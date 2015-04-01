  • Home
The Sycamore - Pittsboro 480 Hillsboro St Suite 500

480 Hillsboro St Suite 500

Pittsboro, NC 27312

CUTS

RIBEYE

$48.00

BEEF TENDERLOIN

$49.00

NY STRIP

$45.00

30 Day Ribeye

$65.00

OSTRICH

$40.00

SIDES AND SHAREABLES

MAC AND CHEESE

$13.00

ROASTED MUSHROOMS

$15.00

Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Side Grits

$9.00

Veal Demi

$3.00

Chimichurri

$3.00

Bacon Jam

$5.00

Creamed Spinach

$9.00

SWEETS

OLIVE OIL CAKE

$9.00

CHOCOLATE POT DE CREME

$9.00

SEASONAL CHEESECAKE

$10.00

Merengue Nest

$9.00

ADD ONS

SIDE OF BREAD AND BUTTER

$3.00

SIDE OF GF BREAD AND BUTTER

$6.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken

$12.00

Kids Beef

$12.00

Kids Fish

$12.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Wine

GLS Scarpetta Prosecco

$10.00

GLS Poema Rose

$11.00

GLS Segura Cava Brut

$12.00

BTL Scarpetta Prosecco

$32.00

BTL Poema Rose

$33.00

BTL Segura Cava Brut

$36.00

Clos Hirissou-Pet Nat Rose

$42.00

Moet&Chandon Brut

$85.00

Negro Angelo Birbet

$39.00

Philippe fontaine Cuvee de Lys

$100.00

Veuve Cliquot Brut

$92.00

Billecart-Salmon Brut Reserve

$60.00

Party Wine

$10.00

GLS Gundog

$10.00

GLS Catalpa – Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00

Argentinian Cab, dryer less oak

GLS Chateau Canteloup

$13.00

Robust, Bold, stands well with steak

GLS Counterfeit Cab Sauv

$13.00Out of stock

GLS Folly of Beast-Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Gunsight Rock- Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Traditional California cab, robust oaky

GLS Seis de Luberri - Rioja

$12.00

GLS Bellula- Chardonnay

$10.00

Less Oak and Butter than California Chardonnay

GLS Caposaldo-Pinot Grigio

$9.00

traditional Pinot Grigio, full body white

GLS Bodegas Care Rose

$10.00Out of stock

Les jamelles S. Blanc

$10.00

Traditional Marlborough/ New Zealand Sauv Blanc

GLS Raimund Prum "Essence" Riesling

$10.00

On the dryer side and less sweet than usual rieslings

Summer Water Rose

$10.00

GLS-Knuttle Chardonnay

$13.00

1849 Anonymous Red Blend

$60.00

Agostino Pieri Rosso di Montalcino

$54.00

Alexana Pinot Noir

$58.00

Baron de Ley Rioja Reserva

$45.00Out of stock

Belle Glos Dairyman Vineyard Pinot Noir

$89.00

Belle Glos Las Alturas Vineyard Pinot Noir

$92.00

BTL Gundog

$30.00

BTL Catalpa – Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

BTL Chateau Canteloup

$39.00

BTL Domaine de la Berthete- Cotes Du Rhone

$33.00Out of stock

BTL Folly of Beast-Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL Gunsight Rock- Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

BTL Seis de Luberri Rioja

$36.00

Burly Sciandri Vineyard Cabernet

$95.00

Caymus-Suisun Vineyards Grand Durif

$86.00

Chateau Grand Francais Bordeaux

$59.00

Collemattoni Brunello di Monalcino

$98.00

Costers del Priorat -Petit Pissarres

$47.00

Daniele Conterno -Barolo

$76.00

Dei – Vino Nobile

$60.00

Domaine de Chateaumar- Chateauneuf du pape

$92.00

Domaine Ninot "Marissou"

$90.00

Emmolo Merlot

$80.00

Fontanavecchia “Grave Mora”

$77.00

Girolamo Russo "Fuedo" Etna Rosso

$76.00

Hunt and Harvest -Cabernet Sauvignon

$63.00

Once and Future Oakley Road Zinfandel

$74.00

Parducci True Grit Petit Sirah

$38.00

Paringa Sparkling Shiraz

$50.00

Polkura Syrah

$45.00

Powell & Sons "Riverside" Rhone Blend

$45.00

Recchia Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico

$70.00

Remelluri Rioja Reserva

$70.00Out of stock

Round Pond Estate Kith and Kin Cab Sauv

$72.00

Silvio Grasso Barolo

$73.00

The Prisoner Unshackled

$55.00

Uccelliera-Toscana Rapace

$89.00

Silenus Tyros

$60.00

Counterfeit Cab.

