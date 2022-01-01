- Home
- /
- Clear Lake
- /
- The Surfside - 444 North Shore Drive
The Surfside 444 North Shore Drive
No reviews yet
444 North Shore Drive
Clear Lake, IA 50428
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer
Tomato Bisque
Extra Chips
Crab Dip
Dinner Rolls
Shrimp Queso
Mushroom Poutine
Street Corn Ribs
Crab Cakes
Jumbo lump crab, cajun nantua (lob bisque with cajun)
Meat Tray
Cheese Board
Antipasto
Bread Board
Shrimp En Brochette
Jumbo shrimp stuffed w crab, bacon wrapped, alfredo
Steak Deburgo
ribeye, mushrooms, fresh herbs, white wine, cream
Spinach Artichoke
Extra bread
Vegetable Soup
Crab Ragoon
5 Ragoon with a Ginger Vinaigrette
Hummus Duo
Sticky Ribs
French Onion
Loaded Potato Soup
Salad
Dinner Menu
Ribeye
Apple Chipotle Chops
Mahi Mahi Florentine
Pan seared served with garlic beurre Blanc, grape tomatoes and roasted asparagus over linguini
Honey Garlic Shrimp
Chicken Garlic Alfredo
Queen Prime Rib
slow roasted angus beef served with au jus and roasted asparagus and baked potato
King Prime Rib
slow roasted angus beef served with au jus and roasted asparagus and baked potato
Sausage Parmesan
First Out - Spinach Balsamic
Spinach Balsamic Salad
Beef Tips
Southern Fry
Pork Chops
Jambalaya
New York Strip
Tuskan Chicken Pasta
Pasta Al Maresciallo
Shrimp Capellini Al Fresco
Sweet and Sour Mahi Mahi
Shrimp Scampi ENTREE
Chicken Parmesan
Ancho Honey Mahi Mahi
Tortellini a la Vodka
Mushroom Chicken
1/2 Rack Ribs
Caesar Salad
Caprese Salad
Chicken Bella
Chicken Primavera
Greek Salad
Herb Chicken
House Salad
Romaine wedge, grape tomatoes mozzeralla, red onions and while balsamic
Jerk Salmon
Lobster Carbonara
Pork Tomahawk
Salmon
Salmon Florentine
Short Rib Entree
Shrimp n Grits
Shrimp Pasta
Steak Churrasco
Surfside Poutine
White Cheddar curds, waffle fries, homestyle beef gravy, char broiled steak
Tomahawk Ribeye (DATE NIGHT)
Walleye
wild caught panko breaded, deep fried and served with house tarter and roasted asparagus and baked potato.
Sides
Kids Food
DESSERT
Chocolate Cake
Dessert Bar
Ice Cream
Bread Pudding
Pumpkin Cookie
Apple Crisp Crumble
Cheese Cake
Pumkin Pie Ice Cream
Molten Chocolate Cake
Pecan Bar
Oreo Bar
Banana's Foster
Banana Bread Pudding
Brunch Menu
Loco Moco
Hamburger patty, fried egg, and mushroom gravy served over steamed basmati rice.
Chicken N Waffles
French Toast
Biscuit N Gravy
Breakfast Burrito
Sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, hash browns, and chile con queso in a jumbo flour tortilla.
Egg (Side)
Bacon (Side)
Bacon and Eggs
Eggs and Sausage
Waffle and Eggs
French Toast and Sausage
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Mixed Greens
Chicken Waldorf Salad
Apples, grapes, celery, and walnuts tossed in classic dressing over greens.
