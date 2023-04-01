  • Home
A map showing the location of The Surf Bar - Campus Corner

The Surf Bar - Campus Corner

582 Buchanan Avenue

Norman, OK 73069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Bowls

Bowls

Aloha

$9.49+

Strawberry, banana, coconut, honey, granola

Nu-Stella

$9.49+

Strawberry, banana, blueberry, nutella, granola

Nutty Kiki

$9.49+

Strawberry, blueberry, honey, almond butter, granola

Very Berry

$9.49+

Strawberry, blueberry, coconut, blackberry, honey, granola

Shaka

$9.49+

Banana, blueberry, honey, peanut butter, granola

Beach

$9.49+

Pineapple, kiwi, coconut, honey, granola

Build A Bowl

Acai

$9.49+

Pitaya

$9.49+

Coconut Base

$9.49+

Green

$9.49+

Chia Pudding

$9.49+

Oatmeal

$9.49+

Warm Foods

Bagels

Sweet Javi

$6.49

Strawberry cream cheese, strawberry, kiwi, banana, nutella

Skinny Sam

$6.49

Peanut butter, banana, blueberry, honey

Best Darn Thing Ever (on a bagel)

$6.99

Toast

Best Darn Thing Ever

$6.99

Avocado, tomato, basil, everything but the bagel seasoning, olive oil

Nutella Toast

$6.99

Smoothies

Classic

$5.49+

Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk

Maui Wowi

$5.99+

Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Coconut Milk

Nutty Lova

$5.99+

Strawberry, Banana, Almond Butter, Peanut Butter, Coconut Milk

Nutty Popeye

$6.49+

Banana, Peanut Butter, Choice of Protein, Greek Yogurt, Coconut Milk

Pina Punch

$5.49+

Pineapple, Coconut, Strawberry, Coconut Milk

Pipeline

$5.99+

Poppin' Pitaya

$6.49+

Pitaya, Pineapple, Strawberry, Coconut Milk

Islander

$5.99+

Surfer

$5.99+

Açaí, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Milk

Tango Mango

$5.49+

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut Milk

All Fruit Smoothie

$6.99+

Drinks

Water

Alani Water

$3.29

Fiji Water

$2.49

Standard Water

$0.99

Cup of Water

Alani Nu

Berry Pop

$3.29

Breezeberry

$3.29

Cherry Slush

$3.29

Tropsicle

$3.29

Cosmic Stardust

$3.29

Hawaiian Shaved Ice

$3.29

Rocket Pop

$3.29

Mimosa

$3.29

Blue Slush

$3.29

DreamFloat

$3.29

Witches Brew

$3.29

Peach

$3.29

POG

POG

$2.99+

Merch

Shirts

Black - One Bowl At A Time

$25.00

Khaki - Surf Bar Oklahoma

$25.00

White - Oklahoma State

$25.00

Blue Tie-Dye - Make Heaven Crowded

$25.00

Hats

Baby Blue - Shaka Hand

$25.00

Navy Blue - Triangle Logo

$25.00

Royal Blue - Triangle Logo

$25.00

Water Bottle

Metal Water Bottle

$15.00

Stickers

Assorted Stickers

$0.99

Crewnecks

The Surf Bar crewneck

$30.00

Açai Bowl Club crewneck

$30.00

Specialty

Bagged Granola

Big Bag of Granola

$15.49

Small Bag of Granola

$5.49

Only Fruit

Kids Bowl

$2.50

Regular Bowl

$3.75

Large

$5.50

Only Base

Kids Bowl

$2.50

Regular Bowl

$5.50

Large Bowl

$7.00

Honey Jar

Surf Bar Açaí Honey

$15.49

Surf Bar Pitaya Honey

$15.49

Surf Bar Raw Honey

$15.49

Bag of Coffee

Bag of Coffee

$14.99

Kids

Kids Bowls

Kids Nu-Stella

$4.50

Kids Aloha

$4.50

Kids Very Berry

$4.50

Kids Nutty Kiki

$4.50

Kids Shaka

$4.50

Kids Beach

$4.50

Kids Build a Bowl

$4.50

Kids Smoothies

Kids Classic

$3.00

Kids Nutty Popeye

$3.00

Kids Surfer

$3.00

Kids Poppin' Pitaya

$3.00

Kids Piña Punch

$3.00

Kids Tango Mango

$3.00

Kids Islander

$3.00

Kids Maui Wowi

$3.00

Kids Nutty Lova

$3.00

Kids Pipeline

$3.00

Surf Snacks

Protein Balls

Protein Balls

$4.99

Parfaits

$4.99

Coffee

Coffee Smoothies

Breakwall

$6.49+

San 'O'

$5.49+

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$2.99+

Sweet Cold Brew

$3.99+

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$1.49+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

582 Buchanan Avenue, Norman, OK 73069

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
