Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Sugar Bowl 857 Dorchester Ave

review star

No reviews yet

857 Dorchester Ave

Boston, MA 02125

Popular Items

Iced Coffee
Ham Egg and cheese
Muffin

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.00+

Hot Coffee (Copy)

$2.50+

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Coffee (Copy)

$2.50+

Espresso Drinks

Espresso shots

$2.00+

Hot Latte

$4.00+

Hot Cappuccino

$4.00+

Iced Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate Espresso

$5.00

iced americano 2 shots

$3.75

hot americano

$3.50

Signature Cocktails

Sugar Bowl Espresso Martini

$13.00

Sugar Baby Mimosa

$11.00

High Noon Single

$7.00

High Noon Bucket (4)

$25.00

Sugar Momma Bucket of Bubbles

$42.00

Sugar Daddy Bloody Mary

$12.00

Sugar Daddy Bloody Maria

$12.00

This Could Be Us, But You Play Too Much

$12.00

Saturdays Are For The Peach

$11.00

Captain Tuco's Mai Tai

$12.00

All Eyes On Dimples

$13.00

Peppermint Mocha Espresso Martini

$13.00

Bleeding Hearts Mimosa

$11.00

margarita

$12.00

shot

$6.00

Non-Alcohol

Lime Rickey

$5.00

Freshly Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Freshly squeezed Lemonade Iced Tea

$5.50

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Orange Juice

$4.00

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Iced Tea (Copy)

$2.50+

Red Bull rickey 32 oz

$6.50

red bull refresher

$0.00

red bull with a shot of watermelon, strawberry, blue raspberry, coconut

Snapple

$2.00

v 8

$2.00

pineapple

$2.00

cranberry

$2.00

chocolate milk

$2.00

polar shelter water

$2.00

san pellegrino

$2.00

gingerale

$2.00

sprite

$2.00

small red bull

$3.00

big red bull

$4.00

Wine

Rose

$13.00

Prosecco

$11.00

Cabernet

$11.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Frozen Drinks

Watermelon & Strawberry Frose

$13.00

Pina Colada with Floater

$14.00

Pina Colada

$13.00

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade

$13.00

frozen margeriterrrrr

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$4.00

Sausage Egg and Cheese

$5.00

Bacon Egg and cheese

$5.00

Ham Egg and cheese

$5.00

Ham cheese croissant

$5.00

Sandwiches

Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad

$6.75

lettuce and tomato

Tuna salad

$6.75

with lettuce and tomato

BLT

$5.00

bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast

Tuna Melt

$7.50

pressed tuna and cheese with butter

Ham and Cheese club

$6.00

ham and cheese on toast with lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo

Grilled cheese

$3.50

Kathy's Avocado Toast

$7.00

Rose's Avocado Toast

$6.00

Bagels

Plain

$2.50

Everything

$2.50

sesame

$2.50

asiago

$2.25

Bread

White Toast

$1.50

Wheat Toast

$1.50

English Muffin

$2.00

Croissant

$3.75

Pastry

Muffin

$3.25+

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

fridge

yogurt

$2.00

chia pudding

$4.00

oats

$5.00

brown sugar and cream

chips

$0.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

857 Dorchester Ave, Boston, MA 02125

Directions

