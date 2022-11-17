Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sudra Mississippi

906 N. Fremont

Portland, OR 97227

Small Plates / Shares

Tamarind Beets (GF)

$8.00

Served Cold with Tamarind Chutney and Soy Yogurt

Ginger Agave Roasted Carrot Salad (GF)

$8.00

Served Cold with Mango Chutney and Soy Yogurt

Spicy Cucumber Salad (GF)

$6.00

Served Cold with Vindaloo Spice

Roasted Cauliflower (GF)

$11.00

Roasted Cauliflower, Onions, and Bell Peppers in a Sweet and Spicy Indo-Chinese Sauce

Turmeric Roasted Brussel Sprouts (GF)

$11.00

with Toasted Hazelnuts and Lemon

Potato Samosas Chaat (2)

$12.00

with Chickpea Masala, Soy Yogurt, Tomato, Tamarind and Green Chutney

Tofu ‘Paneer’ Samosas Chaat (2)

$13.00

with Chickpea Masala, Soy Yogurt, Tomato, Tamarind and Green Chutneys

Savory Tempeh and Brussel Sprout Fried Rice (GF)

$11.00

Savory Tempeh, Brussels Sprouts, Carrots, Cabbage, Hazelnuts

Broccoli and Cauliflower Pakora (GF)

$9.00

Pickled, Battered and Deep Fried. Served with Tamarind Chutney and Soy Yogurt

Chickpea Cutlets Chaat (GF) (2)

$9.00

with Tomato Chutney and Soy Yogurt

Lentil Kofta Chaat (GF)

$9.00

with Lentil Tamarind Stew and Tomato Chutney

Soy Chicken Drumsticks (5)

$13.00

in Indo-Chinese Sweet and Spicy Sauce with Jalapeño Chutney

Soy Curl Kadai (GF)

$11.00

Sauteed with Onion and Bell Peppers. Topped with Soy Yogurt

Simple Kale Salad (GF)

$5.00

Tossed in Tahini Dressing and Topped with Carrots and Cabbage

Chutney Sampler (GF)

$5.00

Green, Tomato, Tamarind, Jalapeno Chutney and Soy Yogurt

Chickpea Masala (GF)

$6.00
Spinach Dal (GF)

$6.00
Black Lentil Dal (GF)

$8.00
Brown Basmati Turmeric Rice (GF)

$4.00

Potato Pea Curry

$4.00

Roasted Potatoes, Tomatoes, and Peas in our House Tikka Sauce

Bowls

Dal Bowl (GF)

$9.00

Choice of Dal with Tomato and Green Chutneys and Fried Curry Leaf Garnish. Served over Brown Basmati Turmeric Rice.

Small Lentil Kofta Bowl (GF)

$8.00

Lentil Kofta, Roasted Cauliflower, Kale, and Onions in our Tikka Curry. Served over Brown Basmati Turmeric Rice

Large Lentil Kofta Bowl (GF)

$14.00

Lentil Kofta, Roasted Cauliflower, Kale, and Onions in our Tikka Curry. Served over Brown Basmati Turmeric Rice

Small Soy Curl Tikka Masala Bowl (GF)

$8.00

Soy Curls, Bell Peppers and Onions in our Tikka Curry. Served over Brown Basmati Turmeric Rice

Large Soy Curl Tikka Masala Bowl (GF)

$14.00

Soy Curls, Bell Peppers and Onions in our Tikka Curry. Served over Brown Basmati Turmeric Rice

Small Kale Saag 'Paneer' Bowl (GF)

$8.00

OTA Tofu 'Paneer' Simmered in Kale and Sunflower Seed Curry. Served over Brown Basmati Turmeric Rice

Large Kale Saag 'Paneer' Bowl (GF)

$14.00

OTA Tofu 'Paneer' Simmered in Kale and Sunflower Seed Curry. Served over Brown Basmati Turmeric Rice

Soup & Salad

Small Lentil Tamarind Soup (GF)

$4.00

Lentils, Carrots, Red Onions and Yukon Gold Potatoes

Large Lentil Tamarind Soup (GF)

$7.00

Lentils, Carrots, Red Onions and Yukon Gold Potatoes

Small Peacock Salad (GF)

$8.00

Kale in Tahini Dressing, Soy Curls, Ginger Agave Roasted Carrots, Bell Peppers and Corn

Large Peacock Salad (GF)

