The Sugar Shack 226 Cheyenne Ave
No reviews yet
226 Cheyenne Ave
Canadian, TX 79014
LUNCH SPECIALS
APPETIZERS
BURGERS
PATTY ONLY
HAMBURGER
1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef on a 5" toasted bun with Mustard, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.
JR HAMBURGER
CHEESEBURGER
1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef on a 5" toasted bun with Cheese, Mustard, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.
JR CHEESEBURGER
BACON HAMBURGER
1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef on a 5" toasted bun with Bacon, Mustard, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.
JR BACON HAMBURGER
BACON CHEESEBURGER
1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef on a 5" toasted bun with Bacon, Cheese, Mustard, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.
JR BACON CHEESEBURGER
GREEN CHILI CHEESEBURGER
1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef on a 5" toasted bun with Green Chili, Cheese, Mustard, Red Onion, Pickles, Lettuce, and Tomato. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.
JR GREEN CHILI CHEESEBURGER
A-1 BURGER
GUACAMOLE BURGER
1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef, topped with fresh made Guacamole, Lettuce, Miracle Whip, and Jalapenos. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.
H.E. DOUBLE L BURGER
1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef on a 5" toasted bun topped with Ghost Pepper Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos, Green Chili, and Habanero Sauce. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.
MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER
1/2 lb. Fresh Ground Beef on a 5" toasted bun topped with Cheese, Grilled mushrooms & onions and miracle whip. Served with your choice of Chips, Fries, Tots, or Onion Rings.
SOUTHWEST BURGER
BREAKFAST BURGER
PATTY MELT
PHILLY STEAK BURGER
KIDS KORNER
SALADS
SANDWICHES
SHACK ATTACK
SIDE/EXTRAS
TOASTED SUBS
Cajun Chicken
Philly Chicken, Cajun Sauce, Ghost Pepper Cheese, Lettuce & Tomoto
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Philly Chicken, Black Forrest Ham, Cheese, Honey Mustard
French Dip
Roast Beef, Onions, Cheese, Au Ju
Monte Cristo
Turkey, Black Forrest Ham, Cheese, Eggs
Philly Chicken & Cheese Sub
Philly Chicken, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cheese
Philly Steak & Cheese Sub
Philly Steak, Onions, Bell Peppers, Cheese
TRADITIONAL WINGS
WRAPS
Milkshakes
Smoothies
Frappes/Coffees
Slushies
BAKED GOODS
BIRTHDAY CAKES
CAKEPOPS
CHEESECAKES
CHEESECAKE BY THE SLICE
PLAIN NY STYLE CHEESECAKE
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
CHERRY CHEESECAKE
BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE
WALNUT BROWNIE CHEESECAKE
TURTLE CHEESECAKE
PECAN CHEESECAKE
OREO CHEESECAKE
BUTTERFINGER CHEESECAKE
REESE'S CHEESECAKE
RED VELVET CHEESECAKE
CAKE CHEESECAKE
CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES
COOKIE CAKES
COOKIES
CUPCAKES
HOT CHOCOLATE BOMBS
SPECIALITY CAKES
DELIVERY
ICE CREAM CUPS
WAFFLE BOWLS
ICE CREAM CONE
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
226 Cheyenne Ave, Canadian, TX 79014