The Stuffed Olive Des Moines

MARTINIS

ALMOND JOY MARTINI

$11.00

1.5 oz. Malibu 1 oz. Tippy Cow Vanilla 1 oz. Frangelico Splash cream Garnish with coconut rim, choco swirls, "JOY" on top

ALMOST BETTER THN SEXTINI

$11.00

1.5 oz. Baileys 1 oz. Kahlua 1. oz. Amaretto Splash cream Garnish w/ choco swirls, "SEX" on top

AMBER MARTINI

$11.00

1.75 oz. Vodka 1 oz. Frangelico 1 oz. Amaretto

APPLE-TINI

$11.00

Equal parts Apple Pucker/Apple Vodka Garnish w/ cherry

AUGUST MOON MARTINI

$11.00

1 oz. OJ 1.75 Amaretto 1.25 Triple Sec Garnish w/ cherry

AVIATION

$12.00

2 oz Gin 1.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Lillet Blanc Garnished with a lemon twist or stuffed olives.

BANANA CREAM PIE MARTINI

$11.00

1.5 oz. Creme de Banana 1.25 Cake Vodka 1.25 Baileys splash cream Garnish w/ graham cracker rim

BIG BERRY MARTINI

$11.00

2 oz Pomegranate vodka .75 oz Cherry Pucker .75 oz Raspberry Schnapps Splash Cranberry Garnish with a lemon

BIRTHDAY CAKE MARTINI

$11.00

1.5 oz Cake Vodka 1.25 oz McGillicuddy's Vanilla 1.25 oz Tippy Cow Vanilla Splash Cake Batter Splash Cream Garnish w/ Caramel/Sprinkle rim

BLOODY MARY MARTINI

$12.00

3 oz Absolut Peppar Splash Olive Brine 1 oz. Zing Zang Garnish with spice rim & olives

BLUEBERRY LEMON DROP MARTINI

$11.00

1.75 oz Pearl Blueberry 1.25 oz Limoncello 1 oz Sweet & Sour Garnish w/ sugar rim & lemon

BOULEVARDIER

$13.00

Equal Parts: Maker's Mark Campari Sweet Vermouth Garnish w/ Orange Twist

CABLE CAR MARTINI

$11.00

1.75 oz Captain Morgan 1.25 oz Triple Sec 1 oz Sweet & Sour Garnish w/ a cherry

CACTUS JUICE MARTINI

$11.00

1.75 oz Jose Gold Tequila 1.25 oz Amaretto 1 oz Sweet & Sour Garnish w/ a Lime

CANDIED PEAR

$11.00

2 oz Absolut Pears .75 Domaine de Canton .75 St. Germaine .5 Lemon Juice Garnish w/ sugar rim

CARAMEL APPLE

$11.00

2 oz Apple Vodka 1 oz Apple Pucker 1 oz Buttershots Garnish with caramel swirls

CARROT CAKE MARTINI

$11.00

Equal parts: Baileys Buttershots Tiny splash Hot Damn Splash cream Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon

CHERRY KOOL-AID MARTINI

$11.00

1.5 oz Cherry Vodka 1.5 oz Cherry Pucker 1 oz Sweet & Sour Splash cherry juce Garnish with sugar rim & cherry

CHOCO COVERED CHERRY TINI

$11.00

Splash cherry juice/choco syrup/cream Equal parts: Cherry Vodka Tippy Cow Chocolate Cherry Pucker Creme de Cacao

CHOCOLATE BLISS MARTINI

$11.00

Equal parts: Vanilla Vodka Kahlua Frangelico Tippy Cow Chocolate Splash cream Garnish w/ choco swirls "BLISS" on top

CITRUS MARTINI

$11.00

2.5 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1 oz Sweet & Sour .5 oz CK Chardonney Garnish w/ lemon twist

CLASSIC MARTINI

$11.00

Choice of Vodka or Gin Splash of Dry Vermouth Garnish w/ Olives

CONTINENTAL MARTINI

$11.00

2.5 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1.5 oz Raspberry Schnapps Garnish w/ lemon twist

COSMOPOLITAN MARTINI

$11.00

2 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1.25 oz Triple Sec Splash lime juice Top w/ cranberry Garnish w/ lime

CUCUMBER MARTINI

$12.00

1.5 oz Cucumber Vodka 1.5 oz Hendrick's Gin Splash of simple syrup Serve with cucumber slice topped with tonic

CUCUMBER MELON MARTINI

$11.00

2 oz Cucumber Vodka 1.25 oz Watermelon Pucker Serve over cucumber slice topped with tonic/sprite

CUCUMBER MINT MARTINI

$11.00

3 oz Cucumber Vodka Splash simple syrup/lime juice Serve over cucumber slice topped w/ tonic

