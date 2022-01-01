Main picView gallery

The Surfside 444 North Shore Drive

444 North Shore Drive

Clear Lake, IA 50428

Appetizer

Tomato Bisque

$6.00

Extra Chips

$1.00

Crab Dip

$12.00

Dinner Rolls

$10.00

Shrimp Queso

$14.00

Mushroom Poutine

$15.00

Street Corn Ribs

$8.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Jumbo lump crab, cajun nantua (lob bisque with cajun)

Meat Tray

$19.00

Cheese Board

$19.00

Antipasto

$25.00

Bread Board

$13.00

Shrimp En Brochette

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed w crab, bacon wrapped, alfredo

Steak Deburgo

$17.00

ribeye, mushrooms, fresh herbs, white wine, cream

Spinach Artichoke

$6.00Out of stock

Extra bread

$2.00Out of stock

Vegetable Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Crab Ragoon

$11.00Out of stock

5 Ragoon with a Ginger Vinaigrette

Hummus Duo

$10.00Out of stock

Sticky Ribs

$12.00Out of stock

French Onion

$7.00Out of stock

Loaded Potato Soup

$6.00Out of stock

Salad

First Out - House Salad

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

First Out - Mixed Greens

$12.00

Mixed Greens

$12.00

First Out - Greek Chopped Salad

$10.00

Greek Chopped Salad

$10.00

Dinner Menu

Ribeye

$43.00

Apple Chipotle Chops

$13.00

Mahi Mahi Florentine

$28.00

Pan seared served with garlic beurre Blanc, grape tomatoes and roasted asparagus over linguini

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$14.00

Chicken Garlic Alfredo

$13.00

Queen Prime Rib

$33.00

slow roasted angus beef served with au jus and roasted asparagus and baked potato

King Prime Rib

$43.00

slow roasted angus beef served with au jus and roasted asparagus and baked potato

Sausage Parmesan

$21.00Out of stock

First Out - Spinach Balsamic

$10.00Out of stock

Spinach Balsamic Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Beef Tips

$25.00Out of stock

Southern Fry

$25.00Out of stock

Pork Chops

$23.00Out of stock

Jambalaya

$26.00Out of stock

New York Strip

$43.00Out of stock

Tuskan Chicken Pasta

$24.00Out of stock

Pasta Al Maresciallo

$23.00Out of stock

Shrimp Capellini Al Fresco

$25.00Out of stock

Sweet and Sour Mahi Mahi

$29.00Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi ENTREE

$26.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$27.00Out of stock

Ancho Honey Mahi Mahi

$31.00Out of stock

Tortellini a la Vodka

$30.00Out of stock

Mushroom Chicken

$24.00Out of stock

1/2 Rack Ribs

$26.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Caprese Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Chicken Bella

$30.00Out of stock

Chicken Primavera

$29.00Out of stock

Greek Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Herb Chicken

$31.00Out of stock

House Salad

$5.00Out of stock

Romaine wedge, grape tomatoes mozzeralla, red onions and while balsamic

Jerk Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Lobster Carbonara

$31.00Out of stock

Pork Tomahawk

$32.00Out of stock

Salmon

$30.00Out of stock

Salmon Florentine

$28.00Out of stock

Short Rib Entree

$39.00Out of stock

Shrimp n Grits

$23.00Out of stock

Shrimp Pasta

$31.00Out of stock

Steak Churrasco

$34.00Out of stock

Surfside Poutine

$34.00Out of stock

White Cheddar curds, waffle fries, homestyle beef gravy, char broiled steak

Tomahawk Ribeye (DATE NIGHT)

$120.00Out of stock

Walleye

$37.00Out of stock

wild caught panko breaded, deep fried and served with house tarter and roasted asparagus and baked potato.

Sides

Lobster Mac

$15.00

Mushroom Risotto

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Potato

$6.00

Parmesan Pasta

$6.00

Smoked Mac

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetable

$6.00

Basmati Rice

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Kids Food

Kids Mac And Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$9.00

Kids Chicken And Rice

$9.00

Kids Buttered Noodles

$6.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Dessert Bar

Ice Cream

$2.00

Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cookie

$1.25

Apple Crisp Crumble

$3.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Pumkin Pie Ice Cream

$2.00Out of stock

Molten Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Pecan Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Oreo Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Banana's Foster

$7.00Out of stock

Banana Bread Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Brunch Menu

Loco Moco

$12.00

Hamburger patty, fried egg, and mushroom gravy served over steamed basmati rice.

