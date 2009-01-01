- Home
Des Moines
Mediterranean
The Stuffed Olive Des Moines
The Stuffed Olive Des Moines
318 Reviews
$$
208 3RD ST
DES MOINES, IA 50309
MARTINIS
ALMOND JOY MARTINI
1.5 oz. Malibu 1 oz. Tippy Cow Vanilla 1 oz. Frangelico Splash cream Garnish with coconut rim, choco swirls, "JOY" on top
ALMOST BETTER THN SEXTINI
1.5 oz. Baileys 1 oz. Kahlua 1. oz. Amaretto Splash cream Garnish w/ choco swirls, "SEX" on top
AMBER MARTINI
1.75 oz. Vodka 1 oz. Frangelico 1 oz. Amaretto
APPLE-TINI
Equal parts Apple Pucker/Apple Vodka Garnish w/ cherry
AUGUST MOON MARTINI
1 oz. OJ 1.75 Amaretto 1.25 Triple Sec Garnish w/ cherry
AVIATION
2 oz Gin 1.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Lillet Blanc Garnished with a lemon twist or stuffed olives.
BANANA CREAM PIE MARTINI
1.5 oz. Creme de Banana 1.25 Cake Vodka 1.25 Baileys splash cream Garnish w/ graham cracker rim
BIG BERRY MARTINI
2 oz Pomegranate vodka .75 oz Cherry Pucker .75 oz Raspberry Schnapps Splash Cranberry Garnish with a lemon
BIRTHDAY CAKE MARTINI
1.5 oz Cake Vodka 1.25 oz McGillicuddy's Vanilla 1.25 oz Tippy Cow Vanilla Splash Cake Batter Splash Cream Garnish w/ Caramel/Sprinkle rim
BLOODY MARY MARTINI
3 oz Absolut Peppar Splash Olive Brine 1 oz. Zing Zang Garnish with spice rim & olives
BLUEBERRY LEMON DROP MARTINI
1.75 oz Pearl Blueberry 1.25 oz Limoncello 1 oz Sweet & Sour Garnish w/ sugar rim & lemon
BOULEVARDIER
Equal Parts: Maker's Mark Campari Sweet Vermouth Garnish w/ Orange Twist
CABLE CAR MARTINI
1.75 oz Captain Morgan 1.25 oz Triple Sec 1 oz Sweet & Sour Garnish w/ a cherry
CACTUS JUICE MARTINI
1.75 oz Jose Gold Tequila 1.25 oz Amaretto 1 oz Sweet & Sour Garnish w/ a Lime
CANDIED PEAR
2 oz Absolut Pears .75 Domaine de Canton .75 St. Germaine .5 Lemon Juice Garnish w/ sugar rim
CARAMEL APPLE
2 oz Apple Vodka 1 oz Apple Pucker 1 oz Buttershots Garnish with caramel swirls
CARROT CAKE MARTINI
Equal parts: Baileys Buttershots Tiny splash Hot Damn Splash cream Garnish with whipped cream and cinnamon
CHERRY KOOL-AID MARTINI
1.5 oz Cherry Vodka 1.5 oz Cherry Pucker 1 oz Sweet & Sour Splash cherry juce Garnish with sugar rim & cherry
CHOCO COVERED CHERRY TINI
Splash cherry juice/choco syrup/cream Equal parts: Cherry Vodka Tippy Cow Chocolate Cherry Pucker Creme de Cacao
CHOCOLATE BLISS MARTINI
Equal parts: Vanilla Vodka Kahlua Frangelico Tippy Cow Chocolate Splash cream Garnish w/ choco swirls "BLISS" on top
CITRUS MARTINI
2.5 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1 oz Sweet & Sour .5 oz CK Chardonney Garnish w/ lemon twist
CLASSIC MARTINI
Choice of Vodka or Gin Splash of Dry Vermouth Garnish w/ Olives
CONTINENTAL MARTINI