DAIQUIRI MARTINI

$11.00

3 oz Bacardi Rum .5 oz Lime Juice .5 oz Simple Garnish w/ Lime

DARK CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$11.00

Equal Parts: 360 Chocolat Vodka Tippy Cow Chocolate Creme de cacao Splash cream/chocolate syrup Garnish w/ chocolate kiss

DAYDREAMING OF FLORA

$12.00

1.5 oz Hendricks Gin 1.5 oz Deep Eddy Grapefruit .5 oz St. Germaine 3 Basil leaves Top with champagne or prosecco (whichever is open)

DIRTY BANANA MARTINI

$12.00

Equal Parts: Caramel Vodka Tippy Cow Chocolate Skrewball Whiskey Creme de banana Garnish with Chocolate/Caramel swirls Top with Chocolate/Caramel Crosshatch

DIRTY BIRD MARTINI

$14.00

1 oz Olive Brine 3 oz Grey Goose Garnish with Olives

DIRTY MARTINI

$11.00

1 oz Olive Brine 3 oz Choice of Vodka or Gin Garnish with Olives

DRUNKIE MONKEY

$12.00

Equal Parts: Skrewball Whiskey Creme de Banana .25 oz Caramel Garnish w/ plastic monkey

EL ORO

$30.00

.5 oz Lime juice .25 oz Agave 3 Dashes orange bitters 2 oz Don Julio 1942 1.2 oz Grand Marnier Garnish w/ salt rim & lime

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$12.00

1 oz Espresso 2 oz Vanilla Vodka 1 oz Kahlua Splash simple syrup Top w/ 3 espresso beans

EVERYTHING'S PEACHY

$11.00

.5 oz Peach puree 1.75 oz Peach Vodka 1.75 oz Peach Schnapps

FLIRTINI

$11.00

1.25 oz Smirnoff Raspberry Vodka .5 oz Peach Schnapps Splash of Moscato & pineapple juice Raspberry Schnapps sunk to the bottom

FRENCH KISS

$11.00

1.5 oz Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka .75 Raspberry Liqueur Splash pineapple juice

FRUIT LOOP MARTINI

$12.00

1.25 oz Three Olives Loopy Vodka 1.25 RumChata Splash of cream Garnished with a Caramel/Fruit Loop Rim

FUNKY MARTINI

$11.00

1 oz Olive Brine 3 oz New Amsterdam Vodka Shake w/ Blue Cheese Olive Garnish with Blue Cheese Olives

GARLIC MASHED POTATO TINI

$11.00

1 oz Olive Brine 3 oz Chopin Vodka Garnish with Garlic Olives

GERMAN CHOCOLATE MARTINI

$11.00

.5 oz Tippy Cow Chocolate .5 oz Frangelico .5 oz Malibu Rum .5 oz Dr. McGillicuddy’s Vanilla Splash of coconut cream & cream Garnished with a chocolate/toasted coconut rim

GILLIGAN'S MARTINI

$11.00

.75 oz Bacardi Rum .75 oz Malibu Rum .75 oz Crème de Banana Splashes of pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, & cream. Garnished with an orange slice

GINGER PEACH MARTINI

$11.00

1.25 oz Deep Eddy’s Peach Vodka .5 oz Domaine de Canton Splash of Peach Puree, & Ginger Beer

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE MARTINI

$11.00

1.25 oz Kahlua .5 oz White Crème de Cacao .5 oz Crème de Menthe Splash of cream Garnish with chocolate swirls in the glass & feathered chocolate on top

GRAPE FRUIT MARTINI

$11.00

2 oz Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka .25 oz Aperol Splashes of simple syrup & grapefruit juice Garnished with a sugar rim

GRAPE KOOL-AID MARTINI

$11.00

1.25 oz Smirnoff Grape Vodka 1.25 oz Grape Pucker Splashes of sweet and sour, & cranberry juice. Garnished with a sugar rim

GRAPE TOOTSITINI

$11.00

.5 oz Grape Pucker .5 oz Raspberry Schnapps 1.25 oz Kahlua, Splash of orange juice

GRASSHOPPER MARTINI

$11.00

1.25 oz 360 Chocolate Vodka, .5 oz White Crème de Cacao .5 oz Green Crème de Menthe Splash of cream Garnish with chocolate swirls in the glass and write “Hop” on Top

HEMINGWAY MARTINI

$11.00

.75 oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka .75 oz Bacardi Rum .5 oz Triple Sec Splashes of lime juice, & grapefruit juice

HONEY BADGER MARTINI

$14.00

1.5 oz Revelton Distillery Honey Whiskey, .5 oz Bärenjäger Honey Liqueur, Splashes of simple syrup, & lemon juice. Garnished with caramel & graham cracker rim.

