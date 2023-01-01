Main picView gallery

The Summer House 228 Rehoboth Ave

review star

No reviews yet

228 Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Bargs Root Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

High quality H2O

Apple

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.50

Ice Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

EMP Red Bull

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Sugar Free

$4.50

Starters

Goat Cheese Stuffed Dates

$11.00

Charcuterie Board

$24.00+

Daily assortment of cheese and meats w/candied walnuts, truffle honey, dates, roasted garlic, toasted bread

Oyster Rockefeller

$14.00

Chicken Wings (10)

$12.00

Crab Dip

$17.00

Toasted bread & kettle chips

Clam Strips

$12.00

Caper dill aioli

Lobster Bruschetta

$18.00

Served warm

Melted Blue Cheese Kettle Chips

$11.00

Raw Oysters

$14.00Out of stock

Shrimp Skewers

$14.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Soup & Salad

Seafood Bisque

$12.00

Lobster, shrimp, crab, sherry cream

French Onion

$10.00

French bread crouton, cheddar/provolone cheese

BLT Wedge

$13.00

Iceberg, candied bacon, lettuce, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumble dressing, balsamic glaze

Caesar

$13.00

Parmesan, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Baby Spinach

$15.00

Seasonal fruit, fried goat cheese, candied walnuts, balsamic glaze

Burgers

Angus Beef Burger

$16.00

Chicken Burger

$16.00

Salmon Burger

$16.00

Black Bean Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.00

lettuce, tomato, dijon mayo

Lobster Roll

$20.00

served warm w/ red miso butter

Blackened Rockfish BLT

$16.00

spicy mayo

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

cheese sauce, peppers, onions

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

Pressed Italian

$16.00

Entrees

Colossal Crab Cakes

$29.00

Honey Garlic Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Pan Seared Rockfish Beurre Blanc

$29.00

Bone in Pork Chop

$24.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$22.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$24.00

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Steaks

Filet Mignon 6oz

$38.00

Filet Mignon 8oz

$44.00

New York Strip 12oz

$42.00

Dry Aged Bone In Ribeye

$46.00

Sunday Prime Rib

$20.00

Sides

Sauteed Mushrooms

$6.00

Broccoli Hollandaise

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Jack Tarr Potatoes

$6.00

Creamed Spinach

$6.00

Extra Crostini

Side Caesar

$6.00

Lobster Mac&Cheese

$12.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Raspberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Cookie Dough Trifle

$12.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Sundae

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

Kids

Kid’s Charcuterie

$8.00

KId’s Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid’s Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Merchandise

Long sleeve Blue

$22.00

Short sleeve Blue

$20.00

Short sleeve white

$20.00

New Years Eve Libation

$150.00

LIBATION DRINKS

Coffee over tea

Fizzy Lifting

French 75

Golden Egg

Hemingway

Little Black Dress

Mezcal Negroni Sour

Midnight Old Fashion

NYE Pina Colada

$15.00

Refresher Margarita

Side Car

Smoked Cherry

Spicy eggnog

Sugar cookie latte

Table Punch

$49.00

The Manhattan

LIBATION FOOD

Lamb Lollipop

$15.00

Duck Empanada

$15.00

Opera Cake

$12.00

Steak Tartare

$15.00

LIBATION NEW YEARS

LIBATION CHARCUTERIE

BUTTERNUT SQUASH

CELEBRATION SALAD

SHORT RIB

HALIBUT

Lobster RAV

Mushroom RAV

CRÈME BRÛLÉE

LIB NEW YEARS DRINK

Coffee over tea

Smoked Cherry

French 75

Mezcal Negroni Sour

Little Black Dress

Midnight Old Fashion

Refresher Margarita

Hemingway

The Manhattan

Side Car

Golden Egg

Fizzy Lifting

Sugar cookie latte

Spicy eggnog

Table Punch

$49.00

Duck Merlot

Duck Chard

Duck Cab

Duck Sav

Duck BTL

Veuve Gls

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

228 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

FINS Fish House and Raw Bar
orange starNo Reviews
243 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Ava's Pizzeria & Wine Bar - Rehoboth Beach
orange starNo Reviews
29 Baltimore Rehoboth, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Federal Fritter & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
62A Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth - 52 Rehoboth Ave
orange star3.9 • 1,021
52 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach

The Cultured Pearl
orange star4.1 • 1,641
301 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
orange star4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Miyagi Ramen Bar
orange star5.0 • 314
19266 Coastal Highway Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Sussex Public House
orange star4.5 • 3
234 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rehoboth Beach
Lewes
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bethany Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Millsboro
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Cape May
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Wildwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Ocean City
review star
Avg 4.1 (56 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston