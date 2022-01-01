Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Switch

review star

No reviews yet

166 Hargraves Dr

Suite G-100

Austin, TX 78737

Popular Items

Sausages
Mac & Cheese
2 Meat Plate / 2 Sides

Daily Special

Burger Special

$16.00Out of stock
Switch Gumbo

Switch Gumbo

$14.00

Smoked brisket, chicken, and sausage gumbo in a dark roux, served over potato salad

Appetizers

*Chop Block Queso & Chips*

*Chop Block Queso & Chips*

$11.99

Cheddar, Green Chiles, Smoked Meat

*1/2 Dozen Chicken Wings*

*1/2 Dozen Chicken Wings*

$12.00

1/2 Dozen Oak Smoked Wings. Smoked over Post Oak and Flash Fried to finish. Tossed to order in our house sauces.

*1 Dozen Chicken Wings*

*1 Dozen Chicken Wings*

$24.00

1 Dozen Oak Smoked Wings. Smoked over Post Oak and Flash Fried to finish. Tossed to order in our house sauces. *Please note, we are unable to do orders of all flats or drums if order is more than 2 dozen wings*

*Pulled Pork Nachos*

*Pulled Pork Nachos*

$15.50

NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON THIS APPETIZER. Corn Tortilla Chips with pulled Pork, Chop Block Queso, Pinto Beans, Shredded Cheese, Pico, and Sour Cream

Switch Sampler Plate

Switch Sampler Plate

$17.50

Two quesadillas (choice of chicken tinga, turkey, pulled pork, or brisket), two smoked chicken tinga flautas, and three bacon wrapped Texas Twinkies. Served with queso and guacamole

Smoked Chicken Flautas

Smoked Chicken Flautas

$14.00

Four corn tortillas, filled with smoked chicken tinga, and flash fried. Served with lettuce, crema, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

Salads

The Switch Chopped Salad

The Switch Chopped Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Bacon, Cucumber, Cheddar, Smoked Turkey & Ranch Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Creole Potato Croutons, Parmesan, & House Caesar Dressing *Note- Available to add Brisket or Smoked Turkey which is an optional add on.

BBQ Taco Salad

BBQ Taco Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Traditional fried taco shell filled with rice, refried beans, lettuce, grilled corn relish, queso fresco, cilantro and lime, and tortilla crispies tossed with street corn dressing. Choice of: Smoked Chicken Tinga, Smoked Turkey, Chopped Brisket

BBQ By The LB

PRIME BRISKET

PRIME BRISKET

$15.50+Out of stock
St. Louis Pork Ribs

St. Louis Pork Ribs

$13.50+
Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$13.50+
Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$11.50+
Sausages

Sausages

$4.50
1/2 Smoked Chicken

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$9.75Out of stock

BBQ Plates & Platters

1 Meat Plate / 2 Sides

1 Meat Plate / 2 Sides

$16.95

1 Meat Plate with your choice of 2 sides.

2 Meat Plate / 2 Sides

2 Meat Plate / 2 Sides

$21.95

Two Meat Plate served with two sides of your choice.

3 Meat Plate / 2 Sides

3 Meat Plate / 2 Sides

$25.95

3 Meat Plate served with 2 Sides of your choice.

Texas Trinity (Feeds 4-5 people)

Texas Trinity (Feeds 4-5 people)

$85.00

Our Texas Trinity Platter (Feeds 4-5 people). 1lb Brisket, 3 Mild Sausages, 1lb Pork Ribs, and 3 Pints of Sides of your choice. (complete with bread, pickles, onions, and sauce)

Trough (Feeds 6-8 people)

Trough (Feeds 6-8 people)

$135.00

The Trough Feeds 6-8 people. 1lb Brisket, 5 Mild Sausage Links, 1lb Pork Ribs, 1lb Pulled Pork, and 4 Pints of Sides of your choice.

Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$16.50

Choose from a Sliced Brisket Sandwich or Chopped. Comes with one side of your choice.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich served with one side of your choice.

Buford T's Diablo

Buford T's Diablo

$17.50

Brisket, Spicy Sausage, and Jalapenos served on a butter toasted bun.

Smoked Turkey BLT

Smoked Turkey BLT

$16.50

Sliced Smoked Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Guacamole, and Mayo on Sourdough Bread

Switch Specialties

Brisket Truck-stop Enchiladas

Brisket Truck-stop Enchiladas

$17.50

Brisket Truckstop Enchiladas - 3 brisket filled corn tortillas topped with Chile Con Carne, Cheddar Cheese, and diced Onion. (add Queso on em for an extra add on). Both plates served with Rice & Beans

Smoked Chicken Enchilada plate

Smoked Chicken Enchilada plate

$17.50

3 Smoked Chicken filled corn tortillas topped with house tomatillo salsa and chile con queso. Served by the plate with Spanish Rice & Pinto Beans

Dirty Birdie Burrito

Dirty Birdie Burrito

$15.50

Burrito filled with smoked chicken, shredded cheddar cheese, spanish rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with chips and out chop block queso and salsa.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$17.50

Extra large flour tortilla, stuffed with melted cheese, choice of chicken tinga, smoked turkey, pulled pork, or brisket. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole. (staff favorite)

Crispy PitroomTacos

Crispy PitroomTacos

$16.50

3 crispy corn tacos filled with chopped brisket, shredded lettuce, tomato, cheese, and smoked tomatillo lime salsa. Served with Spanish Rice and pinto beans.

Sides

Corn Casserole

Corn Casserole

$3.50+

A Switch Favorite. Our house Corn Casserole.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.50+Out of stock
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.50+
Cucumber Tomato Salad

Cucumber Tomato Salad

$3.50+

Cucumber Tomato Salad in our house Soy Basil Vinaigrette Dressing.

Pinto Beans

Pinto Beans

$3.50+

Pinto Beans

French Fries

Brussel Sprouts w/ Serrano glaze

Brussel Sprouts w/ Serrano glaze

$3.50+Out of stock

Brussel Sprouts flash fried, then tossed with our signature Serrano Glaze

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.50+

House Cheddar Mac & Cheese

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders with choice of one side item.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese with choice of one side item.

Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$4.25

Our creamy house recipe. Don't skip the nana puddin.

Cobbler

Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

House Made daily. Peach Cobbler with vanilla ice cream.

Ice Cream

$1.50

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Fountain Soft Drink

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Mexican Coca Cola Bottle

$3.00

Rambler Sparkling Water

$2.50

Waterloo Sparkling Water

$2.50Out of stock

Gallon of Tea

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Switch BBQ aims to deliver a fun atmosphere with a nostalgic feel for high quality Texas BBQ and excellent service.

Website

Location

166 Hargraves Dr, Suite G-100, Austin, TX 78737

Directions

Gallery
The Switch image
The Switch image
The Switch image

