The Sushi Bar

952 Reviews

$$

2312 Mt Vernon Ave

Alexandria, VA 22301

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Located in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, VA, the sushi bar provides a cozy lounge-like escape.

2312 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

