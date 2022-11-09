Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Sugar Cookie St George

1240 E 100 S Suite #105

St George, UT 84790

Order Again

Box of 40 Minis
Box of 20 Minis
The Original Sugar Cookie Pink Frosting

Singles - Only Ordering One?

Coconut

Coconut

$0.99+
Cherry

Cherry

$0.99+
Orange

Orange

$0.99+
Chocolate Vanilla

Chocolate Vanilla

$0.99+
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$0.99+
Double Chocolate

Double Chocolate

$0.99+
Chocolate Cream Cheese

Chocolate Cream Cheese

$0.99+
Chocolate Peanut Butter

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$2.39
Lemon Frosted

Lemon Frosted

$0.99+
Raspberry White Chocolate

Raspberry White Chocolate

$0.99+
The Original Sugar Cookie Pink Frosting

The Original Sugar Cookie Pink Frosting

$0.99+
Original Frosted

Original Frosted

$0.99+
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$2.39
The Original Sugar Cookie

The Original Sugar Cookie

$2.39
Molasses

Molasses

$2.39
Chocolate Sugar Cookie

Chocolate Sugar Cookie

$2.39
Snickerdoodle Sugar Cookie

Snickerdoodle Sugar Cookie

$2.39
Raspberry Shortbread

Raspberry Shortbread

$2.39
Lemon Shortbread

Lemon Shortbread

$2.39

Samoa Cookie

$0.99+

Cookie Cups

Single Cookie Cup

$5.49

4 Pack Cups

$19.99

Mini Cookies - Bulk Ordering

4 Pack Minis

$3.89

9 Pack Minis

$8.49
Dozen Minis

Dozen Minis

$10.99
Box of 20 Minis

Box of 20 Minis

$16.99

Box of 40 Minis

$31.99

Large Frosted Cookies - Bulk Ordering

4 Pack Large

$10.99
6 Pack Large

6 Pack Large

$15.99

Dozen Large

$29.99

Large Sugar Cookies - Bulk Ordering

4 Pack

$7.99

Half Dozen

$10.99

Dozen

$19.99

NA Beverage

Dasani Water

$1.89

Sparkling Water

$1.99

Life Water

$1.99

Tru-Moo Milk

$1.99

Tru-Moo Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Bai Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Life is Sweet!

Location

1240 E 100 S Suite #105, St George, UT 84790

Directions