HONEY LATTE

$14.00

.75 oz Baileys Almande 1 oz Revelton Distillery Honey Whiskey 1 oz Espresso Splash of simple syrup

HOT N' DIRTY

$11.00

1 oz Olive Brine 5 Dashes of Franks Red Hot 3 oz Choice of Vodka or Gin Garnish with Olives

HYPNOTIQ BLUE MARTINI

$11.00

1.5 oz Hpnotiq .5 oz New Amsterdam Vodka, Splash of lemonade. Garnished with a lemon slice

HYPNOTIQ BREEZE MARTINI

$11.00

1.5 oz Hpnotiq .5 oz Malibu Rum Splash of pineapple juice Garnished with a cherry.

JAMAICAN TEN SPEED TINI

$11.00

1.25 oz Malibu Rum .5 oz Melon Liqueur .5 oz Crème de Banana Splashes of Pineapple juice, & Cream.

JAMES BOND MARTINI

$11.00

2 oz Gin 1.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Lillet Blanc Garnished with a lemon twist or stuffed olives.

JULE-UP

$11.00

2oz Makers Mark, .5oz Domaine De Canton, .25 Simple Syrup, splash Ginger Beer, Mint, splash Soda

KEY LIME MARTINI

$11.00

.75 oz Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka .75 oz Dr. McGillicuddy’s Vanilla .5 oz fresh lime juice, Dollop of whipped cream shaken in. Garnished with caramel/graham cracker rim & a lime slice

KINKY MARTINI

$11.00

1.5 oz Kinky liqueur .5 oz Malibu Rum, Splash of pineapple juice

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$11.00

1.75 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1.25 oz Limoncello 1 oz Sweet & Sour Garnish w/ sugar rim & lemon

MACAROON COOKIE MARTINI

$11.00

1.5 oz Malibu, .5 oz Tippy Cow Vanilla .5 oz Dr. McGillicuddy’s Vanilla Splashes of coconut cream, & cream. Garnished with a Chocolate/toasted coconut rim.

MANGO SALSA MARTINI

$11.00

Muddled jalapeño, w/ splashes of simple syrup, pineapple juice, & lime juice. Fill with ice 2 oz New Amsterdam Mango Vodka

MANGO-TINI

$11.00

2 oz New Amsterdam Mango Vodka Splashes of Mango Puree, & pineapple juice.

CLASSIC MARGATINI

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Tequila, Triple Sec, Splashes of lime juice, & sour. Garnished with a salt rim and a lime slice

MISS MONEYPENNY

$11.00

2 oz Bacardi Limon Splashes of lime juice, sweet & sour Raspberry Schnapps sunk to the bottom

MO-TINI

$11.00

NAKED MARTINI

$11.00

3 oz Gin or Vodka Garnished with a lemon twist or stuffed olives

NEW YORK MARTINI

$11.00

2 oz Gin .25 oz Dry Vermouth Splash of orange juice. Garnished with a lemon twist

NUTS & BERRIES MARTINI

$12.00

1.5 oz Frangelico 1.5 oz Raspberry Liqueur, Splash of cream

NUTS ABOUT YOU

$12.00

1.25 oz Screwball Peanutbutter Whiskey .5 oz Frangelico .5 oz Tippy Cow Chocolate Splash of Chocolate Syrup & cream. Garnished with chocolate swirls in the glass and write “Nuts” on top

OATMEAL COOKIE MARTINI

$11.00

.25 oz Jägermeister 1.25 oz Baileys Irish cream, .5 oz Kahlua, .25 oz Hot Damn, Splash of cream. Garnish with Cinnamon

ORANGE DAYDREAM MARTINI

$11.00

1.5 oz Deep Eddy Orange Vodka 1.5 oz Tippy Cow Vanilla, Splashes of orange juice & cream. Garnished with an orange slice

PAMATINI

$11.00

1.5 oz Pearl Pomegranate Vodka .75 oz PAMA Liqueur, Splash of cranberry juice

PEACH AND COCONUT MARTINI

$11.00

1.25 oz Deep Eddy Peach Vodka 1.25 oz Malibu Rum Splashes of coconut cream, pineapple & orange juices.

PEARTINI

$11.00

1.5 oz Absolut Pear Vodka .5 oz Amaretto, Splash of lemonade. Garnished with a sugar rim

PEAT'S DRAGON

$17.00

1.75 oz Dewar’s Blended Scotch Whiskey, .5 oz Grand Marnier, .5 oz Lillet Blanc, .25 oz Dry Vermouth, A Pinch of black pepper

PECAN PIE MARTINI

$11.00

1.25 oz Frangelico, .5 oz Dr. McGillicuddy’s Vanilla, .5 oz Buttershots, Splashes of cream, & caramel 2 dashes of molasses bitters. Garnished with a caramel & graham cracker rim

PERFECT MARTINI

$14.00

2 oz Tanqueray #10 Gin .25 oz Sweet Vermouth .25 oz Dry Vermouth Garnished with a lemon twist or stuffed olives

PINA COLADA MARTINI

$11.00

1.25 oz Captain Morgan Pineapple Rum, 1.25 oz Malibu Coconut Rum, Splashes of coconut cream, pineapple juice, & milk. Garnished with an orange & cherry flag.

