The Sweet Spot Bar and Grill

175 Reviews

$$

2805 Lehigh Street

Allentown, PA 18103

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Back 9 Board
Bunker Burger

Appetizers

Back 9 Board

Back 9 Board

$10.00

Soft pretzel bites served with Dijon mustard and cheese sauce

Bacon Cheeseburger Golf Balls

Bacon Cheeseburger Golf Balls

$10.00

Ground beef, onion, bacon and American cheese packed into a golf ball-shaped crispy sesame crust served with a pickle spear and Thousand Island dressing

Calamari

$14.00

Cajun fried calamari with marinara

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

All white meat breaded and fried with fries and BBQ sauce Toss in wing sauce |1

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Choice of sauce: Buffalo, Hot, Worm Burner, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Sriracha-Honey, Garlic Parmesan, Cajun, or Old Bay Ranch or Bleu Cheese with crudité

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Coconut breaded shrimp served with sweet chili

Fairway Fries

Fairway Fries

$14.00

Crispy fries, Monterey Jack cheese, scallions, applewood smoked bacon, ranch and cheese sauce

Farmhouse Flatbread

$12.00

Vegan pesto, tomato, mushroom, red onion, roasted red pepper, artichoke, black olives arugula and balsamic drizzle on a toasted cauliflower flatbread Add mozzarella | 1

Margarita Shrimp

$14.00

Southwest seared shrimp, cilantro, tomatoes, lime and jalapenos over cilantro lime rice

Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Pulled pork, flour tortilla, caramelized onions, pico de gallo Monterey Jack cheese and sour cream

Roasted Vegetable Hummus

Roasted Vegetable Hummus

$10.00

House-made hummus with crudite and fresh pita

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Garlic parmesan blend of sauteed spinach and artichokes with fresh pita and crudite

Sriracha-Honey Pork Shanks

Sriracha-Honey Pork Shanks

$14.00

Topped with Sesame Seeds and scallions with bleu cheese

Sweet Spot Nachos

Sweet Spot Nachos

$15.00

Freshly fried potato chips, Monterey Jack cheese, house made pulled-pork, pico de gallo, jalapenos, black olives, cheese sauce and sour cream

Salads

Apple Berry

Apple Berry

$12.00

Spinach, Granny Smith apples, strawberry, blackberry, candied pecan, bleu cheese crumbles and lemon basil vinnaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Crispy Buffalo chicken, romaine, bleu cheese crumbles, cucumber, red onion, carrot and tomato served with bleu cheese dressing

On the Green

$5.00+

Spring mix with tomato, onion, carrot, cucumber, artichokes, black olives and garlic croutons with your choice of lemon basil vinegarette, balsamic, bleu cheese, ranch, ancho ranch, honey mustard, 1000 or oil and vinegar

Sweet Spot Caesar

$7.00+

Romaine, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

TSS Steak Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, grilled dry aged strip loin, roasted red pepper, cucumbers, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, grape tomato, crispy onions and ancho ranch

Favorites

All bread toasted with parmesan butter. Served with fresh fried chips or fries. Substitute cheese curds, onion rings, sweet potato tots or side salad | 2
A.B.C.L.T. Sandwich

A.B.C.L.T. Sandwich

$14.00

Avocado, bacon, grilled chicken, lettuce and tomato with garlic aioli on toasted thick cut pullman white bread

Birdie Flatbread

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, applewood smoked bacon, monterey jack cheese, tomato and buttermilk ranch on toasted flatbread

Bogey Burger

Bogey Burger

$13.00

Certified Angus Beef or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and a pickle spear on a brioche bun Plant Based burger |2

Bunker Burger

Bunker Burger

$15.00

Steak-seasoned Certified Angus Beef burger, bacon, cheddar, onion straws, lettuce, tomato and steak sauce on a brioche bun

Caddyshack

Caddyshack

$15.00

Crab cake, lettuce, tomato, onion and Cajun remoulade on an English muffin

Caprese

$13.00

Classic Dog

$8.00+

Berks all beef hot dog with yellow mustard and onions on a bun. two Dogs $10

Eagle Burger

$15.00

House Burger with Certified Angus Beef , fried egg, bacon and American cheese on a toasted English muffin

