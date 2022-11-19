Restaurant header imageView gallery

Summit Grill - Gladstone

713 Reviews

$$

501 NE 70th St.

Gladstone, MO 64118

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak "Street" Tacos
Kids Salmon
Chop Salad

Starters

Ahi Tuna

$16.95

Asian Slaw, Citrus-Wasabi Vinaigrette, Crispy Wontons

Baked Brie

$13.95

Phyllo Wrapped, Roasted Garlic, Apricot Jam, Toasted Pistachio

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Spicy Peppers, Romano Cheese, Roasted Tomato Sauce

Hummus

$12.95

Grilled Pita, Feta, Fresh Vegetables, EVOO

Pot Roast Nachos

$14.95

Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Peppers & Onions

Poutine

$12.95

Pepper-jack Cheese, Beefy Gravy, Fried Egg

Spicy Buffalo Wings

$11.95

Blue cheese or Ranch dressing

Spinach and Baby Artichoke Dip

$12.95

Four cheeses, Crispy tortillas *Gluten Free upon request

Steak "Street" Tacos

$12.95

Cotija Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Chipotle Cream

Togarashi Fried Shrimp

$14.95

Sriracha-Lime Aioli, Sweet Thai Chili Sauce

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$7.95

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, Watermelon Radishes, Choice of Dressing

Chop Salad

$9.95

Bacon, Olives, Tomatoes, Green Onion, Cucumbers, Feta & Romano Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Seasonal Salad

$12.95

Baby Kale & Spinach, Shaved Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Toasted Pepitas, Poppyseed Dressing

Wedge Salad

$10.95

Crispy Bacon, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Blue Cheese Dressing

$ Add Blackened Salmon

$9.95

$ Add Grilled Chicken

$7.95

$ Add Salmon

$9.95

$ Add Shrimp

$9.95

Asian Chicken Salad

$16.95

Togarashi Fried Chicken, Crisp Vegetables, Citrus Wasabi Dressing

Blackened Chicken Salad

$17.95

Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips

Blackened Faroe Island Salmon Salad

$18.95

Smashed Avocado, Bacon, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Watermelon Radishes, Chipotle Chips

Chicken & Goat Cheese Salad

$17.95

Pears, Candied Walnuts, Sliced Strawberries, Fried Goat Cheese, Onion, Red Wine Vinaigrette

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.95

Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Bacon, Carrots, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard

Bowl French Onion Soup

$8.95

Swiss & Romano, Crostini

Bowl SOTD

$8.95

House-made

Cup French Onion Soup

$6.95

Swiss & Romano, Crostini

Cup SOTD

$6.95

Lunch Specialties

"The Ultimate" Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Braised Beef, 5 Cheeses, Horseradish Cream

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$14.95

Buttermilk Fried, French Fries, Honey Mustard

Knife & Fork Pot Roast Sandwich

$13.95

Knife & Fork Pot Roast Sandwich, Mashed Potatoes, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Horseradish Cream, Gravy, Crispy Onions

Street Taco Entree

$14.95

Cotija Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Rice & Beans

Summit Grill Burger

$14.95

Special Sauce, American Cheese, LTO **Cook temp not guaranteed due to travel time

Tilapia

$14.95Out of stock

Lunch Sandwiches

Corned Beef Brisket Reuben

$15.95

House-Braised Beef, Bavarian Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Marble Rye, 1000 Island Dressing

Dry Rubbed Burger

$15.95

Smoked Bacon, House BBQ, Pepper Jack, Fried Onions, Jalapeno Aioli **Cook temp not guaranteed due to travel time

Farmhouse Burger

$15.95

Fried Egg Sunny Side Up, Smoked Bacon, Sharp Cheddar, Truffle Aioli, LTO **Cook temp not guaranteed due to travel time