PINEAPPLE BASIL MARTINI

$11.00

1.5 oz New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka, .75 oz New Amsterdam Mango Vodka, 3-5 basil leaves (Slap!) Splashes of lime, pineapple & orange juices

PINEAPPLE CAKE TINI

$11.00

1.5 oz Cake Vodka, 1.25 oz Smirnoff Caramel Vodka, Big Splash of pineapple juice. Garnished with a cherry.

PINK LEMONADE MARTINI

$11.00

1.25 oz Limoncello, .75 oz Pearl Pomegranate Vodka, .5 oz PAMA liqueur, Splash of lemonade. Garnished with a lemon slice.

POMEGRANATE SPLASH TINI

$11.00

1.5 oz Pearl Pomegranate Vodka, .5 oz PAMA liqueur, .5 oz Triple Sec, Splash of orange juice.

RASPBERRY BROWNIE BATTER

$11.00

.75 oz Cake vodka, .75 oz Tippy Cow Chocolate, .75 oz Raspberry Liqueur, Splash of chocolate syrup

RASPBERRY LEMONADE TINI

$11.00

1.25 oz Limoncello, .75 oz Raspberry Liqueur, Splashes of sweet & sour, & sprite. Garnished with a lemon slice

REDWAVE MARTINI

$12.00

1.25 oz Ciroc Redberry Vodka, .5 oz Pama liqueur, Splashes of simple syrup, lime juice, & pineapple juice. Garnished with house spiced rim

RICK'S MARTINI

$11.00

RUSTY NAIL MARTINI

$16.00

1.75 oz Dewar’s White Label 1.75 oz Drambuie

S'MORES MARTINI

$11.00

1 oz Cake Vodka .75 oz Crème de Cacao .75 oz Tippy Cow Vanilla Dollop of whipped cream shaken. Garnished with a chocolate/graham cracker rim & marshmallows

SALTED CARAMEL MARTINI

$11.00

1.5 oz Smirnoff Caramel vodka 1.5 oz Tippy Cow Vanilla Splash of cream. Garnished with caramel syrup drizzles in the glass, a caramel/salted rim & caramel feathering on top.

SIDE CAR MARTINI

$14.00

1.5 oz Cognac, .5 oz Grand Marnier Splashes of lemon juice, & simple syrup. Garnished with a sugar rim & a lemon twist

SMOKY MARTINI

$16.00

2 oz Gin .25 oz Dry Vermouth .5 oz Dewar’s White Label Garnished with a lemon twist or stuffed olives

SNICKERS MARTINI

$12.00

1.25 oz 360 Double Chocolate Vodka, .5 oz Buttershots, .5 oz Frangelico, Splash of cream. Garnished with chocolate & caramel swirls in the glass, & chocolate & caramel feathering

SPARKLING PEAR MARTINI

$11.00

2 oz Absolut Pear Vodka, Splashes of Moscato, simple syrup, & lemonade

SPECIALTY MARTINI

$11.00

STRAWBERRY LEMON DROP

$11.00

1.75 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1.25 oz Limoncello Splash Sweet & Sour Splash Strawberry Puree Garnish w/ lemon

STROOPWAFEL

$11.00

.5 oz Smirnoff Caramel Vodka, .5 oz Buttershots, .5 oz Baileys Irish Cream, .5 oz RumChata, Splash of cream. Garnished with caramel waffle pattern in glass

SUNSET MARTINI

$11.00

.5 oz Christian Brothers Brandy, .5 oz Triple Sec, .5 oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, .5 oz Malibu Rum, Splashes of orange & pineapple juices cherry juice sunk to the bottom

SWEET TART MARTINI

$11.00

.75 oz Deep Eddy Orange Vodka, 1.25 oz Kinky Liqueur, Splash of orange juice. Garnished with an orange slice

TEQUILA HONEY BEE MARTINI

$11.00

2 oz 1800 Reposado Tequila, .5 oz Bärenjäger Liqueur, Splashes of simple syrup & lemon juice. Garnished with a lemon twist

THE GIBSON

$11.00

3 oz Gin or Vodka .25 oz Dry Vermouth Garnished with cocktail onions

TIRAMISU MARTINI

$11.00

.75 oz Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, .75 oz Kahlua, .75 oz White Crème de Cacao, Splash of cream. Garnished with cocoa powder

TROPICAL DEPRESSION

$10.00

.75 oz Hpnotiq, .75 oz Captain Morgan Pineapple Rum, .75 oz Gosling’s Black Seal Rum, Splashes of pineapple & orange juices. Garnished with an orange cherry flag

TRUFFLE MARTINI

$11.00

.5 oz Baileys Irish cream, .5 oz Tippy Cow Chocolate, .5 oz Kahlua, .5 oz Raspberry Liqueur. Splash of cream

