The Duck & Avellino

502 Main Street

Fiskdale, MA 01518

Children's Menu

Kids Nuggets

$9.95

Kids Mac And Cheese

$9.95

Kids Pasta Butter

$9.95

Kids Pasta With Sauce

$9.95

Kids F&C

$9.95

Kids Grill Cheese

$9.95

Kids Hamburger

$9.95

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.95

Desserts

Kids Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Apple Cranberry Crisp

$8.00

Dark Chocolate Tart

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Beer

Castle Island White

$8.00

Stella

$8.00

Stella Cidre

$7.00

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Wine

Btl Bread Chard

$34.00

BTL Rose

$32.00

J. Lohr Merlot Bottle

$32.00

Cocktails

Salty Tears

$12.00

grapefruit, pamplemousse liquor, grapefruit bitters

The Getaway

$12.00

Salted Mango Maitai

Jungle Bird

$12.00

apperol, campari, rum

Pandora

$12.00

vodka, pineapple and lime juice, habanero simple syrup

"Honey-Doo" List

$12.00

vodka, midori, triple sec, pineapple juice

The Dragon

$12.00

spiced rum, lemon, lime, honey, orange juice, ginger

Pearfect Day

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to the The Duck & Avellino! With Head Chef Eric at the helm, The Duck serves up innovative cuisine that you are sure to fall in love with. Ask our professional waitstaff or mixologists about our perfectly created signature cocktails, ice cold local draft beer selections, or a perfectly paired glass of wine. Top it all off with a signature dessert to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Location

502 Main Street, Fiskdale, MA 01518

Directions

