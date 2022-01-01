The Switch
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
The Switch BBQ aims to deliver a fun atmosphere with a nostalgic feel for high quality Texas BBQ and excellent service.
Location
166 Hargraves Dr, Suite G-100, Austin, TX 78737
