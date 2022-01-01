Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sudra The Pearl

100 NW 10th Ave

Portland, OR 97209

Small Plates

Potato Samosas (2) Chaat

$10.00

Served with Black Eyed Pea Korma, Coconut Yogurt, Tomato, Tamarind and Green Chutneys

Tofu 'Paneer' Samosas (2)

$10.00

OTA tofu 'paneer' samosas served with tomato chutney and coconut yogurt on the side

Broccoli Cauliflower Pakora (GF)

$10.00

Pickled, Battered and Deep fried with Tamarind chutney and Coconut Yogurt

Roasted Cauliflower (GF)

$10.00

Roasted cauliflower with sautéed onions and bell peppers, tossed in a Indo-Chinese sweet and spicy sauce

Turmeric Roasted Brussels Sprouts (GF)

$10.00

Roasted Brussels Sprouts tossed with hazelnuts (can not be left out) and lemon

Tamarind Curry Beets (GF)

$10.00

Served Cold with Coconut Yogurt

Tempeh 'Bacon' and Brussels Sprout Fried Rice (GF)

$10.00

Savory Tempeh, Brussel Sprouts and Carrot Cabbage Slaw with Indian Spices

Plates

Lentil Kofta Plate (GF)

$15.00

Lentil Kofta, Zucchini, Squash, Bell Peppers, Onions, Corn, Black Bean Masala, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Green Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice

Indo-Chinese Soy Chicken and Noodles Plate (GF)

$16.00

Battered and Fried Before the Butcher Chili Garlic Chicken, Rice Noodles, Onions, Bell Peppers, Carrots and Cabbage

Chickpea Cutlet Plate (GF)

$15.00

Chickpea Cutlets, Ginger-Molasses Root Vegetables, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tomato Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Brown Basmati Rice

Kale Infused Dosa Plate (GF)

$15.00

Kale Infused Dosa, Black Eyed Pea Korma, Potato Masala, Collards, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Coconut Yogurt, Tomato Chutney

Poori Plate

$15.00

Poori, Black Eyed Pea Korma, Potato Masala, Collards, Pickled Anaheim Chiles, Coconut Yogurt, Tomato Chutney

Pakora Plate (GF)

$15.00

Pickled Broccoli and Cauliflower Pakora, Black Bean Masala, Kale in Tahini Dressing, Tamarind Chutney, Coconut Yogurt, Radish, Brown Basmati Rice

Bowls

SM Kofta Bowl (GF)

$8.00

Lentil Kofta, Roasted Cauliflower, Kale and Onions in our Tikka Curry

SM Kale Saag 'Paneer' Bowl (GF)

$8.00

OTA Tofu ‘Paneer,’ Simmered in Kale and Sunflower Seed Curry

SM Jackfruit Vindaloo Bowl (GF)

$8.00

*Spicy, can not be made mild Jackfruit Vindaloo, Root Vegetables, and Kale in Tahini Dressing

Soy Chicken Chettinad Bowl

$16.00

Soy Chicken Drumsticks (5) in Creamy South Indian Poppy Seed Curry Sauce

LG Kofta Bowl (GF)

$15.00

Lentil Kofta, Roasted Cauliflower, Kale and Onions in our Tikka Curry

LG Kale Saag 'Paneer' Bowl (GF)

$15.00

OTA Tofu ‘Paneer,’ Simmered in Kale and Sunflower Seed Curry

LG Jackfruit Vindaloo Bowl (GF)

$15.00

*Spicy, can not be made mild Jackfruit Vindaloo, Root Vegetables, and Kale in Tahini Dressing

Soup and Salad

SM Spicy Eggplant Salad (GF)

$8.00

Kale in Tahini topped with Roasted Eggplant, Carrot and Cabbage Slaw and Fried Chickpeas

SM Roasted Beet and Tempeh Salad (GF)

$8.00

with Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots and Red Cabbage Over Mixed Greens Tossed in Coconut Poppy Seed Dressing

SM Lentil Tamarind Stew (GF)