TWINKLE-TINI

$11.00

1.25 oz Apple Pucker, 1.25 oz Raspberry Liqueur Splashes of Moscato & pineapple juice

WHISKEY CANDIED APPLE TIN

$12.00

1.25 oz Crown Apple Whiskey, .5 oz Smirnoff Caramel Vodka, .25 oz Apple Pucker Splash of cranberry juice. Garnished with caramel swirls in the glass

COCKTAILS

OLD FASHIONED

$13.00

Build in a low ball- Muddled orange, splash of cherry juice, splash of simple syrup, 2 dashes of bitters Fill with ice 2 oz Maker’s Mark Strain over ice ball Garnish with a cherry

MANHATTAN

$13.00

Build in a low ball over ice 2oz Templeton Rye .5 oz Sweet Vermouth Small Splash of cherry juice Stir to chill Served up in a Coupe or over a single ice ball Garnished with a cherry

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

BLOODY MARY COCKTAIL

$8.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$11.00

Fill Large Wine Glass with Ice 1.5oz Aperol Top with Prosecco & soda water Garnished with an orange wedge

BAD APPLE

$13.00

Build in low ball w/ice 1.5oz Crown Apple .5oz Sweet Vermouth 1 Barspoon of maple syrup 2 Dashes of molasses, & old fashioned bitters. Quick to stir to chill Serve in a Coupe Glass

BLACK BERRY MOJITO

$13.00

Build in a high ball- Muddle 4-6 black berries, 4-6 mint,.5oz lime, & .5 oz simple syrup Fill with ice 2 oz Bacardi Rum Top with Soda & Sprite Strain over fresh ice & garnish with a lime slice

BLACK WIDOW

$14.00

Muddle/build in low ball .5 oz lime juice, 6 blackberries,3-5 basil,& .5oz agave syrup. Fill with ice 2oz 1800 Silver Tequila Shake to Chill Double strain, serve in Coupe glass and top with Sprite

JUNGLE BIRD

$10.00

Build in low ball with ice- 1 oz Gosling’s Black Seal Rum, 1oz Captain Pineapple Rum .5 oz Aperol Splashes of simple syrup & lime juice, Big splash of pineapple juice.

LONDON FOG

$12.00

Build in a low ball over ice 1.5 oz Beefeater Gin .5 oz Licor 43 .5 oz Earl Grey Tea vanilla bean simple syrup Splash of milk Shake, and Strain into Coupe Glass

LAST WORD

$16.00

Build in a low ball with ice- Gin Green Chartreuse Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur lime juice Shake and strain into a Coupe glass Garnished with a cherry

MULBERRY GIN FIZZ

$14.00

Dry shake for 1 minute 1 egg white Build in low ball with ice- 2 oz Revelton Mulberry Gin .5 oz lemon juice .25 oz simple syrup Add to shaker with whipped up egg white Shake for another minute Strain into tall mason jar over fresh ice and top with soda water

OH CANADA

$13.00

Build in a low ball- Muddle 1 barspoon of maple syrup, orange, cherry, & 2 dashes of molasses bitters Fill with ice 2 oz Crown Royal, Strain over ice ball

PARASOL

$8.00

Build in a low ball with ice- 1.25 oz Lillet Blanc Equal splashes of lemon juice & simple syrup Shake to chill, strain into coupe glass Top with Champagne Garnished with a lemon twist

PROHIBITION

$12.00

Build in a low ball with ice- 2 oz Templeton Rye Splashes of grapefruit juice & simple syrup 2 dashes of orange bitters. Shake and strain into a coupe glass Garnished with a lemon twist

SEASONAL WHISKEY SMASH

$14.00

Build in low ball- Muddle seasonal fruit,4-6 mint leaves, splashes simple syrup, & lemon juice. Fill with ice 2 oz of Cedar Ridge Shake to chill, strain, & serve over fresh ice in tall mason jar Garnish with a lemon slice

STRAWBERRY GIMLET

$11.00

Build in low ball with ice- 2oz Beefeater Gin .5 oz St. Germain Splash of strawberry puree .5 oz lime juice 2 dashes lime bitters Shake to chill, strain into coupe glass and top with sprite

WHISKEY SOUR

$14.00

Dry Shake for 1 minute 1 egg white Build in low ball with ice- 2 oz Basil Hayden’s .5 oz simple syrup, .5 oz lemon juice Add to shaker with whipped up egg white Shake for another minute Strain into coupe glass Garnished with a cherry and bitter “hearts”

DRUNK DAD

$16.00

Build in a low ball- Muddled orange, splash of cherry juice, splash of simple syrup, 2 dashes of bitters Fill with ice 2 oz Maker’s Mark Strain over ice ball Garnish with a cherry