Chicken N Waffles

$17.00

French Toast

$12.00

Biscuit N Gravy

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Sausage, bacon, scrambled eggs, hash browns, and chile con queso in a jumbo flour tortilla.

Egg (Side)

$1.00

Bacon (Side)

$3.50

Bacon and Eggs

$9.00

Eggs and Sausage

$7.00

Waffle and Eggs

$8.00

French Toast and Sausage

$8.00

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Mixed Greens

$13.00Out of stock

Chicken Waldorf Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Apples, grapes, celery, and walnuts tossed in classic dressing over greens.

Country Fried Steak

$16.00Out of stock

Beef Flautus

$15.00Out of stock

Breakfast Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Breakfast Tostadas

$12.00Out of stock

Chef Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Cobb Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Margherita

$15.00Out of stock

Monte Cristo

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon

$14.00Out of stock

Steak and Eggs

$35.00Out of stock

Whitefish Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

Breakfast Chimichanga

$16.00Out of stock

Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad

$20.00Out of stock

Eggs and Hashbrown

$7.00

HOT

Mushroom Risotto

$6.00

Lobster Mac

$15.00

Shrimp En Brochette

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp stuffed w crab, bacon wrapped, alfredo

Short Rib Tapas

$10.00

bordelaise sauce

Biscuit N Gravy

$6.00

Crab Cakes

$16.00

Jumbo lump crab, cajun nantua (lob bisque with cajun)

Steak Deburgo

$17.00

ribeye, mushrooms, fresh herbs, white wine, cream

Dinner Rolls

$10.00

8oz Salmon & White Rice

$20.00Out of stock

Adobo

$10.00Out of stock

Arancini

$7.00Out of stock

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00Out of stock

Chana Masala

$10.00Out of stock

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Curry

$10.00Out of stock

Drunken Pear

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Donut Holes

$10.00Out of stock

(fry in Jalapeno Oil) with Cinnamon Honey Butter

Huli Huli Chicken

$10.00Out of stock

(thighs over fried rice)

Jambalaya

$10.00Out of stock

Lobster Bisque

$10.00Out of stock

Lobster Cups

$15.00Out of stock

phyllo shells, lobster salad, chives

Paella

$10.00Out of stock

Patatas Bravas

$10.00Out of stock

(sweet or reg potatoes, tossed with spicy tomato sauce and topped with aioli)

Polenta

$10.00Out of stock

(Shrimp n Grits)

Pork

$10.00Out of stock

sliced pork tender with bourbon blackberry gastrique

Portabella Tournedos

$10.00Out of stock

beef tenderloin, portabella sauce

Scallops

$10.00Out of stock

– bacon wrapped

Scampi

$10.00Out of stock

Steak Tostada

$10.00Out of stock

sliced ribeye, corn pico de gallo, feta cheese, cilantro

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00Out of stock

Stuffed Peppers

$10.00Out of stock

WONTON

$5.00Out of stock

Shrimp Queso

$14.00

Tomato Bisque Soup

$6.00

COLD

Chicken Salad

$7.00

served with fried egg roll scoops/cups/boats

Caprese

$6.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Street Corn Ribs

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Bread Board

$13.00

Meat Tray

$19.00

Cheese Board

$19.00

Antipasto

$25.00

Ahi

$10.00Out of stock

sashimi, sweet soy, wasabi

Ahi Tuna

$13.00Out of stock

Antipasto Skewers

$10.00Out of stock

marinated olives, mozzarella, tomato, artichoke

Ceviche

$10.00Out of stock

Cherry Pepper Hummus

$10.00Out of stock

Combo Board

$10.00Out of stock

Fruit Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Gazpacho

$10.00Out of stock

Granita

$10.00Out of stock

poached lobster

$24.00Out of stock

Poké

$15.00Out of stock

red onion, scallions, toasted macadamia nuts, sesame soy

Pot de crème

$10.00Out of stock

Seafood Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Dip

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Trout

$8.00

crostini, dill cream cheese

Sorbet

$10.00Out of stock

Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.00Out of stock

Watermelon Salad

$10.00Out of stock

(feta, balsamic glaze, mint)

Lunch Menu

BLT Salad

$16.00

Caesar Salad (Lunch)

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad (Lunch)

