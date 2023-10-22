Food

Baklava Assortment Pack (3 count)
$12.00

Assortment pack of one Pecan, Walnut and Pistachio baklava.

Baklava Chocolate Rolls
$7.00

Baklava rolled and dipped into ganache and sprinkled with chopped nuts

Baklava Cinnamon Roll
$6.00

Puff pastry rolled with our baklava filling and topped with a sweetened cream cheese glaze.

Baklava Pecan
$6.00

A paper-thin layered pastry, filled with chopped pecans, and sweetened with a honey syrup

Baklava Pistachio
$7.00

A paper-thin layered pastry made of filo, filled with chopped pistachios, cocoa chips and sweetened with a honey syrup

Baklava Walnut
$6.00

A paper-thin layered pastry made of filo, filled with chopped walnuts, and sweetened with a honey syrup

Cake Pop
$3.25
Cheesecake Almond Espresso
$4.50+
Cheesecake Cognac Ganache
$8.50+
Cupcake Chocolate Caramel
$4.50

Decadent chocolate cupcake topped with a swirl of caramel buttercream, rolled in chopped candied pecans and drizzled with caramel

Cupcake Raspberry Champagne
$4.50
Evil Eye "Mati" Cookies
$2.50+

A soft flavorful cake cookie with icing depicting the “evil eye”

Finikia
$5.50

Soft cookies infused with orange, brandy, warm spices, then soaked in a honey syrup & topped with crushed walnuts

Koulourakia
$3.00+

A delicately sweet vanilla butter cookie with a hint of orange, hand-shaped, with a glaze on top

Kourambiethes
$5.50

A melt in your mouth butter-based almond butter cookie, topped in powdered sugar.

Rice Crispy Treat
$6.00

A confection binding crisp rice cereal together with butter, marshmallow, and baklava pieces.

Spanakopita
$8.50

A spinach and feta cheese filled pastry, buttered and baked to cripy perfection

Tiramisu
$4.50

Bold espresso soaked lady fingers topped with our homemade marscapone cream and sprinkled with dark cocoa.

Seasonal

Assortment Halloween Box
$25.00
Cake Pop 3 Sisters Eyeball
$3.75
Cake Pop Frankinstein
$3.75
Cheesecake Pumpkin
$4.50+
Cheesecake Spider Web
$4.50+
Cookie Medusa Snakes "Twist Cookie"
$15.00
Cupcake 4 Pack
$6.50+
Cupcake Apple Pie
Cupcake Apple Pie
$5.00

Apple pie vanilla cake with a hint of caramel topped with our home made whipped cream

Cupcake Sweet Potato
Cupcake Sweet Potato
$5.00

Sweet potato mixed with fall favorites and yellow cake topped with a fluffy maple butter cream

Greek Salad
$4.25

Fresh tomato, green pepper, cucumber, red onion, and arugala topped with feta cheese and our home made dressing.

Rice Krispy Monsters
$6.00
Tiramisu Graves
$4.50

Bold espresso soaked lady fingers topped with our homemade marscapone cream and sprinkled with dark cocoa.

Viores Chocolates

Coconut Cluster (ea)
$2.00
Malt Balls
$3.50
Peanut Butter Meltaway (ea)
$2.50
Pecanettes (ea)
$2.25
Pretzel Twist
$2.25
Sandwich Cookie (ea)
$2.00Out of stock
Sea Salt Caramel Cashew (ea)
$2.50
Train
$8.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coffee & Espresso

Americano
$3.25+

Espresso and hot water.

Brewed Coffee
$2.75

Black Coffee

Cappuccino
$3.75+

Our signature Columbian Dark Roast with 2 shots of Espresso, steamed milk and foam

Chai Latte
$4.25+

Black tea infused with chai spices

Espresso (double shot)
$2.75

Double shot of our signature Columbian roast.

Greek Coffee
$2.50+

Very finely ground coffee boiled, allowing for more nutrients, antioxidants, and health-boosting compounds to be extracted from the coffee bean. Served with or without sugar. Yiayia will not allow milk, so don't ask.

Latte
$3.75+

Double shot of our Columbian espresso with your choice of dairy and topped with a thin layer of froth.

Latte (Mocha)
$4.75+

Espresso & hot water iced

Latte (White Mocha)
$4.75+

Espresso, chocolate & milk iced

Macchiato
Macchiato
$4.50+

Other Drinks

Water
$2.00

Retail

Bag Coffee Beans 8oz
$15.00
Bag Twist Cookie Dozen
$15.00
Coffee Mug Kalimera
Coffee Mug Kalimera
$34.95
Coffee Mug Sweet Greek
Coffee Mug Sweet Greek
$28.00+
Evil Eye Pillow
Evil Eye Pillow
$40.00
Greek Wine Glass
Greek Wine Glass
$21.95
Hand Towel
Hand Towel
$14.99
Medusa Cold Cup
Medusa Cold Cup
$27.00
Medusa Tumbler
Medusa Tumbler
$35.00
Worry Beads
Worry Beads
$19.95+