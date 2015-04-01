The Sycamore - Pittsboro 480 Hillsboro St Suite 500
480 Hillsboro St Suite 500
Pittsboro, NC 27312
SIDES AND SHAREABLES
Wine
GLS Scarpetta Prosecco
$10.00
GLS Poema Rose
$11.00
GLS Segura Cava Brut
$12.00
BTL Scarpetta Prosecco
$32.00
BTL Poema Rose
$33.00
BTL Segura Cava Brut
$36.00
Clos Hirissou-Pet Nat Rose
$42.00
Moet&Chandon Brut
$85.00
Negro Angelo Birbet
$39.00
Philippe fontaine Cuvee de Lys
$100.00
Veuve Cliquot Brut
$92.00
Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve
$60.00
Party Wine
$10.00
GLS Gundog
$10.00
GLS Catalpa – Cabernet Sauvignon
$14.00
Argentinian Cab, dryer less oak
GLS Chateau Canteloup
$13.00
Robust, Bold, stands well with steak
GLS Counterfeit Cab Sauv
$13.00Out of stock
GLS Folly of Beast-Pinot Noir
$12.00
GLS Gunsight Rock- Cabernet Sauvignon
$10.00
Traditional California cab, robust oaky
GLS Seis de Luberri - Rioja
$12.00
GLS Bellula- Chardonnay
$10.00
Less Oak and Butter than California Chardonnay
GLS Caposaldo-Pinot Grigio
$9.00
traditional Pinot Grigio, full body white
GLS Bodegas Care Rose
$10.00Out of stock
Les jamelles S. Blanc
$10.00
Traditional Marlborough/ New Zealand Sauv Blanc
GLS Raimund Prum "Essence" Riesling
$10.00
On the dryer side and less sweet than usual rieslings
Summer Water Rose
$10.00
GLS-Knuttle Chardonnay
$13.00
1849 Anonymous Red Blend
$60.00
Agostino Pieri Rosso di Montalcino
$54.00
Alexana Pinot Noir
$58.00
Baron de Ley Rioja Reserva
$45.00Out of stock
Belle Glos Dairyman Vineyard Pinot Noir
$89.00
Belle Glos Las Alturas Vineyard Pinot Noir
$92.00
BTL Gundog
$30.00
BTL Catalpa – Cabernet Sauvignon
$42.00
BTL Chateau Canteloup
$39.00
BTL Domaine de la Berthete- Cotes Du Rhone
$33.00Out of stock
BTL Folly of Beast-Pinot Noir
$36.00
BTL Gunsight Rock- Cabernet Sauvignon
$30.00
BTL Seis de Luberri Rioja
$36.00
Burly Sciandri Vineyard Cabernet
$95.00
Caymus-Suisun Vineyards Grand Durif
$86.00
Chateau Grand Francais Bordeaux
$59.00
Collemattoni Brunello di Monalcino
$98.00
Costers del Priorat -Petit Pissarres
$47.00
Daniele Conterno -Barolo
$76.00
Dei – Vino Nobile
$60.00
Domaine de Chateaumar- Chateauneuf du pape
$92.00
Domaine Ninot "Marissou"
$90.00
Emmolo Merlot
$80.00
Fontanavecchia “Grave Mora”
$77.00
Girolamo Russo "Fuedo" Etna Rosso
$76.00
Hunt and Harvest -Cabernet Sauvignon
$63.00
Once and Future Oakley Road Zinfandel
$74.00
Parducci True Grit Petit Sirah
$38.00
Paringa Sparkling Shiraz
$50.00
Polkura Syrah
$45.00
Powell & Sons "Riverside" Rhone Blend
$45.00
Recchia Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico
$70.00
Remelluri Rioja Reserva
$70.00Out of stock
Round Pond Estate Kith and Kin Cab Sauv
$72.00
Silvio Grasso Barolo
$73.00
The Prisoner Unshackled
$55.00
Uccelliera-Toscana Rapace
$89.00
Silenus Tyros
$60.00
Counterfeit Cab.