WHITE RUSSIAN

$9.00

BELLINI

$7.00

RED WINE SANGRIA

$10.00

WHITE WINE SANGRIA

$10.00

TICKLED PINK

$7.00

LONG ISLAND ICE TEA

$12.00

MARGARITA

$8.00

MOJITO

$8.00

SEX ON THE BEACH

$7.00

WEDDING CAKE

$7.00

MIMOSA

$7.00

VODKA REDBULL

$8.00

VODKA SF REDBULL

$8.00

FRENCH 75

$10.00

FRENCH 125

$10.00

DISARONO SOUR

$16.00

LTO COCKTAILS

AUTUMN ORCHARD

$10.00

#BASIC BITCH

$10.00

FALL VIBES

$12.00

FALL FASHION

$11.00

GINGER SPICE

$10.00

HARVEST PEACH

$10.00

PUMPKIN PIE MARTINI

$10.00

SWEATER WEATHER

$10.00

OLIVES

BACON OLIVE

$0.50

CREAM CHEESE OLIVE

$0.50

BLEU CHEESE OLIVE

$0.50

PROSCIUTTO OLIVE

$0.50

GARLIC OLIVE

$0.50

SUN DRIED TOMATO OLIVE

$0.50

PARMESAN OLIVE

$0.50

JALAPENO OLIVE

$0.50

PIMENTO OLIVE

$0.50

PEPPER JACK OLIVE

$0.50

OLIVE SAMPLER

$5.00

TAPAS

BRUSCHETTA

$12.00

CAULIFLOWER & ROMANESCO

$12.00

RISOTTO CROQUETTES

$12.00

Six bite-sized Croquettes made with Risotto, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese. Served with Marinara Sauce.

MINI CHIMIS

$14.00

Four Crispy Chimis stuffed with Grilled Chicken, topped with Homemade Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Served on a bed of Fresh Romaine.

CRAB RANGOONS

$13.00

CALAMARI

$16.00

Hand breaded and cooked until golden brown. Served with our House Sauce for dipping.

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$12.00Out of stock

TUNA TARTAR

$17.00

MEATBALLS

$13.00

CREAMY CRAB DIP

$16.00

A Creamy Blend of Cheese, Herbs, Artichokes and Crab. Topped with Diced Bell Peppers. Served with Toasted Garlic Bread.

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

$14.00

A Creamy Blend of Spinach, Artichokes, Parmesan and Cream Cheese. Served with Toasted Garlic Bread.

BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$14.00

Cremini Mushrooms filled with our popular Creamy Crab Dip and lightly toasted.

POUTINE

$16.00Out of stock

Hand Cut fries topped with a Red Wine Demi-Glace, shredded Beef Shoulder, and Wisconsin Cheese Curds.

CHICKEN SKEWERS

$14.00

Four Chicken Skewers marinated in our House Spices. Served with Mixed Greens and Garlic Aioli

CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS

$15.00

3 Mini Cheeseburgers topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Signature Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun.

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SLIDERS

$16.00

Three Hot Sauce Drenched Chicken Sliders topped with chopped Romaine and a Pickle. Served with a side of Ranch.

ENTREES

TRADITIONAL BURGER & FRIES

$16.00

Ground Beef, American Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Signature Sauce all on a Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.

GRILLED SALMON TACOS

$16.00

Three Salmon Tacos, topped with Homemade Pico De Gallo, Spring Greens, and Shredded Jack Cheese inside Flour Tortillas.

MAC N' CHEESE

$14.00

Big Bowl of Cellentani Pasta in our Cheesy House Alfredo Sauce. Served with Toasted Garlic Bread. You’ll be back for this!

CHICKEN AND SPINACH RISOTTO

$17.00

CAJUN SALMON

$18.00

Atlantic Salmon, Seasoned New Orleans style with a Spicy House Sauce and Creamy Risotto.

CARRIBBEAN SALMON

$17.00

KAMIKAZE TUNA

$18.00

Blackened Kamikaze Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna. Accompanied with Sautéed Vegetables and a Homemade Wasabi Cream Sauce.

SESAME ENCRUSTED TUNA

$18.00

Sesame Seared Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna. Accompanied with Sautéed Vegetables and a Homemade Wasabi Cream Sauce.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, topped with Spring Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Homemade Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Crispy Chicken, topped with Spring Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Homemade Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.

BEEF BRISKET AND FRIES

$16.00

Hardwood Smoked Beef Brisket with Homemade Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.

DINNER SPRING SALAD

$14.00

DINNER HOUSE SALAD

$14.00

Spring Greens & Chopped Romaine, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes, and Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese served with our Homemade Ranch Dressing.

VEGGIE BURGER

$18.00

Ground Beef, American Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Signature Sauce all on a Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.

4 COURSE DINNER

$40.00

Special

$18.00

SIDES/DESSERTS

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

Spring Greens & Chopped Romaine, Bacon Bits, Tomatoes, and Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese served with our Homemade Ranch Dressing.

