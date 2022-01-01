Bars & Lounges
Brewpubs & Breweries
Surly Goat - WeHo west hollywood
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
27 craft beers on tap
Location
7929 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in West Hollywood
More near West Hollywood