$14.00

Kale in Tahini Dressing, Soy Curls, Ginger Agave Roasted Carrots, Bell Peppers and Corn

Thali Plates

Lentil Kofta Thali (GF)

$14.00

Lentil Kofta, Spinach Dal, Black Lentil Dal, Ginger Agave Roasted Carrot Salad, Spicy Cucumber Salad, Green Chutney, Chutney, Soy Yogurt, and Brown Basmati Turmeric Rice

Chickpea Cutlet Thali (GF)

$14.00

Chickpea Cutlets, Spinach dal, Black Lentil Dal, Ginger Agave Roasted Carrot Salad, Spicy Cucumber Salad, Tomato Chutney, Soy Yogurt, Brown Basmati Turmeric Rice

Pakora Thali (GF)

$14.00

Pickled Broccoli and Cauliflower Pakora, Spinach Dal, Black Lentil Dal, Ginger Agave Roasted Carrot Salad, Spicy Cucumber Salad, Tamarind Chutney, Soy Yogurt and Brown Basmati Turmeric Rice

Kale Infused Dosa Thali (GF)

$14.00

Kale Infused Dosa, Lentil Tamarind Stew, Chickpea Masala, Ginger Agave Roasted Carrot Salad, Spicy Cucumber Salad, Tomato Chutney, Soy Yogurt and Potato Pea Curry

Poori Thali

$14.00

Poori (2), Lentil Tamarind Stew, Chickpea Masala, Ginger Agave Roasted Carrot Salad, Spicy Cucumber Salad, Tomato Chutney, Soy Yogurt and Potato Pea Curry

Kati Roll Thali

$14.00

House Made Chapati Stuffed with Choice of Soy Curls or OTA Tofu Paneer with Onions, Bell Peppers, Carrots, Red Cabbage. Served with Ginger Agave Roasted Carrot Salad, Spicy Cucumber Salad, Tomato Chutney, Soy Yogurt and Chickpea Masala

Indo-Chinese Soy Curl Noodles Plate (GF)

$14.00

Battered and Deep Fried Chili Garlic Soy Curls, RIce Noodles, Mixed Vegetables

House Made Bread

Black Seed Naan

$6.00

Leavened, Oven Baked Flat Bread

Poori

$5.00

Deep Fried Whole Wheat Puffed Bread (2)

Cilantro-Garlic Chapati

$4.00

Whole Wheat Unleavened Flat Bread

Kale Infused Dosa

$4.00

Savory Lentil, Brown Basmati Rice and Kale Crepe

Dessert

Apple-Carrot Payasam (GF)

$8.00

Roasted Apples, Raisins and Carrots Simmered in Spiced Coconut Milk. Topped with Oat and Almond Crumble

Pakora Battered Bananas (GF)

$10.00

Deep Fried Pakora Bananas with Mango Chutney, Tamarind Chutney and Vanilla Ice Cream

Sweet Poori

$8.00

Poori (2) Tossed in Cinnamon, Sugar, and Cardamom. Served with Agave

Vanilla Ice Cream (2 Scoops)

$6.00

Sides

Side - Chickpea Cutlet

$5.00
Side - Potato Samosa

$5.00
Side - Paneer Samosa

$5.00

Family Thali (To Go Only)

$50.00

*To Go Only - Feeds Approximately Four People Your Choice of Curry (Soy Curl Tikka Masala, Lentil Kofta, Kale Saag "Paneer", Spinach Dal, Black Lentil Dal, Chickpea Masala, Turmeric Rice, Spicy Cucumber Salad, Carrot Salad, Kale in Tahini, Tomato Chutney and Soy Yogurt

N/A Drinks

Tamarind Limeade

$6.00

Tamarind, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Agave, Chili Salt Rim

Masala Film

$6.00

Mango Puree, Ginger Juice & Lime Juice, Simple Syrup

Mango Lassi

$7.00Out of stock

House Made Coconut Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Mango

Bandit Queen

$6.00

Cucumber Juice, Lemon Juice, Mint Syrup, Chili Salt Rim

Sudra Chai

$6.00

House Chai, Coconut Milk, served hot or cold

Draft Kombucha: Lionheart Ginger Fix

$6.00

Draft Soda

$2.00

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.00

Lavender / Mint Herbal Tea

Trailhead Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Plant-based, Indian-inspired. Serving Portland since 2013.

Website

Location

906 N. Fremont, Portland, OR 97227

Directions