2.5 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1.5 oz Raspberry Schnapps Garnish w/ lemon twist
COSMOPOLITAN MARTINI
2 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1.25 oz Triple Sec Splash lime juice Top w/ cranberry Garnish w/ lime
CUCUMBER MARTINI
1.5 oz Cucumber Vodka 1.5 oz Hendrick's Gin Splash of simple syrup Serve with cucumber slice topped with tonic
CUCUMBER MELON MARTINI
2 oz Cucumber Vodka 1.25 oz Watermelon Pucker Serve over cucumber slice topped with tonic/sprite
CUCUMBER MINT MARTINI
3 oz Cucumber Vodka Splash simple syrup/lime juice Serve over cucumber slice topped w/ tonic
DAIQUIRI MARTINI
3 oz Bacardi Rum .5 oz Lime Juice .5 oz Simple Garnish w/ Lime
DARK CHOCOLATE MARTINI
Equal Parts: 360 Chocolat Vodka Tippy Cow Chocolate Creme de cacao Splash cream/chocolate syrup Garnish w/ chocolate kiss
DAYDREAMING OF FLORA
1.5 oz Hendricks Gin 1.5 oz Deep Eddy Grapefruit .5 oz St. Germaine 3 Basil leaves Top with champagne or prosecco (whichever is open)
DIRTY BANANA MARTINI
Equal Parts: Caramel Vodka Tippy Cow Chocolate Skrewball Whiskey Creme de banana Garnish with Chocolate/Caramel swirls Top with Chocolate/Caramel Crosshatch
DIRTY BIRD MARTINI
1 oz Olive Brine 3 oz Grey Goose Garnish with Olives
DIRTY MARTINI
1 oz Olive Brine 3 oz Choice of Vodka or Gin Garnish with Olives
DRUNKIE MONKEY
Equal Parts: Skrewball Whiskey Creme de Banana .25 oz Caramel Garnish w/ plastic monkey
EL ORO
.5 oz Lime juice .25 oz Agave 3 Dashes orange bitters 2 oz Don Julio 1942 1.2 oz Grand Marnier Garnish w/ salt rim & lime
ESPRESSO MARTINI
1 oz Espresso 2 oz Vanilla Vodka 1 oz Kahlua Splash simple syrup Top w/ 3 espresso beans
EVERYTHING'S PEACHY
.5 oz Peach puree 1.75 oz Peach Vodka 1.75 oz Peach Schnapps
FLIRTINI
1.25 oz Smirnoff Raspberry Vodka .5 oz Peach Schnapps Splash of Moscato & pineapple juice Raspberry Schnapps sunk to the bottom
FRENCH KISS
1.5 oz Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka .75 Raspberry Liqueur Splash pineapple juice
FRUIT LOOP MARTINI
1.25 oz Three Olives Loopy Vodka 1.25 RumChata Splash of cream Garnished with a Caramel/Fruit Loop Rim
FUNKY MARTINI
1 oz Olive Brine 3 oz New Amsterdam Vodka Shake w/ Blue Cheese Olive Garnish with Blue Cheese Olives
GARLIC MASHED POTATO TINI
1 oz Olive Brine 3 oz Chopin Vodka Garnish with Garlic Olives
GERMAN CHOCOLATE MARTINI
.5 oz Tippy Cow Chocolate .5 oz Frangelico .5 oz Malibu Rum .5 oz Dr. McGillicuddy’s Vanilla Splash of coconut cream & cream Garnished with a chocolate/toasted coconut rim
GILLIGAN'S MARTINI
.75 oz Bacardi Rum .75 oz Malibu Rum .75 oz Crème de Banana Splashes of pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, & cream. Garnished with an orange slice
GINGER PEACH MARTINI
