.00

DAIQUIRI MARTINI

$10.00

DARK CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$10.00

DAYDREAMING OF FLORA

$11.00

DIRTY BIRD MARTINI

$13.00

DIRTY MARTINI

$10.00

ELECTRIC BEACH

$10.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$11.00

FLIRTINI

$10.00

FRENCH KISS

$10.00

FRUIT LOOP MARTINI

$10.00

FUNKY MARTINI

$10.00

GARLIC MASHED POTATO TINI

$10.00

GERMAN CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$10.00

GILLIGAN'S MARTINI

$10.00

GIMLET MARTINI

$10.00

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE MARTINI

$10.00

GRAPE KOOL-AID

$10.00

GRAPE TOOTSITINI

$10.00

GRAPEFRUIT MARTINI

$10.00

GRASSHOPPER MARTINI

$10.00

GREEN TEA

$10.00

HEMINGWAY MARTINI

$10.00

HONEY BADGER MARTINI

$11.00

HONEY LATTE MARTINI

$11.00

HOT TROPIC MARTINI

$11.00

HPNOTIQ BLUE MARTINI

$10.00

HPNOTIQ BREEZE MARTINI

$10.00

JAMAICAN TEN SPEED TINI

$10.00

JAMES BOND MARTINI

$10.00

JUNGLE BIRD

$10.00

KEY LIME MARTINI

$10.00

KINKY MARTINI

$10.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$10.00

LEMON MERINGUE PIE TINI

$11.00

LOVE POTION MARTINI

$10.00

MACAROON COOKIE MARTINI

$10.00

MANGO SALSA MARTINI

$10.00

MISS MONEYPENNY

$10.00

MO-TINI

$10.00

NAKED MARTINI

$10.00

NEGRONI MARTINI

$11.00

NEW YORK MARTINI

$10.00

NUTS N BERRIES MARTINI

$10.00

OATMEAL MARTINI

$10.00

ORANGE DAYDREAM MARTINI

$10.00

PAMATINI

$10.00

PEACH N COCONUT

$10.00

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA

$11.00

PEARTINI

$10.00

PECAN PIE MARTINI

$10.00

PERFECT MARTINI

$10.00

PINA COLADA MARTINI

$10.00

PINEAPPLE BASIL MARTINI

$10.00

PINEAPPLE CAKE MARTINI

$10.00

PINK LEMONADE MARTINI

$10.00

POMEGRANAT SPLASH MARTINI

$10.00

RASPBERRY BROWNIE BATTER

$10.00

RASPBERRY LEMONADE TINI

$10.00

RED BELL BEAUTY

$10.00

REDWAVE MARTINI

$11.00

RUSTY NAIL MARTINI

$11.00

S'MORES MARTINI

$10.00

SALTED CARAMEL MARTINI

$10.00

SIDECAR MARTINI

$11.00

SMOKEY MARTINI

$10.00

SNICKERS MARTINI

$11.00

SPARKLING PEAR MARTINI

$10.00

STRAWBERRY ROSE

$11.00

STROOPWAFEL

$10.00

SUNSET MARTINI

$10.00

SWEET TART MARTINI

$10.00

TEQUILA HONEY BEE MARTINI

$10.00

THE DUDE

$11.00

THE GIBSON

$10.00

TIRAMISU MARTINI

$10.00

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

$10.00

TRUFFLE MARTINI

$10.00

TWINKLE-TINI

$10.00

WHISKEY CANDIED APPLE TIN

$11.00

COCKTAILS

BELLINI

$7.00

BLOODY MARY COCKTAIL

$8.00

BLUEBERRY MOJITO

$8.00

CITRUS MULE

$8.00

CLASSIC MULE

$8.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$9.00

LONG ISLAND MULE

$8.00

MANHATTAN

$9.00

MARGARITA

$7.00

MINT MOJITO

$8.00

NEGRONI SBAGLIATO

$11.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

PEACH MOJITO

$8.00

PEACHY MULE

$8.00

RASPBERRY MOJITO

$8.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$7.00

SPICY MULE

$8.00

STRAWBERRY MOJITO

$8.00

VODKA RED BULL

$4.00

WHITE RUSSIAN

$7.00

VIRGIN MULE

$5.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

$5.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$5.00

2 OLIVES EACH SKEWERS

PIMENTO OLIVE

$0.50

BLEU CHEESE OLIVE

$0.50

PROSCIUTTO & PROVOLONE OL

$0.50

JALAPENO OLIVE

$0.50

SUN-DRIED TOMATO OLIVE

$0.50

GARLIC OLIVE

$0.50

PARMESAN OLIVE

$0.50

PEPPER JACK OLIVE

$0.50

BACON OLIVE

$0.50

CREAM CHEESE OLIVE

$0.50

OLIVE SAMPLER

$5.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
The Stuffed Olive is about the entire “Martini Experience.” From your favorite classic to new and exciting blends you’ve never seen before, you’re sure to a find a cocktail to love on our vast martini menu. Add a warm, comfortable atmosphere, great wines, beers, and top-shelf spirits, and The Stuffed Olive will become your favorite place to start, end, or spend your entire evening. Our tapas menu offers appetizer-sized portions of globally influenced entrees, for a sampling and sharing dining experience. Pair tasty tapas with your favorite martini for happy hour, dinner, or a late night snack. We welcome you to sit back, relax, enjoy great food, good conversation, and you’re favorite martini.

Location

314 Main St., Cedar Falls, IA 50613

