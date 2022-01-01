Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bakeries

The SweetSpot Bakehouse

447 Reviews

$$

1185 W Main St

Whitewater, WI 53190

Popular Items

Hot Latte (Add Flavors Within)
Cold Brew
Double Bacon & Cheese

Fall Drink Specials

DOTM: Salted Caramel Maple Latte

$4.36+

Latte made with maple spice, caramel, and sea salt.

Waffles And Pancakes Latte

$4.36+

Latte made with maple spice and white chocolate, topped with cinnamon powder

Fall Spice Latte

$4.36+

Latte made with cinnamon bun and white chocolate

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.36+

Latte made with salted caramel and cinnamon roll and topped with whipped cream.

Maple Cream Cold Brew

$5.41+

Cold brew w/ maple spice and sweet cream

Pumpkin Cold Foam Cold Brew

$5.93+

Cold brew with pumpkin spice topped with cold foam

Pumpkin Patch Hot Chocolate

$3.31+

Hot chocolate made with pumpkin and dark chocolate.

Blueberry Chai Latte

$4.99+

Chai latte with gingerbread syrup

Blueberry Red Bull Italian Soda

$4.73

Chaider

$4.73+

Chai concentrate with apple cider.

Apple Cider

$3.68+

Locally made apple cider from the Apple Barn

Lattes & Cappuccinos

Iced Latte (Add Flavors Within)

$4.35+

Hot Latte (Add Flavors Within)

$3.60+

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Coffee & Espresso Based Drinks

Americano

$2.90+

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.85+

Cold Brew

$4.15+

Cortado

$3.40

Espresso

$2.65+

Red Eye

$3.10+

Blended Drinks, Smoothies

Smoothies

$5.20+

Cookies & Cream

$5.25+

Blended Latte

$5.25+

Cupcake Shake

$6.80+

Blended Matcha Latte

$6.05+

Blended Chai Latte

$5.25+

Tea, Tea Lattes & Other Drinks

Red Bull Italian Soda

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.99+

Matcha Lemonade

$5.25+

London Fog

$4.05+

Iced Green Tea

$3.15+Out of stock

Iced Blueberry Hibiscus Tea

$3.15+Out of stock

Iced Black Tea

$3.15+

Arnold Palmer

$3.15+

Lemonade

$3.15+

Hot Chocolate

$3.10+

Loose Leaf Tea (Hot or Iced)

$3.40+

Steamer (Milk + Flavor)

$3.10+

Milk

$2.10+

Tea Latte

$4.05+

Sparkling Waters, Juice & Soda

Juice

$1.60

Canned Drinks

$1.60+

Cup of Ice Water

$0.25

Bagels & Spreads

Bagels

$2.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Morning Breath

$6.50

Hot Momma

$6.50

Sweet Sausage

$6.50

Double Bacon & Cheese

$6.50

Mediterranean Breakfast

$6.50

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Other

Baked Oatmeal

$4.50

Granola & Milk

$4.50Out of stock

Quiche

$5.50

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.00Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

$1.00

Charcuterie Cups

$8.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Spicy Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$9.00

Donuts, Scones, and Other Breakfast Pastries

Scones

$2.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00

Croissants

$4.00+

Donuts

$1.60+

Monkey Bread

$3.70

Sweet Bread

$6.30Out of stock

Danish

$3.70Out of stock

Muffins

Coffee Cake Cream Cheese

$2.65

Blueberry

$2.65

Lemon Poppyseed

$2.65

Double Chocolate

$2.65

Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$2.65

Gluten Free Pumpkin Cream Cheese

$3.15

Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin

$3.15

Assorted Dozen Muffins

$28.00

Cupcakes

Single Cupcakes

$2.65

4-Pack Cupcakes

$10.60

6-Pack Cupcakes

$15.90

Dozen Cupcakes

$28.00

Pupcakes (cupcakes for dogs)

$2.65

Cookies, Bars, Desserts

Homemade Cookies

$3.00+

Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treat

$2.65

Gluten Free Vegan Brownie

$3.15

Cereal Krispie

$1.85

Cake Parfait

$4.20Out of stock

Cake Slices

$4.75

Brownies

$2.90

Mini Cheesecake

$3.70

Cakesicle

$3.15

Mini Bundt Cake

$2.65Out of stock

Pumpkin Bar

$2.65

Caramel Apple

$5.25Out of stock

Cakes (please call for current options)

We will call you if your selected cake option is not currently in stock.

6" Celebration Cake

$17.50

8" Celebration Cake

$27.50

Baby Cake

$12.50

6" Dessert Cake

$23.00Out of stock

8" Dessert Cake

$28.00Out of stock

Thanksgiving

Pies

$20.00

Cakesicle Trio

$12.00

Full Size Quiche

$25.00

Cranberry Rolls- 4 count

$6.00

Cookie Decorating Kit

$15.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$30.00

Charcuterie Box

$28.00+

Placecard Cookie

$4.00

COZY Blend- Nordskov Coffee

$15.00

Retail Bakery

PupCakes

$2.50

Granola Bag

$6.50

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

$5.00

Candles

$2.50

Jumbo Cake Topper

$5.00

Retail Coffee & Tea

Retail Coffee

$12.00

Retail Tea Box

$10.00

Rishi Chai Box

$10.00

Syrup

$10.00

Sauce

$18.00

Pacific Milk

$7.00

Logo Merch

T-Shirt

$15.00

Hoodie

$25.00

Bumper sticker

$5.00

Sweet Spot Sticker

$1.00

Button

$1.00

SICK Art

Crystal Ring

$15.00

Metal Stamp Ring

$8.00

Metal Stamp Keychain

$8.00

Stickers

$2.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The SweetSpot Bakehouse is Whitewater's favorite bakery and coffee shop! Stop in and treat yo'self! Gift cards also work at The SweetSpot Cafe downtown.

Website

Location

1185 W Main St, Whitewater, WI 53190

Directions

Gallery
The SweetSpot Bakehouse image
The SweetSpot Bakehouse image
The SweetSpot Bakehouse image
The SweetSpot Bakehouse image

Map