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Cod Loin served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle

Hole-In-One

Hole-In-One

$14.00

Our famous BBQ pulled pork on a brioche bun with a side of slaw

Old Fashioned Patty Melt

$14.00

Flat-top smashed burger, sautéed onion, Swiss cheese and yellow mustard served on toasted rye bread

Reuben

$14.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on toasted rye bread

Steel Hog

Steel Hog

$14.00

Berk's Beef Pork hot dog, shredded cheese, house pulled pork, bacon, fresh chopped onion and Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce served on a hot dog bun

Sweet Spot Steak Sandwich

Sweet Spot Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled steak, roasted red pepper, sautéed onion, Provolone cheese and Garlic Aioli on a brioche bun

Entrees

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Beer battered cod, fries and coleslaw

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Fusilli noodles, house-made cheese sauce, Monterey Jack cheese and mac crumbs Buffalo chicken mac|4 BBQ pulled Pork mac|4

Crab Cake

$20.00+

Seared crab cakes, sauteed spinach, cilantro-lime rice and Cajun remoulade Single|17 Double|24

The Driver

The Driver

$34.00

Dry aged center cut strip loin, mushroom au jus, crispy onions, garlic roasted baby bakers, and broccoli

The Beach

The Beach

$28.00

Cajun shrimp and crab etouffee, scallions, cilantro-lime rice and peas

Bank Shot

$16.00

Pan seared chicken, creamy parmesan mushroom sauce, sauteed spinach and roasted baby bakers

Stuffed Portobello

$14.00

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$22.00

Three flour tortillas, cilantro-lime rice, blackened shrimp, avocado, pico de gallo, remoulade and shredded lettuce

Jack Daniel's Salmon

$26.00

Sides / Baskets

Broccoli

$4.00
Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$5.00+

Garlic breaded with marinara

Chips

$4.00+

Freshly fried chips with scallion sour cream

Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Fries

$4.00+

Onion Rings

$5.00+

Served with ancho ranch

Peas

$4.00

Roasted Baby Bakers

$4.00

Sauteed Spinach

$4.00

Side Of Bacon

$4.00

TSS tots

$5.00+

Sweet Spot Sweet Tots with cinnasalt and maple syrup

Carrot Medallions

$4.00

Dessert

Apple Crumble

Apple Crumble

$8.00

Warm apple pie filling baked to a golden brown crisp

Warm Brookie

$8.00

Half brownie half cookie served warm with whip cream and chocolate syrup

Cheesecake Nachos

Cheesecake Nachos

$8.00

Graham cracker “chips” covered in whipped cheesecake dip, glazed strawberries and chocolate drizzle

Berry Bread Pudding

$8.00

Mixed berry brioche bread pudding with crown apple caramel sauce

19th Hole

$8.00

Light and Fluffy warm peanut butter cake served with whipped cream and chocolate syrup

Add Scoop

$2.00
Bowl of Ice Cream

Bowl of Ice Cream

$6.00

Vanilla Bean

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$5.00

Dairyless chocolate peanut butter frozen dessert

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids House Burger, American cheese, brioche bun served with your choice of Apple Slices, French Fries or Sweet Tots.

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Served with BBQ Sauce and with your choice of Apple Slices, French Fries or Sweet Tots.

Kids Pizza

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Thick cut Pullmans white bread, melted American cheese served with your choice of Apple Slices, French Fries or Sweet Tots.

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Noodles, Cheese Sauce and Monterey Jack cheese

Kids Noodles

$8.00

Choice of butter or marinara

Specials

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Southwest Chicken Club

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
At The Sweet Spot, we have five Topgolf Swing Suite entertainment bays in which up to eight people can play golf, play games, party and socialize while enjoying some of the best food and beverage in the Lehigh Valley.

Location

2805 Lehigh Street, Allentown, PA 18103

Directions

The Sweet Spot image
The Sweet Spot image
The Sweet Spot image
The Sweet Spot image