$15.00

French Dip

$20.00Out of stock

Osso Bucco

$21.00Out of stock

Patty Melt

$15.00

Shrimp tacos

$18.00

Dinner Party Menu

Ribeye

$45.00

Salmon

$40.00

Chicken Breast

$40.00

Wedge Salad Chicken

$35.00

Wedge Salad Salmon

$35.00

Wedge Salad

$30.00

$$$ ADD ON'S $$$

Shrimp Scampi

$8.00

4oz. Lobster Tail

$20.00Out of stock

Deburgo Sauce

$5.00Out of stock

Caramelized onions

Roasted Garlic

Greek

Out of stock

Scallops

$16.00Out of stock

Blackened Scallops

$12.00Out of stock

Crab Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Blackened Shrimp

$8.00Out of stock

Spinach Balsamic Salad

$10.00

House Salad

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Mr Pibb

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Pineapple Juice

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50

Water

Coffee

$1.50

Decaf Coffee

$1.50

Iced Tea

$2.50Out of stock

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Club Soda

Milk

$2.50

Kids

Kids Coke

Kids Diet Coke

Kids Sprite

Kids Mr Pibb

Kids Cherry Coke

Kids Mellow Yellow

Kids Lemonade

Kids Raspberry Tea

Kids Flavored Lemonade

kid virgin Strawberry Daquiri

$3.00

Virgin Drinks

Bloody Mary (virgin)

$4.00

Mojito (virgin)

$4.00

Margarita (virgin)

$4.00

Vodka

Absolut SGL

$7.00

Grey Goose SGL

$7.00

Ketel One SGL

$7.00

SKULL VODKA

$8.00

SKULL VODKA (AGAVE)

