Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Sugar Shack 226 Cheyenne Ave

review star

No reviews yet

226 Cheyenne Ave

Canadian, TX 79014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Steak & Cheese Sub
PHILLY STEAK WAFFLE FRIES
Meat - N - Cheese

LUNCH SPECIALS

HAMBURGER

$10.50

BACON HAMBURGER

$11.50

CHEESEBURGER

$11.00

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

DRINK SPECIAL

$0.00+

APPETIZERS

PHILLY STEAK WAFFLE FRIES

$9.00

BBQ BACON CHICKEN RANCH FRIES

$11.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN RANCH WAFFLE FRIES

$9.00

BACON RANCH CHEESE FRIES

$7.00

BACON RANCH CHEESE TOTS

$7.00

5 CHEESESTICKS

$5.00Out of stock

POPCORN CHICKEN

$5.00

CORN NUGGETS

$5.00

BASKETS

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$10.00

POPCORN CHICKEN BASKET

$9.50

STEAK FINGER BASKET

$11.00

BURGERS

PATTY ONLY

$4.00+

HAMBURGER

$9.00

1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef on a 5" toasted bun with Mustard, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.

JR HAMBURGER

$7.50

CHEESEBURGER

$9.50

1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef on a 5" toasted bun with Cheese, Mustard, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.

JR CHEESEBURGER

$8.00

BACON HAMBURGER

$9.50

1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef on a 5" toasted bun with Bacon, Mustard, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.

JR BACON HAMBURGER

$8.00

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef on a 5" toasted bun with Bacon, Cheese, Mustard, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.

JR BACON CHEESEBURGER

$8.50

GREEN CHILI CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef on a 5" toasted bun with Green Chili, Cheese, Mustard, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.

JR GREEN CHILI CHEESEBURGER

$8.50

A-1 BURGER

$10.00

GUACAMOLE BURGER

$10.50

1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef, topped with fresh made Guacamole, Lettuce, Miracle Whip, and Jalapenos. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.

H.E. DOUBLE L BURGER

$10.50

1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef on a 5" toasted bun topped with Ghost Pepper Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos, Green Chili, and Habanero Sauce. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$10.00

1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef on a 5" toasted bun topped with Cheese, Grilled mushrooms & onions and miracle whip. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.

SOUTHWEST BURGER

$10.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$10.00

PATTY MELT

$10.00

PHILLY STEAK BURGER

$13.00

KIDS KORNER

KIDS MEAL - 2 STEAK FINGERS

$7.00

KIDS MEAL - 5 MINI CORN DOGS

$7.00

KIDS MEAL - CHEESE QUESADILLA

$7.00

KIDS MEAL - CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

KIDS MEAL - GRILLED CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS MEAL - HAMBURGER

$7.00

KIDS MEAL - POPCORN CHICKEN

$7.00

SALADS

Small Chef Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad

$9.50

Black Forrest Ham, Bacon, Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Hard Boiled Eggs

Small Chicken Caesar Salad

$7.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

Small Cobb Salad

$8.50

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Small Chicken Salad

$7.50

Chicken Salad

$9.00

SANDWICHES

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$7.00

BLT

$7.00

CHEESEY Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

Meat - N - Cheese

$7.00

TABLT

$9.00

Traditional Club

$9.00

SHACK ATTACK

THE SHACK BURGER

$14.00

THE SHACK CLUB

$11.00

SIDE/EXTRAS

FRIES

$3.00+

WAFFLE FRIES

$3.00+

TOTS

$3.00+

ONION RINGS

$3.00+

DINNER SALAD

$4.00

AVOCADO

$2.00

BACON (4 SLICES)

$3.00

EGG

$1.00

2 oz CUP OF DRESSING

$0.25

6 oz CUP OF GRAVY

$1.00

6 oz cup of GUAC

$5.00

TOASTED SUBS

Cajun Chicken

$10.00

Philly Chicken, Cajun Sauce, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Lettuce & Tomoto

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.00

Philly Chicken, Black Forrest Ham, Cheese, Honey Mustard

French Dip

$10.00

Roast Beef, Onions, Cheese, Au Ju

Monte Cristo

$10.00

Turkey, Black Forrest Ham, Cheese, Eggs

Philly Chicken & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Philly Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cheese

Philly Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Philly Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cheese

