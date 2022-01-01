Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

The Suite

105 Reviews

522 S hughes blvd

Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Popular Items

10 Traditional
20 Traditional
15 Traditional

Appetizers

Spinach Dip

$7.99

Spinach and artichokes in a creamy cheese dip served with tortilla chips

Fully Loaded Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips stacked with onions, steak, tomatoes, jalapeño, sour cream, lettuce, guacomole topped off with beer cheese sauce

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.99

Chicken tenders with your choice of sauce on the side or tossed

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Fried cheese sticks with a side of marinara

Potato skin

$7.99

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Gizzards

$5.99

Philly cheese egg rolls

$6.99

Chicken livers

$5.99

Fish and Chips

$8.99

Appetizer Platter

$20.00

Wings

10 Traditional

$11.99

Choice of 2 Sauces.

15 Traditional

$14.99+

Choice of 3 Sauces.

20 Traditional

$18.99

Choice of 4 Sauces.

Flatbreads

Spinach and shrimp Flatbread

$11.99

Fresh home-made bruschetta, arugula, vegan cheese, and a sweet balsamic glaze.

Cajun Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Cajun chicken, peppers, mozzarella cheese served with ranch

Philly Flatbread

$9.99

Chicken and cheese Only flatbread

$9.99

Ham and cheese flatbread

$9.99

taco Flatbread

$9.99

pepperoni flatbread

$9.99

Cheese only flatbread

$8.99

Sandwiches/Wraps

Cheesesteak Sub

$9.99

Chicken / Steak grilled with sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers topped with melted American Cheese. Served with fries

Classic Club

$9.99

Double decker sandwich with ham, bacon, turkey, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise topped with American and Swiss cheese. Served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Fries chicken, tossed in mild buffalo sauce, with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato. Served with fries

Royal Burger

$9.99

Seasoned prime rib burger served on a stout beer hamburger bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and American Cheese. Served with one side

Mac and cheese burger

$9.99

Applewood Bacon burger

$9.99

Classic burger and fries

$9.99+

Pork Chop sandwich and fries

$7.99

Sides

Fries

$2.00

Crispy Fries

Sweet Potato Tots

$2.00

Truffle Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$3.00

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, onions

Loaded fries

$4.00

Crispy fries topped off with beer cheese sauce and bacon bits

Large size fries

$5.00

Four Cheese mac

$4.00

Onion rings

$3.00

Crostini Bread

$2.50

Side order chips

$1.99

Waffle fries

$2.00

6 wings

Naked

Breaded

Mild

Lemon pepper

Garlic parm

sweet chili

hell fire

Hawaiian

Jerk

Terriyaki

Bourbon

Nashville hot

Cajun

Honey Garlic

Mango habanero

sweet onion bbq

Carolina mustard

Dressing

Ranch

$0.25

Blue Cheese

$0.25

Dipping sauce

Mild

$0.50

Nashville Hot

$0.50

Cajun

$0.50

Hell Fire

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bourbon

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Sweet Chilli

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Honey Garlic

$0.50

Wines

All 6oz wines

$6.99

Champagne bottle

$4.00

Drinks

Beer

$2.00

Liquor

$5.50

Food

Pork chop Sandwhich

$5.99

2 for 12 philly rolls

$11.45

Fish and chips

$5.99
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to The Suite! We're a local sports bar with a diverse food and drink menu

Location

522 S hughes blvd, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Directions