Country Fried Steak
Beef Flautus
Breakfast Burger
Breakfast Tostadas
Chef Salad
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Margherita
Monte Cristo
Smoked Salmon
Steak and Eggs
Whitefish Tacos
Breakfast Chimichanga
Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad
Eggs and Hashbrown
HOT
Mushroom Risotto
Lobster Mac
Shrimp En Brochette
Jumbo shrimp stuffed w crab, bacon wrapped, alfredo
Short Rib Tapas
bordelaise sauce
Biscuit N Gravy
Crab Cakes
Jumbo lump crab, cajun nantua (lob bisque with cajun)
Steak Deburgo
ribeye, mushrooms, fresh herbs, white wine, cream
Dinner Rolls
8oz Salmon & White Rice
Adobo
Arancini
Blistered Shishito Peppers
Chana Masala
Coconut Shrimp
Curry
Drunken Pear
Fried Donut Holes
(fry in Jalapeno Oil) with Cinnamon Honey Butter
Huli Huli Chicken
(thighs over fried rice)
Jambalaya
Lobster Bisque
Lobster Cups
phyllo shells, lobster salad, chives
Paella
Patatas Bravas
(sweet or reg potatoes, tossed with spicy tomato sauce and topped with aioli)
Polenta
(Shrimp n Grits)
Pork
sliced pork tender with bourbon blackberry gastrique
Portabella Tournedos
beef tenderloin, portabella sauce
Scallops
– bacon wrapped
Scampi
Steak Tostada
sliced ribeye, corn pico de gallo, feta cheese, cilantro
Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed Peppers
WONTON
Shrimp Queso
Tomato Bisque Soup
COLD
Chicken Salad
served with fried egg roll scoops/cups/boats
Caprese
Shrimp Cocktail
Street Corn Ribs
Brussel Sprouts
Bruschetta
Bread Board
Meat Tray
Cheese Board
Antipasto
Ahi
sashimi, sweet soy, wasabi
Ahi Tuna
Antipasto Skewers
marinated olives, mozzarella, tomato, artichoke
Ceviche
Cherry Pepper Hummus
Combo Board
Fruit Plate
Gazpacho
Granita
poached lobster
Poké
red onion, scallions, toasted macadamia nuts, sesame soy
Pot de crème
Seafood Salad
Smoked Salmon Dip
Smoked Trout
crostini, dill cream cheese
Sorbet
Stuffed Mushrooms
Watermelon Salad
(feta, balsamic glaze, mint)
Lunch Menu
Dinner Party Menu
$$$ ADD ON'S $$$
NA Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Cherry Coke
Lemonade
Mr Pibb
Mellow Yellow
Raspberry Tea
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Water
Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Club Soda
Milk
Kids
Vodka
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Bird Dog
Black Velvet SGL
Canadian Club SGL
Crown Apple SGL
Crown Royal SGL
Jack Daniels SGL
Jameson SGL
Southern Comfort SGL
Templeton Rye SGL
Black Velvet Carmel DBL
Black Velvet DBL
Canadian Club DBL
Cedar Ridge DBL
Crown Apple DBL
Crown Royal DBL
Jack Daniels DBL
Jameson DBL
Pendleton DBL
Southern Comfort DBL
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto Di Saronno SGL
Kahlua SGL
Baileys SGL
Chambord SGL
St. Germain SGL
Vermouth SGL
Sweet Vermouth SGL
Blue Curacao SGL
Grand Marnier SGL
Cointreau SGL
Triple Sec SGL
Creme De Menthe SGL
Creme De Cacao SGL
Christians Bothers SGL
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Kahlua DBL
Baileys DBL
Chambord DBL
Jagermeister DBL
Rumchata DBL
Frangelico DBL
St. Germain DBL
Vermouth DBL
Sweet Vermouth DBL
Peach Schnapps DBL
Dr. McGillicuddy's DBL
Dr. McGillicuddy's Menthol DBL
Razz Schnapps DBL
Buttershots DBL
Blue Curacao DBL
Grand Marnier DBL
Cointreau DBL
Triple Sec DBL
Slow Gin DBL DBL
Strawberry Schnapps DBL
Creme De Menthe DBL
Creme De Cacao DBL
Christians Bothers DBL
Korbel DBL
E & J DBL
Draft
Bottled
Budweiser Sale
Coors Sale
Blue Moon Sale
Miller Sale
Corona Sale
Sellect 55 Sale
Busch Sale
Sam Adams Sale
Fat Tire Sale
Shiner Bock Sale
Bud Light Bottle
MIchelob Ultra Bottle
Heineken Zero Bottle
Heineken Bottle
Lagunitas IPA Bottle
Angry Orchard Bottle
Golden Light bottle
Red stripe
Shiner Bock Bottle
Fat Tire
Budweiser Bottle
Coors Light Bottle
Miller Light Bottle
Blue Moon
Busch Light Bottle
Corona Bottle
Select 55 Bottle
Sam Adams Bottle
Canned
Glass Wine
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon (glass)
Amalaya Malbec (glass)
Benziger Merlot (glass)
Benziger Pinot Noir (glass)
Freixnet Blanc de Blanc (glass)
Benziger Chardonnay (glass)
Luccio Moscato d Asti (glass)
Risata Moscato d Asti (glass)
Bogle Pinot Grigio (glass)
Joel Gott Pinot Gris (glass)
La Marca Prosecco (glass)
Hogue Riesling (glass)
Joel Gott Rose (glass)
Benziger Sauvignon Blanc (glass)
Markham Sauvignon Blanc (glass)
Matau Sauv Blanc (glass)
Bottle Wine
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
Dough Cabernet Sauvignon
Kith & Kin Cabernet
Amalaya Malbec
Benziger Merlot
Markham Merlot
Benziger Pinot Noir
Belle Glos Pinot Noir
Caymus Suison Walking Fool Red Blend
Orin Swift 8 years in the desert
Freixnet Blanc de Blanc
Buena Vista La Victoire Champagne
Benziger Chardonnay
DAOU Chardonnay
Napa Cellars Chardonnay
Bogle Pinot Grigio
Joel Gott Pinot Gris
DAOU Rose
Joel Gott Rose
Benziger Sauvignon Blanc
Markham Sauvignon Blanc
Matau Sauv Blanc
Conundrum White Blend
Sileni Sauvignon Blanc
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
444 North Shore Drive, Clear Lake, IA 50428