$4.00

Lentils, Carrots, Red Onions and Yukon Gold Potatoes

LG Lentil Tamarind Stew (GF)

$7.00

Lentils, Carrots, Red Onions and Yukon Gold Potatoes

LG Spicy Eggplant Salad (GF)

$15.00

Kale in Tahini topped with Roasted Eggplant, Carrot and Cabbage Slaw and Fried Chickpeas

LG Roasted Beet and Tempeh Salad (GF)

$15.00

with Pickled Daikon Radish, Carrots and Red Cabbage Over Mixed Greens Tossed in Coconut Poppy Seed Dressing

Kati Rolls

Soy Curls Kati Roll

$16.00

Soy Curls, Collard Greens, Red Onions, Tomato Chutney, Green Chutney, Wrapped in a Cilantro Garlic Chapati. Served With a Side of Kale in Tahini Dressing.

Soy Chicken Kati Roll

$16.00

Before the Butcher Chicken, Carrot and Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Daikon, Mixed Greens in Coconut Poppyseed Dressing, Coconut Yogurt and Tomato Chutney, wrapped in a Cilantro Garlic Chapati. Served with a side of kale in tahini dressing.

Spicy Eggplant Kati Roll

$16.00

Indo-Chinese Spicy Eggplant, Bell Peppers, Onions, and Mixed Greens Tossed in Coconut Poppy Seed Dressing, Wrapped in a Cilantro Garlic Chapati. Served With a Side of Kale in Tahini Dressing.

Dessert

Apple-Carrot Payasam (GF)

$7.00

Roasted Apples and Carrots Simmered in Coconut Milk and Spices. Topped with Oat and Nut Crumble

Pakora Battered Banana Split (GF)

$10.00

Deep Fried Pakora Banana Topped with Mango Chutney, Tamarind Chutney and Ginger-Vanilla Ice

Scoop of Ginger Vanilla Ice Cream (GF)

$3.00

Coconut Based

Bread

Poori (2)

$3.00

Deep Fried Puffy Bread

Cilantro-Garlic Chapati

$3.00

Flat Brad

Kale Infused Dosa(GF)

$3.00

Kale, Rice, Lentil Based Bread

Sides

Tofu 'Paneer' Samosa (1)

$5.00

Potato Samosa (1)

$5.00

Black Eyed Pea Korma (GF)

$4.00

Ginger Molasses Root Vegetables (GF)

$5.00

Chettinad Chicken Drumsticks (3)

$7.00

Sauteed Collards (GF)

$5.00

Chickpea Cutlet Side (1) (GF)

$4.00

Black Bean Masala (GF)

$4.00

Spicy Eggplant and Veggies Side (GF)

$7.00

Kale in Tahini Dressing (GF)

$5.00

Brown Basmati Rice (GF)

$3.00

Potato Masala (GF)

$4.00

Jackfruit Vindaloo Side (GF)

$7.00

Black Lentil Kofta Side (5) (GF)

$6.00

Extra Cutney

$0.50

Yogurt

$0.50

Gobi

$0.50

Tamarind Chutney

$0.50

Green Chutney

$0.50

Tomato Chutney

$0.50

Jalapeno Chutney

$0.50

N/A Drinks

Mango Lassi

$7.00

House Made Coconut Yogurt, Coconut Milk, Mango

Sudra Chai

$6.00

House Chai, Coconut Milk

Tamarind Limeade

$6.00

Tamarind, Lime and Orange Juice, Agave, Chile Salt Rim

Masala Film

$6.00

Mango Puree, Ginger and Lime Juice, Simple Syrup

Bandit Queen

$6.00

Cucumber and Lemon Juice, Mint Syrup, Chile Salt Rim

Draft Kombucha: Lionheart Ginger Fix

$6.00

Draft Soda

$3.00

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.00

Trailhead Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Nanda Devi

$6.00
Restaurant info

Plant-based, Indian-inspired. Serving Portland since 2013.

Website

Location

100 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Directions