$39.00Out of stock

BTL Bellula- Chardonnay

$32.00

BTL Bodegas Care Rose

$30.00

BTL Caposaldo- Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL Knuttel Family- Chardonnay

$39.00

BTL Les Jamelles

$32.00

BTL Reimund Prum "Essence" Riesling

$30.00

Domaine Gueneau "Chavignolet" Sancerre

$45.00

Domaine Elisa Guneau "Les Griottes" Sancerre

$72.00

Domaine Yvon & Laurent Vocoret Chablis

$70.00

DuMol-Chardonnay

$92.00

Lis Neris "Gris" Pinot Grigio

$68.00

Macherndl "Ried Kolmutz" Gruner Veltliner

$40.00

Red Tail Ridge Dry Riesling

$38.00Out of stock

Rootdown Grenache Blanc

$48.00

Smith-Madrone-Chardonnay

$80.00Out of stock

Sono Montenidoli "Il Templare"

$52.00

Maz Caz Blanc

$34.00

Jolo Golden Hallows

$43.00

32 Winds Cabernet Sauvignon

$110.00

Ashes & Diamonds No.4 Cabernet Franc

$125.00

Beaux Frere Pinot Noir

$140.00Out of stock

Benjamin Leroux "La Piece Sous le Bois"

$120.00

Bindi Sergardi "Numero 89" Chianti Classico

$120.00

Cain "The Benchlands" Bordeaux Blend

$120.00

Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon

$125.00Out of stock

Capanna Brunello di Montalcino Riserva

$100.00

Caprili Brunello de Montalcino Reserva

$160.00

Caymus Vineyards- Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Chateau Pas de l’Ane St.-Emilion Grand Cru

$105.00

Domaine Paul Garaudet Pommard

$140.00

Far Niente Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$200.00

Joseph Phelps- Cabernet Sauvignon

$130.00

Nickel and Nickel Branding Iron

$155.00

Pinea "Tinto"

$220.00

Andre Clouet "Rose No. 3" Brut (1.5L)

$150.00

Burly Simpkins Vineyard Cab. Sauv. (1.5L)

$260.00

Capanna Brunello de Montalcino (3L)

$440.00

Chateau Moulin de Tricot Margoux (1.5L)

$165.00

Clos Saint-Andre Pomerol (1.5L)

$250.00

Cordero de Montezemolo Barolo (1.5L)

$155.00

Cristom Mount Jefferson Cuvee Pinot Noir (1.5L)

$110.00

Domaine Arnoud Lambert "Terres Rouges" (3L)

$180.00

Felsina "Rancia" Chianti Classico Reserva (1.5L)

$175.00

Fontanavecchia "Vigna Cataratte" Riserva (1.5L)

$95.00

Round Pond Estate Kith and Kin (1.5L)

$120.00

Caymus CORAVIN

$18.00

Cain Concept CORAVIN

$18.00

Bindi Sergardi CORAVIN

$18.00

Craft Cocktails

Havanna Verde

$12.00

Margarita Fresca

$13.00

Pom Spritz

$12.00

Sycamore Old Fashioned

$14.00

Ruby Slipper

$15.00

Sycamore 75

$13.00

Haymaker

$14.00

Sample

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmo

$11.00Out of stock

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$11.00

L.I.T.

$12.50

Lemondrop Martini

$11.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Negroni

$11.00

Penicillin

$14.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.50

White Russian

$11.00

Bourbon/Whiskey

1792 Full Proof

$13.00

1792 Single Barrel Bourbon

$9.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$25.00

Angels Envy Port Finished

$30.00

Ardbeg Uigeadail

$20.00

Barrell Bourbon

$25.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Belle Meade

$14.00

Blade & Bow

$16.00

Blantons

$20.00Out of stock

Booker's

$16.00

Breckenridge

$55.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00Out of stock

Calumet Farm 15Y

$25.00

Chicken Cock Bourbon

$18.00

Courage and Conviction Sherry Cask

$20.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Dewars

$8.00

E.H. Taylor Jr. Small Batch

$13.00Out of stock

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig 18 yr

$30.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$9.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$9.00

Famous Grouse

$8.00

Four Roses Single Barrel

$12.00

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$18.00

Garrison Bros.

$25.00

George Dickel Bottled In Bond

$16.00

George Dickel Rye

$8.00

Glenfiddich 12Y S.M.