SIDE SPRING SALAD

$5.00

SIDE FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

House Cut French Fries Lightly Salted

SIDE SPICED FRY

$5.00

House Cut French Fries Seasoned with House Spices

SIDE PARM & OIL FRIES

$5.00

House Cut French Fries Seasoned Parmesan Cheese

CREME BRULEE

$9.00

Tartlet

$5.00

MACARON FLIGHT

$9.00

SAUTEED VEG

$4.00

VEGGY SIDE

$4.00

Moussse

$6.00Out of stock

Cheesecake

$9.00

EXTRAS

RANCH

$0.50

TOASTED BREAD

ADD BACON

$1.00

BBQ

$0.50

GARLIC MAYO

$0.50

HOUSE SAUCE

$0.50

ADD BUFFALO CHICKEN

$4.00

AMERICAN

$1.00

BUFFALO

$0.50

BALSAMIC REDUCTION

$1.00

BLUE CHEESE

$1.00

PROVOLONE

$1.00

PARMESAN

$1.00

WASABI

$0.50

MARINARA

$1.00

HOUSE SPICES

$0.50

REG MAYO

$1.00

Chicken

$6.00

BEER

ALASKAN AMBER BOTTLE

$6.00

SURLY TODD THE AX MAN 16

$11.00

BARNTOWN

$6.00Out of stock

ROGUE BATSQUATCH BOTTLE

$7.00Out of stock

$5 BRENDAN'S BREW

$5.00

KINSHIP LAGER

$7.00

COYOTE VERDE 16OZ

$8.00

EASY EDDY BTL

$7.00

SINGLESPEED GABLE 12OZ

$6.00

TG PSEUDOSUE 16OZ

$8.00

ROGUE HAZELNUT BROWN BTL

$6.00

ODELL SIPPIN PRETTY BOTTL

$7.00

SPACE DUST BOTTLE

$7.00

BOULEVARD TANK 7 12OZ

$7.00

TIP THE COW BTL

$6.00

ODELL 90 SHILLING BOTTLE

$5.00

ANGRY ORCHARD DRY 12OZ

$5.00

BLUEMOON 12OZ BOTTLE

$5.00

BUD LIGHT 12OZ BOTTLE

$4.00

BUD 12OZ BOTTLE

$4.00

COORS LIGHT 12OZ BOTTLE

$4.00

CORONA 12OZ BOTTLE

$5.00

DOS EQUIS 12OZ BOTTLE

$5.00

GINGER BEER CAN

$4.00

GUINNESS 12OZ BOTTLE

$6.00

HEINEKEN 12OZ BOTTLE

$5.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

MICH ULTRA 12OZ BOTTLE

$4.00

O'DOULS 12OZ BOTTLE

$4.00

STELLA ARTOIS 12OZ BOTTLE

$5.00

WHITE CLAW CHERRY

$5.00

WHITE CLAW GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

WHITE CLAW LIME

$5.00

WHITE CLAW MANGO

$5.00

WHITE CLAW RASPBERRY

$5.00

RED

CK MONDAVI RED GLASS

$8.00

ALTOS DEL PLATA MAL GLASS

$11.00

BELLACOSA CAB GLASS

$11.00

CONUNDRUM RED BLEND GLASS

$11.00

EARTHQUAKE CABERNET GLASS

$13.00

EXITUS RED BLEND GLASS

$13.00

FREAKSHOW CABERNET GLASS

$11.00

MEIOMI PINOT NOIR GLASS

$11.00

NO HOLDS BARRED RED GLASS

$13.00

OLD VINE ZINFANDEL GLASS

$10.00

PASO ROBLES MERLOT GLASS

$13.00

CK MONDAVI RED BOTTLE

$24.00

ALTOS MALBEC BOTTLE

$36.00

BELLACOSA CAB BOTTLE

$36.00

CONUNDRUM RED BLEND BTL

$36.00

EARTHQUAKE CABERNET BOTTL

$44.00

EXITUS RED BLEND BOTTLE

$44.00

FREAKSHOW CABERNET BOTTLE

$36.00

MEIOMI PINOT NOIR BOTTLE

$36.00

NO HOLDS BARRED RED BOTTL

$44.00

OLD VINE ZINFANDEL BOTTLE

$32.00

PASO ROBLES MERLOT BOTTLE

$44.00

WHITE

CK MONDAVI WHITE GLASS

$8.00

ALISIA PINOT GRIGIO GLASS

$10.00

CAVIT MOSCATO GLASS

$11.00

CHALK HILL CHARD GLASS

$11.00

CHATEAU RIESLING GLASS

$9.00

CLIFFORD BAY SB GLASS

$9.00

ERATH ROSE GLASS

$12.00

JOSH CHARDONNAY GLASS

$10.00

OYSTER BAY PINOT GRIS GLS

$10.00

PINK BUBBLES GLASS

$11.00

ZONIN PROSECCO GLASS

$11.00

CK MONDAVI WHITE BOTTLE

$24.00

ALISIA PINOT GRIGIO BOTTL