1.25 oz Deep Eddy’s Peach Vodka .5 oz Domaine de Canton Splash of Peach Puree, & Ginger Beer
GIRL SCOUT COOKIE MARTINI
1.25 oz Kahlua .5 oz White Crème de Cacao .5 oz Crème de Menthe Splash of cream Garnish with chocolate swirls in the glass & feathered chocolate on top
GRAPE FRUIT MARTINI
2 oz Deep Eddy Grapefruit Vodka .25 oz Aperol Splashes of simple syrup & grapefruit juice Garnished with a sugar rim
GRAPE KOOL-AID MARTINI
1.25 oz Smirnoff Grape Vodka 1.25 oz Grape Pucker Splashes of sweet and sour, & cranberry juice. Garnished with a sugar rim
GRAPE TOOTSITINI
.5 oz Grape Pucker .5 oz Raspberry Schnapps 1.25 oz Kahlua, Splash of orange juice
GRASSHOPPER MARTINI
1.25 oz 360 Chocolate Vodka, .5 oz White Crème de Cacao .5 oz Green Crème de Menthe Splash of cream Garnish with chocolate swirls in the glass and write “Hop” on Top
HEMINGWAY MARTINI
.75 oz Deep Eddy Lemon Vodka .75 oz Bacardi Rum .5 oz Triple Sec Splashes of lime juice, & grapefruit juice
HONEY BADGER MARTINI
1.5 oz Revelton Distillery Honey Whiskey, .5 oz Bärenjäger Honey Liqueur, Splashes of simple syrup, & lemon juice. Garnished with caramel & graham cracker rim.
HONEY LATTE
.75 oz Baileys Almande 1 oz Revelton Distillery Honey Whiskey 1 oz Espresso Splash of simple syrup
HOT N' DIRTY
1 oz Olive Brine 5 Dashes of Franks Red Hot 3 oz Choice of Vodka or Gin Garnish with Olives
HYPNOTIQ BLUE MARTINI
1.5 oz Hpnotiq .5 oz New Amsterdam Vodka, Splash of lemonade. Garnished with a lemon slice
HYPNOTIQ BREEZE MARTINI
1.5 oz Hpnotiq .5 oz Malibu Rum Splash of pineapple juice Garnished with a cherry.
JAMAICAN TEN SPEED TINI
1.25 oz Malibu Rum .5 oz Melon Liqueur .5 oz Crème de Banana Splashes of Pineapple juice, & Cream.
JAMES BOND MARTINI
2 oz Gin 1.5 oz Vodka .5 oz Lillet Blanc Garnished with a lemon twist or stuffed olives.
JULE-UP
2oz Makers Mark, .5oz Domaine De Canton, .25 Simple Syrup, splash Ginger Beer, Mint, splash Soda
KEY LIME MARTINI
.75 oz Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka .75 oz Dr. McGillicuddy’s Vanilla .5 oz fresh lime juice, Dollop of whipped cream shaken in. Garnished with caramel/graham cracker rim & a lime slice
KINKY MARTINI
1.5 oz Kinky liqueur .5 oz Malibu Rum, Splash of pineapple juice
LEMON DROP MARTINI
1.75 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1.25 oz Limoncello 1 oz Sweet & Sour Garnish w/ sugar rim & lemon
MACAROON COOKIE MARTINI
1.5 oz Malibu, .5 oz Tippy Cow Vanilla .5 oz Dr. McGillicuddy’s Vanilla Splashes of coconut cream, & cream. Garnished with a Chocolate/toasted coconut rim.
MANGO SALSA MARTINI
Muddled jalapeño, w/ splashes of simple syrup, pineapple juice, & lime juice. Fill with ice 2 oz New Amsterdam Mango Vodka
MANGO-TINI
2 oz New Amsterdam Mango Vodka Splashes of Mango Puree, & pineapple juice.