$8.00

Titos SGL

$7.00

Absolut DBL

$8.00

Grey Goose DBL

$8.00

Ketel One DBL

$8.00

Titos DBL

$8.00

Skull DBL

$9.00

Skull Agave DBL

$9.00

Gin

Beefeater SGL

$7.00

Bombay SGL

$7.00

Empress 1908 SGL

$7.00

Tanqueray SGL

$7.00

Beefeater DBL

$8.00

Bombay DBL

$8.00

Empress 1908 DBL

$8.00

Tanqueray DBL

$8.00

Rum

Bacardi SGL

$7.00

Bacardi Limon SGL

$7.00

Captain Morgan SGL

$7.00

Malibu SGL

$7.00

Mount Gay Eclipse SGL

$7.00

Bacardi DBL

$8.00

Bacardi Limon DBL

$8.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$8.00

Malibu DBL

$8.00

Mount Gay Eclipse DBL

$8.00

Tequila

1800 Tequila SGL

$7.00

Avion Silver SGL

$7.00

Don Julio SGL

$7.00

Patron Silver SGL

$7.00

Juarez Silver DBL

$6.00

1800 Tequila DBL

$8.00

Asombroso Ultrafino DBL

$8.00

Avion Silver DBL

$8.00

Don Julio DBL

$8.00

Hornitos DBL

$8.00

Jose Cuervo DBL

$8.00

Patron Silver DBL

$8.00

Patron Resposado DBL

$8.00

Whiskey

Bird Dog

$7.00

Black Velvet SGL

$7.00

Canadian Club SGL

$7.00

Crown Apple SGL

$7.00

Crown Royal SGL

$7.00

Jack Daniels SGL

$7.00

Jameson SGL

$7.00

Southern Comfort SGL

$7.00

Templeton Rye SGL

$7.00

Black Velvet Carmel DBL

$8.00

Black Velvet DBL

$8.00

Canadian Club DBL

$8.00

Cedar Ridge DBL

$8.00

Crown Apple DBL

$8.00

Crown Royal DBL

$8.00

Jack Daniels DBL

$8.00

Jameson DBL

$8.00

Pendleton DBL

$8.00

Southern Comfort DBL

$8.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Dewars SGL

$7.00

Jim Beam SGL

$7.00

Johnnie Walker Black SGL

$7.00

Makers Mark SGL

$7.00

Woodford Reserve SGL

$7.00

Glenlivet 12

$7.00

Cedar Ridge SGL

$7.00

Jim Beam DBL

$8.00

Makers Mark DBL

$8.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$8.00

Dewars DBL

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$8.00

Glenlivet 12 DBL

$8.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno SGL

$7.00

Kahlua SGL

$7.00

Baileys SGL

$7.00

Chambord SGL

$7.00

St. Germain SGL

$7.00

Vermouth SGL

$7.00

Sweet Vermouth SGL

$7.00

Blue Curacao SGL

$7.00

Grand Marnier SGL

$7.00

Cointreau SGL

$7.00

Triple Sec SGL

$7.00

Creme De Menthe SGL

$7.00

Creme De Cacao SGL

$7.00

Christians Bothers SGL

$7.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$8.00

Kahlua DBL

$8.00

Baileys DBL

$8.00

Chambord DBL

$8.00

Jagermeister DBL

$8.00

Rumchata DBL

$8.00

Frangelico DBL

$8.00

St. Germain DBL

$8.00

Vermouth DBL

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth DBL

$8.00

Peach Schnapps DBL

$8.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's DBL

$8.00

Dr. McGillicuddy's Menthol DBL

$8.00

Razz Schnapps DBL

$8.00

Buttershots DBL

$8.00

Blue Curacao DBL

$8.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$8.00

Cointreau DBL

$8.00

Triple Sec DBL

$8.00

Slow Gin DBL DBL

$8.00

Strawberry Schnapps DBL

$8.00

Creme De Menthe DBL

$8.00

Creme De Cacao DBL

$8.00

Christians Bothers DBL

$8.00

Korbel DBL

$8.00

E & J DBL

$8.00

Draft

Coors Light DRAFT

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

Stella

$7.00

Freedom Lemonade

$7.00

revolution anti hero IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Bells Oberon (wheat)

$7.00

Surly Furious

$7.00

Bottled

Budweiser Sale

$2.50

Coors Sale

$2.50

Blue Moon Sale

$2.50

Miller Sale

$2.50

Corona Sale

$2.50

Sellect 55 Sale

$2.50

Busch Sale

$2.50

Sam Adams Sale

$2.50

Fat Tire Sale

$2.50

Shiner Bock Sale

$2.50

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

MIchelob Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Heineken Zero Bottle

$5.00

Heineken Bottle

$5.50

Lagunitas IPA Bottle

$5.50

Angry Orchard Bottle

$5.50

Golden Light bottle

$5.00

Red stripe

$5.50

Shiner Bock Bottle

$5.50Out of stock

Fat Tire

$5.50Out of stock

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Miller Light Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$5.50Out of stock

Busch Light Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Corona Bottle

$5.50Out of stock

Select 55 Bottle

$5.00Out of stock

Sam Adams Bottle

$5.50Out of stock

Canned

Mike's Hard Black Cherry CAN

$4.00

High Noon (peach)

$4.00

High Noon (grapefruit)

$4.00

HN Pineapple Sale

$2.00

High Noon (pineapple)

$4.00Out of stock

Glass Wine

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon (glass)

$10.00

Amalaya Malbec (glass)

$8.00

Benziger Merlot (glass)

$10.00

Benziger Pinot Noir (glass)

$10.00Out of stock

Freixnet Blanc de Blanc (glass)

$8.00

Benziger Chardonnay (glass)

$8.00

Luccio Moscato d Asti (glass)

$7.00

Risata Moscato d Asti (glass)

$8.00

Bogle Pinot Grigio (glass)

$8.00

Joel Gott Pinot Gris (glass)

$9.00

La Marca Prosecco (glass)

$8.00

Hogue Riesling (glass)

$7.00

Joel Gott Rose (glass)

$10.00

Benziger Sauvignon Blanc (glass)

$8.00

Markham Sauvignon Blanc (glass)

$8.00

Matau Sauv Blanc (glass)

$10.00

Bottle Wine

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$125.00

Dough Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Kith & Kin Cabernet

$90.00

Amalaya Malbec

$30.00

Benziger Merlot

$32.00

Markham Merlot

$60.00

Benziger Pinot Noir

$32.00Out of stock

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$60.00

Caymus Suison Walking Fool Red Blend

$60.00

Orin Swift 8 years in the desert

$90.00

Freixnet Blanc de Blanc

$30.00

Buena Vista La Victoire Champagne

$80.00

Benziger Chardonnay

$30.00

DAOU Chardonnay

$50.00

Napa Cellars Chardonnay

$36.00

Bogle Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Joel Gott Pinot Gris

$32.00

DAOU Rose

$50.00

Joel Gott Rose

$32.00

Benziger Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Markham Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

Matau Sauv Blanc

$32.00

Conundrum White Blend

$30.00

Sileni Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

CARD AMOUNTS

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00

$75

$75.00

$100

$100.00

$150

$150.00

$200

$200.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

444 North Shore Drive, Clear Lake, IA 50428

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
