The Suds Drive In 350 Market Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

350 Market Plaza

Greenwood, IN 46142

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Burger

Suds Burger Single

$5.50

lettuce, pickle, cheese, special sauce

Suds Burger Double

$7.00

lettuce, pickle, cheese, special sauce

Suds Burger Triple

$8.50

lettuce, pickle, cheese, special sauce

Single Burger

$5.00

Made to Order- Toppings available: lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion Cheese +.50 Bacon +1.00

Double Burger

$6.50

Made to Order- Toppings available: lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion Cheese +.50 Bacon +1.01

Triple Burger

$8.00

Made to Order- Toppings available: lettuce, pickle, tomato, onion Cheese +.50 Bacon +1.02

Hotdog

Suds Dog

$2.89

All Beef Hotdog

Suds Coney

$3.59

All Beef Hotdog, Homemade Coney

Suds Coney Cheese

$3.99

All Beef Hotdog, Homemade Coney, Shedded Colby Jack or Nacho Cheese

Other

Corndog

$2.89

Tenderloin

$6.29

Chicken Nuggets

$2.00

Tex Mex

$5.99

Tex Mex Double

$6.99

Kids Meals

Kids Meal-Burger

$4.59

Includes Fries and Drink

Kids Meal-Hotdog

$4.59

Includes Fries and Drink

Kids Meal-Chicken Nuggets

$4.59

Includes Fries and Drink

Sides

Fries

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.50

Mushrooms

$3.99

Cheese Curds

$3.99

Nachos

$2.99

Chips and Nacho Cheese

Nacho Grande

$6.59

Chips, Coney Sauce, Nacho Cheese, Sour Cream, Jalenpenos

Drinks

Bottle Drink

$2.95

Bottle Water

$1.25

Ice water

$0.50

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Diet Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Mellow Yellow

$2.95

Shake

Shake-Chocalate

$4.59

Hand Dipped

Shake-Vanilla

$4.59

Hand Dipped

Shake-Strawberry

$4.59

Hand Dipped

Shake-Cookies N Creme

$4.59

Hand Dipped

Shake-Butter Pecan

$4.59

Hand Dipped

Ice Cream

Rootbeer Float

$3.99

Vanilla Ice Cream and Rootbeer

Fudge Sundae

$3.59

Ice Cream Cone-Single

$3.09

Ice Cream Cone-Double

$3.49

Ice Cream Cone-Triple

$3.89

Brownie Sundae

$5.59

Churo Sundae

$5.59

PIzza

Pizza 7

$7.50

Pizza 12

$12.50

Pizza 16

$16.50

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Sauce

BBQ

$0.25

Honey Mustard

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Boom Boom

$0.25

Condiments

Mustard

Ketchup

Mayo

Salt

Pepper

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Since 1964

Website

Location

350 Market Plaza, Greenwood, IN 46142

Directions