CLASSIC MARGATINI
Jose Cuervo Tequila, Triple Sec, Splashes of lime juice, & sour. Garnished with a salt rim and a lime slice
MISS MONEYPENNY
2 oz Bacardi Limon Splashes of lime juice, sweet & sour Raspberry Schnapps sunk to the bottom
MO-TINI
NAKED MARTINI
3 oz Gin or Vodka Garnished with a lemon twist or stuffed olives
NEW YORK MARTINI
2 oz Gin .25 oz Dry Vermouth Splash of orange juice. Garnished with a lemon twist
NUTS & BERRIES MARTINI
1.5 oz Frangelico 1.5 oz Raspberry Liqueur, Splash of cream
NUTS ABOUT YOU
1.25 oz Screwball Peanutbutter Whiskey .5 oz Frangelico .5 oz Tippy Cow Chocolate Splash of Chocolate Syrup & cream. Garnished with chocolate swirls in the glass and write “Nuts” on top
OATMEAL COOKIE MARTINI
.25 oz Jägermeister 1.25 oz Baileys Irish cream, .5 oz Kahlua, .25 oz Hot Damn, Splash of cream. Garnish with Cinnamon
ORANGE DAYDREAM MARTINI
1.5 oz Deep Eddy Orange Vodka 1.5 oz Tippy Cow Vanilla, Splashes of orange juice & cream. Garnished with an orange slice
PAMATINI
1.5 oz Pearl Pomegranate Vodka .75 oz PAMA Liqueur, Splash of cranberry juice
PEACH AND COCONUT MARTINI
1.25 oz Deep Eddy Peach Vodka 1.25 oz Malibu Rum Splashes of coconut cream, pineapple & orange juices.
PEARTINI
1.5 oz Absolut Pear Vodka .5 oz Amaretto, Splash of lemonade. Garnished with a sugar rim
PEAT'S DRAGON
1.75 oz Dewar’s Blended Scotch Whiskey, .5 oz Grand Marnier, .5 oz Lillet Blanc, .25 oz Dry Vermouth, A Pinch of black pepper
PECAN PIE MARTINI
1.25 oz Frangelico, .5 oz Dr. McGillicuddy’s Vanilla, .5 oz Buttershots, Splashes of cream, & caramel 2 dashes of molasses bitters. Garnished with a caramel & graham cracker rim
PERFECT MARTINI
2 oz Tanqueray #10 Gin .25 oz Sweet Vermouth .25 oz Dry Vermouth Garnished with a lemon twist or stuffed olives
PINA COLADA MARTINI
1.25 oz Captain Morgan Pineapple Rum, 1.25 oz Malibu Coconut Rum, Splashes of coconut cream, pineapple juice, & milk. Garnished with an orange & cherry flag.
PINEAPPLE BASIL MARTINI
1.5 oz New Amsterdam Pineapple Vodka, .75 oz New Amsterdam Mango Vodka, 3-5 basil leaves (Slap!) Splashes of lime, pineapple & orange juices
PINEAPPLE CAKE TINI
1.5 oz Cake Vodka, 1.25 oz Smirnoff Caramel Vodka, Big Splash of pineapple juice. Garnished with a cherry.
PINK LEMONADE MARTINI
1.25 oz Limoncello, .75 oz Pearl Pomegranate Vodka, .5 oz PAMA liqueur, Splash of lemonade. Garnished with a lemon slice.
POMEGRANATE SPLASH TINI
1.5 oz Pearl Pomegranate Vodka, .5 oz PAMA liqueur, .5 oz Triple Sec, Splash of orange juice.
RASPBERRY BROWNIE BATTER
.75 oz Cake vodka, .75 oz Tippy Cow Chocolate, .75 oz Raspberry Liqueur, Splash of chocolate syrup
RASPBERRY LEMONADE TINI
1.25 oz Limoncello, .75 oz Raspberry Liqueur, Splashes of sweet & sour, & sprite. Garnished with a lemon slice
REDWAVE MARTINI
1.25 oz Ciroc Redberry Vodka, .5 oz Pama liqueur, Splashes of simple syrup, lime juice, & pineapple juice. Garnished with house spiced rim
RICK'S MARTINI
RUSTY NAIL MARTINI
1.75 oz Dewar’s White Label 1.75 oz Drambuie
S'MORES MARTINI
1 oz Cake Vodka .75 oz Crème de Cacao .75 oz Tippy Cow Vanilla Dollop of whipped cream shaken. Garnished with a chocolate/graham cracker rim & marshmallows
SALTED CARAMEL MARTINI
1.5 oz Smirnoff Caramel vodka 1.5 oz Tippy Cow Vanilla Splash of cream. Garnished with caramel syrup drizzles in the glass, a caramel/salted rim & caramel feathering on top.