$39.00Out of stock
BTL Bellula- Chardonnay
$32.00
BTL Bodegas Care Rose
$30.00
BTL Caposaldo- Pinot Grigio
$27.00
BTL Knuttel Family- Chardonnay
$39.00
BTL Les Jamelles
$32.00
BTL Reimund Prum "Essence" Riesling
$30.00
Domaine Gueneau "Chavignolet" Sancerre
$45.00
Domaine Elisa Guneau "Les Griottes" Sancerre
$72.00
Domaine Yvon & Laurent Vocoret Chablis
$70.00
DuMol-Chardonnay
$92.00
Lis Neris "Gris" Pinot Grigio
$68.00
Macherndl "Ried Kolmutz" Gruner Veltliner
$40.00
Red Tail Ridge Dry Riesling
$38.00Out of stock
Rootdown Grenache Blanc
$48.00
Smith-Madrone-Chardonnay
$80.00Out of stock
Sono Montenidoli "Il Templare"
$52.00
Maz Caz Blanc
$34.00
Jolo Golden Hallows
$43.00
32 Winds Cabernet Sauvignon
$110.00
Ashes & Diamonds No.4 Cabernet Franc
$125.00
Beaux Frere Pinot Noir
$140.00Out of stock
Benjamin Leroux "La Piece Sous le Bois"
$120.00
Bindi Sergardi "Numero 89" Chianti Classico
$120.00
Cain "The Benchlands" Bordeaux Blend
$120.00
Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon
$125.00Out of stock
Capanna Brunello di Montalcino Riserva
$100.00
Caprili Brunello de Montalcino Reserva
$160.00
Caymus Vineyards- Cabernet Sauvignon
$120.00
Chateau Pas de l’Ane St.-Emilion Grand Cru
$105.00
Domaine Paul Garaudet Pommard
$140.00
Far Niente Estate Cabernet Sauvignon
$200.00
Joseph Phelps- Cabernet Sauvignon
$130.00
Nickel and Nickel Branding Iron
$155.00
Pinea "Tinto"
$220.00
Andre Clouet "Rose No. 3" Brut (1.5L)
$150.00
Burly Simpkins Vineyard Cab. Sauv. (1.5L)
$260.00
Capanna Brunello de Montalcino (3L)
$440.00
Chateau Moulin de Tricot Margoux (1.5L)
$165.00
Clos Saint-Andre Pomerol (1.5L)
$250.00
Cordero de Montezemolo Barolo (1.5L)
$155.00
Cristom Mount Jefferson Cuvee Pinot Noir (1.5L)
$110.00
Domaine Arnoud Lambert "Terres Rouges" (3L)
$180.00
Felsina "Rancia" Chianti Classico Reserva (1.5L)
$175.00
Fontanavecchia "Vigna Cataratte" Riserva (1.5L)
$95.00
Round Pond Estate Kith and Kin (1.5L)
$120.00
Caymus CORAVIN
$18.00
Cain Concept CORAVIN
$18.00
Bindi Sergardi CORAVIN
$18.00
Craft Cocktails
Classic Cocktails
Bourbon/Whiskey
1792 Full Proof
$13.00
1792 Single Barrel Bourbon
$9.00
Angel's Envy Rye
$25.00
Angels Envy Port Finished
$30.00
Ardbeg Uigeadail
$20.00
Barrell Bourbon
$25.00
Basil Hayden
$14.00
Belle Meade
$14.00
Blade & Bow
$16.00
Blantons
$20.00Out of stock
Booker's
$16.00
Breckenridge
$55.00
Buffalo Trace
$10.00
Bulleit Rye
$10.00Out of stock
Calumet Farm 15Y
$25.00
Chicken Cock Bourbon
$18.00
Courage and Conviction Sherry Cask
$20.00
Crown Royal
$9.00
Dewars
$8.00
E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch
$13.00Out of stock
Eagle Rare
$12.00
Elijah Craig 18 yr
$30.00
Elijah Craig Rye
$9.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$9.00
Famous Grouse
$8.00
Four Roses Single Barrel
$12.00
Four Roses Small Batch Select
$18.00
Garrison Bros.
$25.00
George Dickel Bottled In Bond
$16.00
George Dickel Rye
$8.00
Glenfiddich 12Y S.M.
$16.00
Glenlivet 12 Yr
$13.00
Glenmorangie 10yr
$15.00Out of stock
Glenmorangie 18 SM
$30.00
Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban
$18.00
Henry Mckenna
$16.00Out of stock
Isaac Bowman Port Finish
$13.00
Isle of Jura
$12.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jefferson's Chef's Collaboration
$20.00
Jefferson's Ocean
$25.00
Jefferson's Reserve
$17.00
Jim Beam
$7.00
Johnny Walker Black Label
$13.00
Johnny Walker Blue Label
$40.00
Kentucky Owl 10yr
$45.00
Knob Creek Bourbon
$13.00
Knob Creek Rye
$10.00
Larceny
$8.00
Macallan 12 Yr Double Cask
$18.00
Macallan 18
$45.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Michter's
$14.00
Oban Distillers Edition
$25.00
Old Forester Prohibition
$13.00
Peg Leg Bourbon
$14.00
Rabbit Hole Boxergrail
$16.00
Rabbit Hole Dareinger
$18.00
Redemption Rye
$8.00
Sam Houston 15yr
$35.00
Sazerac Rye 6Y
$10.00
Stranahans Blue
$13.00
Templeton Rye
$15.00Out of stock
Thomas S. Moore Cabernet
$15.00
Tullamore DEW
$9.00
Whistle Pig Boss Hog
$60.00
WhistlePig 10Y
$25.00
WhistlePig 15Y
$40.00
Wild Turkey 101
$8.00
Wild Turkey Cornerstone
$30.00
Woodford Reserve
$13.00
Woodinville Straight Bourbon
$12.00
Yamato Samurai
$15.00
Draft Beer
Gin
Rum
Tequila
Cordials
Port/Sherry
Corkage Fee
Soda/Juice
Coffee
First Course
Main Course
Event Charge
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
480 Hillsboro St Suite 500, Pittsboro, NC 27312