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.95

Dijonnaise, Thick Cut Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LTO

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll

Open Faced Roast Beef

$14.95

Toasted Ciabatta, Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy

Prime Rib Dip

$20.95

Slow Roasted Daily, Au Jus, Horseradish Cream, Fresh Hoagie, French Fries

Lunch Entrees

Avocado Tacos

$14.95

Blackened Mahi Mahi Tacos

$15.95

Black Beans, Rice, Fresh Vegetable Slaw, Cotija Cheese *GF Upon Request

Shrimp Campanelle Pasta

$15.95

Kabocha Squash, Sherry Roasted Mushrooms, Baby Kale, Brown Butter Cream, Fried Sage

Chicken-Fried Chicken

$15.95

Country Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley

Fish & Chips

$17.95

Beer Battered, Steak Fries, Coleslaw, Tartar Sauce

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$18.95

Jasmine Rice, Lemon Butter, Vegetable Medley

Lobster Stuffed Salmon

$30.95

Brie Cheese, Shrimp, Vegetable Medley, Mashed Potatoes

Seafood Mac 'n' Cheese

$17.95

Scallops, Shrimp, Tomatoes, Creamy Cheese Sauce *GF Upon Request

Traditional Pot Roast

$18.95

Mashed Potatoes, Vegetable Medley, Fries Onions, Gravy

Game Day!

Game Day Wings

$20.00

12 of our Spicy Buffalo Wings with your choice or Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

Game Day Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$20.00

A full quart of our four cheese spinach and baby artichoke dip servied with crispy tortillas.

Game Day Street Tacos

$25.00

12 steak 'street' tacos with cotija cheese, onion, cilantro and chipotle cream.

Family Packs

Dinner or Entertaining made easy

Chicken Fried Chicken Family Pack

$79.95

Street Taco Family Pack

$69.95

Seafood Mac & Cheese Family Pack

$79.95

Family Mac n Cheese

$14.95

Family Brussels

$14.95

Family Mashed Potatoes

$14.95

Sides

$ Extra Patty

$9.95

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$7.95

Shoe String Fries

$4.95

Steak Fries

$5.95

Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Mashed Potatoes

$6.95

Steamed Rice

$4.95

Sd Smashed

$7.95

Sd Loaded Smashed

$9.95

Vegetable Medley

$6.95

side Goat Cheese Balls

$2.95

Side Berries

$2.95

Small Side Gravy

$2.95

Large Side Gravy

$4.95

Side Bacon

$2.95

Brunch

Buttermilk Biscuits & Gravy

$13.95

Scrambled Cheesy Eggs, Fritz's Sausage Gravy

Breakfast Biscuit

$14.95

Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Jalapeno Aioli, Breakfast Potatoes, Choice of Bacon or Sausage

Breakfast Tacos

$13.95

Sausage with Potatoes, Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Chipotle Cream, Pico, Cotija Cheese

Corned Beef Hash

$14.95

Two Eggs, Bell Peppers & Onions, Hollandaise

Honey Hot Chicken Biscuit

$15.95

Jalapeno Aioli, Breakfast Potatoes

Summit Original Breakfast

$14.95

Cheesy Scrambled Eggs, Hash Brown Potatoes, Toast, Choice of Bacon or Sausage

Thick Cut Brioche French Toast

$12.95

Fresh Berries, Whipped Cream, Sausage

Ultimate Omelette

$13.95

Sausage, Bacon, Roasted Mushrooms, Green Onions, Tomatoes, Pepper Jack and Cheddar Cheese

Kids

Kids Chzburger Sliders

$6.95

Kids Chkn Tenders

$6.95

Kids Salmon

$8.95

Kids Grill Chz

$6.95

Kids Pasta

$6.95

Kids Mac & Chz

$6.95

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Sea Salt Creme Brulee

$8.95

Chocolate Shell, Fresh Seasonal Berries

Carrot Cake

$9.95

warmed, topped with pecans and caramel.

Candy Bar Cake

$10.95

Semisweet Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Cake, Crunchy Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Fleur de Sel

Cookies N Cream Cheesecake

$10.95

Gooey Butter Cake

$8.95

Yellow Cake, Baked Cream Cheese Custard, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Whole Butter Cake

$79.95Out of stock

Whole Cheesecake

$45.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Classic American fare, just like the food you grew up eating.

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone, MO 64118

Directions

