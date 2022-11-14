Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Swingin Door Texas BBQ 11018 Vanowen St

review star

No reviews yet

11018 Vanowen St

North Hollywood, CA 91605

Popular Items

Combo Plate
Big Tex
Super Plate

Combo Plates

Lone Star

$15.99

1 meat - 1 side

Combo Plate

$22.99

2 meats - 2 sides

Super Plate

$28.99

3 meats - 2 sides

Big Tex

$39.99

4 meats - 4 sides

Sandwiches

Moist Beef Brisket Sandwich

$17.99

French roll, pickles on the side

Lean Beef Brisket Sandwich

$17.99

French roll, pickles on the side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.99

French roll, pickles on the side

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.99

French roll, pickles on the side

Moist Burnt Ends Sandwich

$17.99

French roll, pickles on the side

Lean Burnt Ends Sandwich

$17.99

French roll, pickles on the side

Tri-tip Sandwich

$17.99

French roll, pickles on the side

Sausage Hot Links Sandwich

$14.99

French roll, pickles on the side

Baby Back Ribs Sandwich

$19.99Out of stock

French roll, pickles on the side

Spare Ribs Sandwich

$19.99

French roll, pickles on the side

Homemade sides

BBQ Baked Beans

BBQ Baked Beans

Homemade BBQ Baked Beans

Macaroni and Cheese

Creamy mac with parmesan, jack and cheddar cheese

Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

Creamy dressing including onions, celery, mustard

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

Mayo based dressing mixed with fine sliced cabbage

Braised Greens

Kale greens seasoned in a beef/ pork broth, onions, bell peppers

French Fries

Garden Salad

Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, cabbage, onions

Garlic Bread

Toasted french roll with fresh garlic oil and garlic salt. Small 6 slices Medium 12 slices Large 18 slices

Cornbread Muffins

Cornbread Muffins

Small 3 Medium 6 Large 9

Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos

$6.25

4 oreos

Deep Fried Twinkies

$6.25

2 twinkies

Appetizers

Garlic French Fries

$5.99

Serves 2 people

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Serves 2 people

Brisket Cheese Fries

$14.99

Serves 2 people

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Parmesan cheese, romaine lettuce, onions

South West Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red, cabbage, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, spicy carrots, cheddar cheese

Chopped Salad

$13.99Out of stock

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers

Extra BBQ Sauce

Mild BBQ Sauce

$4.95+

Spicy BBQ Sauce

$4.95+

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.75
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.75
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.75
Mtn Dew

Mtn Dew

$2.75
Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$2.75
Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$2.75
Jarritos Lime

Jarritos Lime

$2.75
Jarritos Tamarind

Jarritos Tamarind

$2.75
Mundet Apple soda

Mundet Apple soda

$2.75

Water

$1.50

Soda

$2.75

Meats by the Pound OO

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

Full Slab Baby Back Ribs

$34.99Out of stock

Half Slab Baby Back Ribs

$19.99Out of stock

Full Slab Spare Ribs

$34.99

Half Slab Spare Ribs

$19.99

Moist Beef Brisket

$7.50+

Lean Beef Brisket

$7.50+

Moist Burnt Ends

$7.50+
Lean Burnt Ends

Lean Burnt Ends

$7.50+

Pulled Pork

$4.99+

Chicken Breast

$4.99+

Sausage Hot Links

$4.99+
Tri-tip

Tri-tip

$7.50+

Individual Sausage Hot Links

$5.25

Homemade Sides

1/2 Tray is recommended for 20-25 people. Full Tray is recommended for 40-45 people.

Macaroni & Cheese

$64.99+

BBQ Baked Beans

$64.99+

Garlic Herb Mashed Potatoes

$64.99+

Red Skin Potato Salad

$64.99+

Braised Greens

$64.99+

Coleslaw

$64.99+

French Fries

$19.99+

Garlic Bread

$19.99+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11018 Vanowen St, North Hollywood, CA 91605

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