$16.00

Glenlivet 12 Yr

$13.00

Glenmorangie 10yr

$15.00Out of stock

Glenmorangie 18 SM

$30.00

Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban

$18.00

Henry Mckenna

$16.00Out of stock

Isaac Bowman Port Finish

$13.00

Isle of Jura

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jefferson's Chef's Collaboration

$20.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$25.00

Jefferson's Reserve

$17.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Johnny Walker Black Label

$13.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$40.00

Kentucky Owl 10yr

$45.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Larceny

$8.00

Macallan 12 Yr Double Cask

$18.00

Macallan 18

$45.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Michter's

$14.00

Oban Distillers Edition

$25.00

Old Forester Prohibition

$13.00

Peg Leg Bourbon

$14.00

Rabbit Hole Boxergrail

$16.00

Rabbit Hole Dareinger

$18.00

Redemption Rye

$8.00

Sam Houston 15yr

$35.00

Sazerac Rye 6Y

$10.00

Stranahans Blue

$13.00

Templeton Rye

$15.00Out of stock

Thomas S. Moore Cabernet

$15.00

Tullamore DEW

$9.00

Whistle Pig Boss Hog

$60.00

WhistlePig 10Y

$25.00

WhistlePig 15Y

$40.00

Wild Turkey 101

$8.00

Wild Turkey Cornerstone

$30.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Woodinville Straight Bourbon

$12.00

Yamato Samurai

$15.00

Draft Beer

Foothills Torch Pilsner

$6.50

Hickory Stick Stout

$7.00

Long Leaf IPA

$7.00

Blood Orange Cider

$6.50

NoDa Seasonal Breakfast Stout

$7.00

Bottled Beer

Mich Ultra

$3.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Miller

$4.00

Hoppyum

$6.00

Mystic Dragon

$4.00

Vodka

Flying Pepper

$8.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$9.00Out of stock

Stoli

$8.00

Titos

$9.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Cardinal Barrel Rested

$10.00

Citadelle

$9.00

Conniption American Dry

$8.00

Conniption Barrel

$14.00

Conniption Navy

$13.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Monkey 47

$20.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Uncle Vals

$9.00

Rum

Appleton Estate 12Y

$12.00

Bacardi Silver

$8.00

Capt. Morgan Spiced 70

$8.00

Fair Game No'Lasses

$9.00

FairGame Amber Rum

$9.00

Goslings Black Strap

$8.00

Kirk and Sweeny 12Y

$10.00

Myer's Original Dark

$8.00

Ron Zacapa 23

$14.00

Tequila

Avion 44

$30.00

Casa Dragones

$40.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Don Julio Reposado

$20.00

El Jimador Blanco

$8.00

Espolon Silver

$8.00

Jose Cuervo

$8.00

Milagro

$10.00

Creyente

$10.00

Cordials

Aperol

$8.00

B&B

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$8.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Courvoisier VS

$10.00

DiSaronno

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Gran Marnier

$8.00

Hennesy VS

$13.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Korbel Brandy

$8.00

Lucid Absinthe

$14.00

Remy Martin XO

$32.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Sambucca

$8.00

St. Germain

$9.00

Pama

$8.00

Port/Sherry

Niepoort Tawny

$8.00

Niepoort Ruby

$8.00

Grand Reserve Sherry Albala Don Pedro

$14.00

20yr Tawny Port

$19.00

30yr Tawny Port

$24.00Out of stock

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$20.00

Soda/Juice

Coke

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Voss

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

OJ

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00Out of stock

Pineapple

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Classic Tonic

$2.00

Light Tonic

$2.00

Mediterranean Tonic

$2.00

Mocktails

Make Me Something

$6.00

N/A Fresca

$6.00

N/A Mojito

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Coffee

Sml French Press

$4.00

Lrg French Press

$6.00

Cappucinno

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Plates

Charcuterie Board

$16.00

Cheese Board

$18.00

Hummus

$9.00

Cheese And Meat Board

$30.00

Patatas Bravas

$10.00

Ricotta Toast

$9.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Extra Pita

$3.00

Lounge Burger

$10.00

Tartare

$10.00

First Course

Mixed Greens Salad

Caesar Salad

Main Course

6oz Tenderloin

Chicken

Striped Bass

Fettucine

Event Charge

Chatham County Schools Dinner

$75.00

Starters

Mixed Greens

Ceasar

Entree

Tenderloin

$40.00

Chicken

$35.00

Fish

$41.00

Vegetarian

$33.00

12oz Ribeye

$55.00

Vegan Week

Spiced Beets

Curried Risotto

Sorbet

$45.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
480 Hillsboro St Suite 500, Pittsboro, NC 27312

