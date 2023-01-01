The Summer House 228 Rehoboth Ave
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
228 Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
Blackwall Hitch - Rehoboth - 52 Rehoboth Ave
3.9 • 1,021
52 Rehoboth Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Rehoboth Beach
Theo's Steakhouse - Theo’s Rehoboth
4.7 • 374
44 Baltimore Ave Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
View restaurant
More near Rehoboth Beach