SIDE CAR MARTINI
1.5 oz Cognac, .5 oz Grand Marnier Splashes of lemon juice, & simple syrup. Garnished with a sugar rim & a lemon twist
SMOKY MARTINI
2 oz Gin .25 oz Dry Vermouth .5 oz Dewar’s White Label Garnished with a lemon twist or stuffed olives
SNICKERS MARTINI
1.25 oz 360 Double Chocolate Vodka, .5 oz Buttershots, .5 oz Frangelico, Splash of cream. Garnished with chocolate & caramel swirls in the glass, & chocolate & caramel feathering
SPARKLING PEAR MARTINI
2 oz Absolut Pear Vodka, Splashes of Moscato, simple syrup, & lemonade
SPECIALTY MARTINI
STRAWBERRY LEMON DROP
1.75 oz Deep Eddy Lemon 1.25 oz Limoncello Splash Sweet & Sour Splash Strawberry Puree Garnish w/ lemon
STROOPWAFEL
.5 oz Smirnoff Caramel Vodka, .5 oz Buttershots, .5 oz Baileys Irish Cream, .5 oz RumChata, Splash of cream. Garnished with caramel waffle pattern in glass
SUNSET MARTINI
.5 oz Christian Brothers Brandy, .5 oz Triple Sec, .5 oz Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, .5 oz Malibu Rum, Splashes of orange & pineapple juices cherry juice sunk to the bottom
SWEET TART MARTINI
.75 oz Deep Eddy Orange Vodka, 1.25 oz Kinky Liqueur, Splash of orange juice. Garnished with an orange slice
TEQUILA HONEY BEE MARTINI
2 oz 1800 Reposado Tequila, .5 oz Bärenjäger Liqueur, Splashes of simple syrup & lemon juice. Garnished with a lemon twist
THE GIBSON
3 oz Gin or Vodka .25 oz Dry Vermouth Garnished with cocktail onions
TIRAMISU MARTINI
.75 oz Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka, .75 oz Kahlua, .75 oz White Crème de Cacao, Splash of cream. Garnished with cocoa powder
TROPICAL DEPRESSION
.75 oz Hpnotiq, .75 oz Captain Morgan Pineapple Rum, .75 oz Gosling’s Black Seal Rum, Splashes of pineapple & orange juices. Garnished with an orange cherry flag
TRUFFLE MARTINI
.5 oz Baileys Irish cream, .5 oz Tippy Cow Chocolate, .5 oz Kahlua, .5 oz Raspberry Liqueur. Splash of cream
TWINKLE-TINI
1.25 oz Apple Pucker, 1.25 oz Raspberry Liqueur Splashes of Moscato & pineapple juice
WHISKEY CANDIED APPLE TIN
1.25 oz Crown Apple Whiskey, .5 oz Smirnoff Caramel Vodka, .25 oz Apple Pucker Splash of cranberry juice. Garnished with caramel swirls in the glass
COCKTAILS
OLD FASHIONED
Build in a low ball- Muddled orange, splash of cherry juice, splash of simple syrup, 2 dashes of bitters Fill with ice 2 oz Maker’s Mark Strain over ice ball Garnish with a cherry
MANHATTAN
Build in a low ball over ice 2oz Templeton Rye .5 oz Sweet Vermouth Small Splash of cherry juice Stir to chill Served up in a Coupe or over a single ice ball Garnished with a cherry
MOSCOW MULE
BLOODY MARY COCKTAIL
APEROL SPRITZ
Fill Large Wine Glass with Ice 1.5oz Aperol Top with Prosecco & soda water Garnished with an orange wedge
BAD APPLE
Build in low ball w/ice 1.5oz Crown Apple .5oz Sweet Vermouth 1 Barspoon of maple syrup 2 Dashes of molasses, & old fashioned bitters. Quick to stir to chill Serve in a Coupe Glass
BLACK BERRY MOJITO
Build in a high ball- Muddle 4-6 black berries, 4-6 mint,.5oz lime, & .5 oz simple syrup Fill with ice 2 oz Bacardi Rum Top with Soda & Sprite Strain over fresh ice & garnish with a lime slice
BLACK WIDOW
Muddle/build in low ball .5 oz lime juice, 6 blackberries,3-5 basil,& .5oz agave syrup. Fill with ice 2oz 1800 Silver Tequila Shake to Chill Double strain, serve in Coupe glass and top with Sprite
JUNGLE BIRD
Build in low ball with ice- 1 oz Gosling’s Black Seal Rum, 1oz Captain Pineapple Rum .5 oz Aperol Splashes of simple syrup & lime juice, Big splash of pineapple juice.
LONDON FOG
Build in a low ball over ice 1.5 oz Beefeater Gin .5 oz Licor 43 .5 oz Earl Grey Tea vanilla bean simple syrup Splash of milk Shake, and Strain into Coupe Glass
LAST WORD
Build in a low ball with ice- Gin Green Chartreuse Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur lime juice Shake and strain into a Coupe glass Garnished with a cherry
MULBERRY GIN FIZZ
Dry shake for 1 minute 1 egg white Build in low ball with ice- 2 oz Revelton Mulberry Gin .5 oz lemon juice .25 oz simple syrup Add to shaker with whipped up egg white Shake for another minute Strain into tall mason jar over fresh ice and top with soda water
OH CANADA
Build in a low ball- Muddle 1 barspoon of maple syrup, orange, cherry, & 2 dashes of molasses bitters Fill with ice 2 oz Crown Royal, Strain over ice ball
PARASOL
Build in a low ball with ice- 1.25 oz Lillet Blanc Equal splashes of lemon juice & simple syrup Shake to chill, strain into coupe glass Top with Champagne Garnished with a lemon twist
PROHIBITION
Build in a low ball with ice- 2 oz Templeton Rye Splashes of grapefruit juice & simple syrup 2 dashes of orange bitters. Shake and strain into a coupe glass Garnished with a lemon twist
SEASONAL WHISKEY SMASH
Build in low ball- Muddle seasonal fruit,4-6 mint leaves, splashes simple syrup, & lemon juice. Fill with ice 2 oz of Cedar Ridge Shake to chill, strain, & serve over fresh ice in tall mason jar Garnish with a lemon slice
STRAWBERRY GIMLET
Build in low ball with ice- 2oz Beefeater Gin .5 oz St. Germain Splash of strawberry puree .5 oz lime juice 2 dashes lime bitters Shake to chill, strain into coupe glass and top with sprite
WHISKEY SOUR
Dry Shake for 1 minute 1 egg white Build in low ball with ice- 2 oz Basil Hayden’s .5 oz simple syrup, .5 oz lemon juice Add to shaker with whipped up egg white Shake for another minute Strain into coupe glass Garnished with a cherry and bitter “hearts”
DRUNK DAD
Build in a low ball- Muddled orange, splash of cherry juice, splash of simple syrup, 2 dashes of bitters Fill with ice 2 oz Maker’s Mark Strain over ice ball Garnish with a cherry
WHITE RUSSIAN
BELLINI
RED WINE SANGRIA
WHITE WINE SANGRIA
TICKLED PINK
LONG ISLAND ICE TEA
MARGARITA
MOJITO
SEX ON THE BEACH
WEDDING CAKE
MIMOSA
VODKA REDBULL
VODKA SF REDBULL
FRENCH 75
FRENCH 125
DISARONO SOUR
LTO COCKTAILS
OLIVES
TAPAS
BRUSCHETTA
CAULIFLOWER & ROMANESCO
RISOTTO CROQUETTES
Six bite-sized Croquettes made with Risotto, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese. Served with Marinara Sauce.
