Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

The SweetSpot Cafe

831 Reviews

$

226 Whitewater St

Whitewater, WI 53190

Popular Items

Iced Latte (Add Flavors Within)
Hot Latte (Add Flavors Within)
Morning Breath

Fall Drink Specials

DOTM: Blueberry French Toast Latte

$4.36+

Latte with blueberry, white chocolate, maple, and cinnamon powder

Waffles and Pancakes Latte

$4.36+

Fall Spice Latte

$4.36+

Cinnamon Roll Latte

$4.36+

Maple Cream Cold Brew

$5.41+

Pumpkin Cold Foam Cold Brew

$5.93+

Pumpkin Patch Hot Chocolate

$3.31+

Blueberry Red Bull Italian Soda

$4.73

Blueberry Chai Latte

$4.99+

Apple Cider

$3.68+

Chai-der

$4.73+

Lattes & Cappuccinos

Iced Latte (Add Flavors Within)

$4.35+

Hot Latte (Add Flavors Within)

$3.60+

Cappuccino

$3.60+

Coffee & Espresso Based Drinks

Americano

$2.90+

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.85+

Cold Brew

$4.15+

Cortado

$3.40

Espresso

$2.65+

Red Eye

$3.10+

Blended Drinks, Smoothies

Smoothies

$5.20+

Cookies & Cream

$5.25+

Blended Latte

$5.25+

Cupcake Shake

$6.85+

Blended Matcha Latte

$6.05+

Tea, Tea Lattes & Other Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha Latte

$4.99+

Matcha Lemonade

$5.25+

London Fog

$4.05+

Oj

$3.15+

Iced Green Tea

$3.15+Out of stock

Iced Black Tea

$3.15+

Arnold Palmer

$3.15+

Lemonade

$3.15+

Hot Chocolate

$3.10+

Loose Leaf Tea (Hot or Iced)

$3.40+

Steamer (Milk+Flavor)

$3.10+

Milk

$2.10+

Red Bull Lemonade

$4.75

Redbull Italian Soda

$4.75

Sparkling Waters, Juice & Soda

Juice

$1.50

Soda Cans & Bottles

$1.60

Rishi Bontanical Teas

$3.15+

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Cup of Ice Water

$0.25

Halloween Specials

Caramel Apple Red Bull Italian Soda

$4.75Out of stock

Ruby’s Haunted Hot Chocolate

$3.10+

White hot chocolate with whipped cream and Halloween sprinkles

The Triangle

$4.20+

Latte with pumpkin and dark mocha

The Witch Tower

$4.20+

Latte with cinnamon bun and caramel

Boo-berries & Scream Cold Brew

$5.95+

Cold brew with blueberry, sweet cream, and cold foam

Bagels & Spread

Bagels & Spread

$2.50

Toasted bagel with a choice of house-made cream cheese spread

Breakfast Sandwiches

Double Bacon & Cheese

$6.50

Bacon, egg, cheddar cheese & a bacon cheddar cream cheese spread on a toasted asiago bagel

Mediterranean Breakfast

$6.50

Egg, tomato, provolone cheese & a spinach artichoke cream cheese spread on a toasted multigrain bagel

Hot Momma

$6.50

Bacon, egg, pepper jack cheese & a jalapeno cheddar cream cheese spread on a toasted jalapeno bagel

Morning Breath

$6.50

sausage, egg, cheddar cheese & a garlic herb cream cheese spread on a toasted everything bagel

Sweet Sausage

$6.50

Sausage, egg, provolone cheese, & a plain cream cheese spread on a toasted cinnamon raisin bagel

Classic Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Egg & cheddar cheese on a toasted plain bagel

Flatbreads, Bowls & Toasts

Breakfast Flatbread

$9.00

Quiche

$5.50

Savory egg mixture with various toppings baked into a flakey pie crust shell.

Avocado & Egg

$5.75

Chopped avocado & egg with cream cheese on a toasted bagel/ bread

Pesto, Avocado, Tomato

$5.75

Chopped tomato & avocado with a pesto drizzle on a toasted bagel/ bread

Crunchy Monkey

$5.75

Granola, peanut butter & sliced banana on a toasted bagel/ bread

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Greek yogurt, honey drizzle, granola & two fruit toppings

Granola & Milk

$4.50

Oatmeal

$4.50

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.00

Turkey, hard boiled egg, tomato, cucumber, shredder cheddar

Greek Salad

$9.00

Fresh greens topped with tomato, onion, cucumber, red pepper, and kalamata olives

Power Salad

$9.00

Salad with hummus, avocado, hard boiled egg, red pepper, onion, tomato, cucumber, choice of dressing

Sandwiches

Chicken Club

$10.00

Chicken, bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, ranch

Turkey Avocado

$10.00

Turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo

Chicken Pesto

$10.00

Provolone, tomatoes, onions, pesto drizzle, chicken & fresh spinach

Bacon, Avocado & Tomato Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Veggie

$9.00

Hummus, provolone, lettuce, tomato, red pepper, onion, cucumber

Classic Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Flatbreads

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$9.00

Hot Honey Flatbread

$9.00

A flatbread with mozzarella cheese, bacon, onion, tomato, and hot honey sauce

Margarita Flatbread

$8.00

A flatbread with mozzarella cheese, bacon, onion, tomato, and hot honey sauce

Veggie Flatbread

$8.00

Soup

Soup of the Day

$3.15+

Give us a call for today’s soup!

Sides

Kettle Chips

$2.00

Fruit Salad

$5.00

Sweets

Scones

$2.00

Scones are baked fresh daily. Please call for today's flavor!

Croissants

$2.50

Muffins

$2.65

Cookies

$3.50+

Cupcakes

$2.65

Bars

Pupcake

$2.65

Cakesicle

$4.00

Grab N Go

Bottled Water

$1.05Out of stock

Juice

$1.20

Soda, Sparkling Water, Etc.

$1.60

Rishi Sparkling Botanicals

$3.15

Pupcakes

$2.65

Ugly Cupcake

$1.25

Joe2Go

Joe2Go, No Fixins

$20.00

Joe2Go, W/ Fixins

$23.00

Hot Chocolate Joe2Go

$25.00

Bulk Bagels & Spread

Half Dozen Bagels

$15.00

Dozen Bagels

$30.00

8oz Spread

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The SweetSpot Cafe is the place to meet in downtown Whitewater. Stop in for coffee, a treat, or a quick and healthy meal. Gift cards also work at our sister location, The SweetSpot Bakehouse.

Website

Location

226 Whitewater St, Whitewater, WI 53190

Directions

