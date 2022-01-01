The Swine Cellar imageView gallery
Barbeque
Chicken
Sandwiches

The Swine Cellar

review star

No reviews yet

1264 E Chicago Ave

Naperville, IL 60540

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pig Sandwich
Cow Says
Reuben

Appetizers

Swine Wings

$12.00

Deviled Eggs

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Desserts

Donuts

$8.00

Meat

Bacon

$7.00

Brisket

$9.00

4oz

Bone-In Chicken Thigh

$5.00

4oz

Pulled Pork

$5.00

4oz

Salmon

$9.00

4oz

Swine Sampler- Pitmaster's Daily Selection of 3 Meats

$22.00

Sandwiches

Cow Says

$13.99

Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Pulled Pig Sandwich

$10.99

Reuben

$13.99

Surf n Swine

$13.99

Wrap

$11.99

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.00

Corn Muffins

$3.00

2pc

Corn Pudding

$3.00Out of stock

Cucumber Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Hush Puppies

$3.00

4pc

Mac & Chz

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00Out of stock

Slaw

$3.00

NA Bev

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Tea Unsweet

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Arnold Palmer

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1264 E Chicago Ave, Naperville, IL 60540

The Swine Cellar image