MINI CHIMIS
Four Crispy Chimis stuffed with Grilled Chicken, topped with Homemade Pico de Gallo, and Sour Cream. Served on a bed of Fresh Romaine.
CRAB RANGOONS
CALAMARI
Hand breaded and cooked until golden brown. Served with our House Sauce for dipping.
SHISHITO PEPPERS
TUNA TARTAR
MEATBALLS
CREAMY CRAB DIP
A Creamy Blend of Cheese, Herbs, Artichokes and Crab. Topped with Diced Bell Peppers. Served with Toasted Garlic Bread.
SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP
A Creamy Blend of Spinach, Artichokes, Parmesan and Cream Cheese. Served with Toasted Garlic Bread.
BRUSSEL SPROUTS
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
Cremini Mushrooms filled with our popular Creamy Crab Dip and lightly toasted.
POUTINE
Hand Cut fries topped with a Red Wine Demi-Glace, shredded Beef Shoulder, and Wisconsin Cheese Curds.
CHICKEN SKEWERS
Four Chicken Skewers marinated in our House Spices. Served with Mixed Greens and Garlic Aioli
CHEESEBURGER SLIDERS
3 Mini Cheeseburgers topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Signature Sauce. Served on a Brioche Bun.
NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN SLIDERS
Three Hot Sauce Drenched Chicken Sliders topped with chopped Romaine and a Pickle. Served with a side of Ranch.
ENTREES
TRADITIONAL BURGER & FRIES
Ground Beef, American Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Signature Sauce all on a Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.
GRILLED SALMON TACOS
Three Salmon Tacos, topped with Homemade Pico De Gallo, Spring Greens, and Shredded Jack Cheese inside Flour Tortillas.
MAC N' CHEESE
Big Bowl of Cellentani Pasta in our Cheesy House Alfredo Sauce. Served with Toasted Garlic Bread. You’ll be back for this!
CHICKEN AND SPINACH RISOTTO
CAJUN SALMON
Atlantic Salmon, Seasoned New Orleans style with a Spicy House Sauce and Creamy Risotto.
CARRIBBEAN SALMON
KAMIKAZE TUNA
Blackened Kamikaze Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna. Accompanied with Sautéed Vegetables and a Homemade Wasabi Cream Sauce.
SESAME ENCRUSTED TUNA
Sesame Seared Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna. Accompanied with Sautéed Vegetables and a Homemade Wasabi Cream Sauce.
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled Chicken, topped with Spring Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Homemade Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.
CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH
Crispy Chicken, topped with Spring Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Homemade Garlic Aioli on a Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.
BEEF BRISKET AND FRIES
Hardwood Smoked Beef Brisket with Homemade Coleslaw and BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.
DINNER SPRING SALAD
DINNER HOUSE SALAD
Spring Greens & Chopped Romaine, Bacon Bits, Diced Tomatoes, and Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese served with our Homemade Ranch Dressing.
VEGGIE BURGER
Ground Beef, American Cheese, Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion and Signature Sauce all on a Brioche Bun. Served with House Cut French Fries.
4 COURSE DINNER
Special
SIDES/DESSERTS
SIDE HOUSE SALAD
Spring Greens & Chopped Romaine, Bacon Bits, Tomatoes, and Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese served with our Homemade Ranch Dressing.
SIDE SPRING SALAD
SIDE FRENCH FRIES
House Cut French Fries Lightly Salted
SIDE SPICED FRY
House Cut French Fries Seasoned with House Spices
SIDE PARM & OIL FRIES
House Cut French Fries Seasoned Parmesan Cheese