$32.00

CAVIT MOSCATO BOTTLE

$35.00

CHALK HILL CHARD BOTTLE

$36.00Out of stock

CHATEAU RIESLING BOTTLE

$28.00

CLIFFORD BAY SB BOTTLE

$28.00

ERATH ROSE BOTTLE

$39.00

JOSH CHARDONNAY BOTTLE

$32.00

OYSTER BAY PINOT GRIS BTL

$32.00

PINK BUBBLES BOTTLE

$35.00

ZONIN PROSECCO BOTTLE

$36.00

CHAMPAGNE

WYCLIFF GLASS

$5.50

WYCLIFF BOTTLE

$20.00

VODKA

NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA

$6.00

TITO'S VODKA

$6.00

GREY GOOSE VODKA

$9.00

KETEL ONE IMPORTED VODKA

$7.00

360 CHOCOLATE VODKA

$6.00

ABSOLUT PEARS

$6.00

ABSOLUT PEPPAR VODKA

$6.00

ABSOLUT SWEDISH VODKA 80

$6.00

BELVEDERE VODKA

$9.00

CHOPIN

$7.00

CIROC APPLE VODKA

$9.00

CIROC MANGO

$9.00

CIROC PEACH VODKA

$9.00

CIROC PINEAPPLE VODKA

$9.00

CIROC RED BERRY VODKA

$9.00

CIROC VODKA

$9.00

DEEP EDDY CITRUS VODKA

$6.00

DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT VODK

$6.00

DEEP EDDY ORANGE VODKA

$6.00

DEEP EDDY PEACH VODKA

$6.00

INGENIOZ VODKA

$7.00

NEW AMSTERDAM MANGO VODKA

$5.00

PEARL CUCUMBER VODKA

$5.00

PEARL POMEGRANATE VODKA

$5.00

SMIRNOFF APPLE VODKA

$6.00

SMIRNOFF CARAMEL VODKA

$6.00

SMIRNOFF CHERRY VODKA

$6.00

SMIRNOFF GRAPE VODKA

$6.00

SMIRNOFF ORANGE VODKA

$6.00

SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY VODKA

$6.00

SMIRNOFF VANILLA VODKA

$6.00

THREE OLIVES LOOPY VODKA

$6.00

UV CAKE VODKA

$6.00

DBL 360 PEACH VODKA

$10.00

DBL ABSOLUT PEARS

$12.00

DBL ABSOLUT PEPPAR VODKA

$12.00

DBL ABSOLUT SWEDISH VODKA 80

$12.00

DBL DEEP EDDY ORANGE VODKA

$10.00

DBL DEEP EDDY PEACH VODKA

$10.00

DBL DEEP EDDY GRAPEFRUIT VODK

$10.00

DBL DEEP EDDY CITRUS VODKA

$10.00

DBL BELVEDERE VODKA

$16.00

DBL CIROC VODKA

$16.00

DBL WELL VODKA

$8.00

DBL GREY GOOSE VODKA

$16.00

DBL KETEL ONE IMPORTED VODKA

$12.00

DBL SMIRNOFF APPLE VODKA

$10.00

DBL 360 CHOCOLATE VODKA

$10.00

DBL CHOPIN

$14.00

DBL TITO'S VODKA

$12.00

DBL CIROC PEACH VODKA

$16.00

DBL CIROC RED BERRY VODKA

$16.00

DBL PEARL CUCUMBER VODKA

$10.00

DBL PEARL POMEGRANATE VODKA

$10.00

DBL SMIRNOFF CARAMEL VODKA

$10.00

DBL SMIRNOFF CHERRY VODKA

$10.00

DBL SMIRNOFF GRAPE VODKA

$10.00

DBL SMIRNOFF RASPBERRY VODKA

$10.00

DBL SMIRNOFF VANILLA VODKA

$10.00

DBL THREE OLIVES LOOPY VODKA

$12.00

DBL NEW AMSTERDAM MANGO VODKA

$10.00

DBL NEW AMSTERDAM VODKA

$10.00

DBL SMIRNOFF ORANGE VODKA

$10.00

DBL INGENIOZ VODKA

$14.00

DBL CIROC PINEAPPLE VODKA

$16.00

DBL CIROC APPLE VODKA

$16.00

DBL UV CAKE VODKA

$10.00

GIN

NEW AMSTERDAM GIN

$6.00

TANQUERAY GIN

$8.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE GIN

$8.00

HENDRICKS GIN

$10.00

THE BOTANIST GIN

$9.00

DRUMSHANBO GIN

$9.00

TANQUERAY #10

$9.00

BEEFEATER GIN

$8.00

ROKU JAPANESE

$9.00

REVELTON MULBERRY

$9.00

SIPSMITH

$9.00

GRAY WHALE

$10.00Out of stock

WILD POET

$10.00

EMPRESS GIN

$13.00

Monkey 47

$13.00

DBL DRUMSHANBO GIN

$16.00

DBL THE BOTANIST GIN

$16.00