TRADITIONAL WINGS

6 WINGS

$12.00

12 WINGS

$16.00Out of stock

WRAPS

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.00

TABLT Wrap

$9.00

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Philly Steak Wrap

$9.00

Philly Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Wrap

$9.00

BUILD YOUR OWN WRAP

$7.50

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

16 OZ

$1.25

24 OZ

$1.50

32 OZ

$1.75

44 OZ

$2.00

WATER

TO GO WATER

$0.25

Milkshakes

12 OZ

$3.00

16 OZ

$3.50

20 OZ

$4.00

Smoothies

12 OZ

$3.50

16 OZ

$4.00

20 OZ

$4.50

Frappes/Coffees

12 OZ

$2.50

16 OZ

$3.50

20 OZ

$4.50

Slushies

12 OZ

$2.00

16 OZ

$2.50

20 OZ

$3.00

Floats

12 OZ

$2.50

16 OZ

$3.00

20 OZ

$3.50

BAKED GOODS

"10 CREAM PIES

$20.00

10" PECAN PIE

$25.00

"10 BUTTERMILK PIE

$20.00

"10 PUMPKIN PIE

$20.00

"10 PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$17.50

"10 KEY LIME PIE

$17.50

"10 FRUIT PIES

$22.50

"10 SMORE PIE

$25.00

"10 TURTLE PIE

$25.00

Cinnamon Roll

$2.50

Slice of Cake

$2.50

Slice of Pie

$3.00

Cake Special Slice

$1.00

BIRTHDAY CAKES

1/4 SHEET BASIC

$25.00

1/2 SHEET BASIC

$50.00

FULL SHEET BASIC

$70.00

6

$20.00

8

$30.00

10

$45.00

12

$60.00

CARVED CAKES FEE

$2.50

WEDDING CAKES FEE

$3.00

CAKEPOPS

BASIC CAKE POP - DOZEN

$15.00

CAMO CAKE POP - DOZEN

$20.00

MARBLED CAKE POP - DOZEN

$20.00

FANCY CAKE POP - DOZEN

$25.00

SHAPED CAKE POP - DOZEN

$25.00

SINGLE CAKE POP

$1.50

CHEESECAKES

CHEESECAKE BY THE SLICE

$4.00

PLAIN NY STYLE CHEESECAKE

$25.00+

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$30.00+

CHERRY CHEESECAKE

$30.00+

BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

$30.00+

WALNUT BROWNIE CHEESECAKE

$35.00+

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$35.00+

PECAN CHEESECAKE

$35.00+

OREO CHEESECAKE

$30.00+

BUTTERFINGER CHEESECAKE

$30.00+

REESE'S CHEESECAKE

$30.00+

RED VELVET CHEESECAKE

$30.00+

CAKE CHEESECAKE

$30.00+

CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES

1 DOZEN

$20.00

1/2 DOZEN

$10.00

COOKIE CAKES

12" COOKIE CAKE

$25.00

COOKIES

Basic Sugar Cookie - Dozen

$20.00

Basic Sugar Cookie - Single

$2.00

Cookie - 1/2 Dozen

$5.00

Cookie - Dozen

$10.00

Cookie - Single

$1.00

Dunker Cups

$8.00

Fancy Sugar Cookie - Dozen

$25.00

Fancy Sugar Cookie - Single

$2.50

CUPCAKES

1 Dozen Basic

$10.00

1 Dozen Fancy

$15.00

1/2 Dozen Basic

$5.00

1/2 Dozen Fancy

$7.50

Single Basic

$1.00

Single Fancy

$1.50

HARD CANDY

Cinnamon

$7.00

Grape

$7.00

Green Apple

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Root Beer

$7.00

Strawberry

$7.00

HOT CHOCOLATE BOMBS

SINGLE

$5.00

2 PACK

$8.00

4 PACK

$15.00

6 PACK

$20.00

MUG

$7.50

GIFT CONTAINER

$25.00

MISC BAKERY ITEM

Mini Bundt cake

$3.50

Loaf cake

$3.00

Pumpkin bread slices

$2.00

Coffee cake

$3.00

SPECIALITY CAKES

ITALIAN CAKE

$35.00+

RED VELVET CAKE

$35.00+

CARROT CAKE

$35.00+

DEATH BY CHOC CAKE

$35.00+

TURTLE CAKE

$40.00+

REESE'S PB CUP CAKE

$35.00+

DELIVERY

DELIVERY FEE

$2.00

ICE CREAM CUPS

MINI

$1.00

SMALL

$1.50

MEDIUM

$2.00

LARGE

$3.00

JUMBO

$3.50

WAFFLE BOWLS

2 SCOOPS

$3.00

3 SCOOPS

$4.00

ICE CREAM CONE

1 SCOOP

$1.50

2 SCOOPS

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

226 Cheyenne Ave, Canadian, TX 79014

Directions

Gallery
The Sugar Shack image
The Sugar Shack image
The Sugar Shack image
Map
More near Canadian
Guymon
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Dumas
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Amarillo
review star
Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)
Canyon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Dodge City
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston