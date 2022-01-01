The Duck & Avellino
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to the The Duck & Avellino! With Head Chef Eric at the helm, The Duck serves up innovative cuisine that you are sure to fall in love with. Ask our professional waitstaff or mixologists about our perfectly created signature cocktails, ice cold local draft beer selections, or a perfectly paired glass of wine. Top it all off with a signature dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Location
502 Main Street, Fiskdale, MA 01518
Gallery