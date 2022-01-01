Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Syndicate

429 Reviews

$$$

213 S Main St.

Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pre-Order Thanksgiving Takeout (Deadline Nov. 18th) - Serves up to 8

Angus Prime Rib

Angus Prime Rib

$99.00

6lb boneless Angus Prime Rib with easy at home cooking instructions. Serves up to 8 people. Ordering deadline is November 18th. Pick up date will be November 23rd from 3p-7p

Country Style Ham

Country Style Ham

$75.00

8.5 lb Country Style Ham with easy at home cooking instructions. Serves up to 8 people. Ordering deadline is November 18th. Pick up date will be November 23rd from 3p-7p

Homemade Redskin Smashed Potatoes

Homemade Redskin Smashed Potatoes

$28.00

Redskin Smashed Potatoes with easy at home cooking instructions. Serves up to 8 people. Ordering deadline is November 18th. Pick up date will be November 23rd from 3p-7p

Brown Skillet Gravy

Brown Skillet Gravy

$15.00

Brown Skillet Gravy with easy at home cooking instructions. Serves up to 8 people. Ordering deadline is November 18th. Pick up date will be November 23rd from 3p-7p

Amish Egg Noodles

Amish Egg Noodles

$25.00

Amish Egg Noodles with easy at home cooking instructions. Serves up to 8 people. Ordering deadline is November 18th. Pick up date will be November 23rd from 3p-7p

Country Style Cornbread Stuffing

Country Style Cornbread Stuffing

$25.00

Country Style Cornbread Stuffing with easy at home cooking instructions. Serves up to 8 people. Ordering deadline is November 18th. Pick up date will be November 23rd from 3p-7p

Green Bean Casserole

Green Bean Casserole

$30.00

Green Bean Casserole with easy at home cooking instructions. Serves up to 8 people. Ordering deadline is November 18th. Pick up date will be November 23rd from 3p-7p

Dozen Yeast Rolls

Dozen Yeast Rolls

$12.00

A Dozen Yeast Rolls with easy at home cooking instructions. Serves up to 8 people. Ordering deadline is November 18th. Pick up date will be November 23rd from 3p-7p

Whole Pumpkin Pie

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$18.00

A Whole Pumpkin Pie with easy at home cooking instructions. Serves up to 8 people. Ordering deadline is November 18th. Pick up date will be November 23rd from 3p-7p

Revelry Chardonnay

Revelry Chardonnay

$35.00

Don't forget to pick up some Revelry Chardonnay

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Don't forget to pick up some Robert Mondavi Cabernet Sauvignon

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re glad you’re here. The lot where we constructed The Syndicate was Jackson’s News Stand from 1946-1993. As you step inside, you’ll see many decorative and historic features from its former life. A large, custom-built bar topped with salvaged glass windows and large quartz countertops resembles a New York-style newsstand, while the walls are adorned in local Ohio newspapers from years past. Stop by and see us for brunch, happy hour, dinner, or check our entertainment schedule and come see a show. Catering and event rental is also our specialty featuring experienced staff and gourmet fresh food.

Website

Location

213 S Main St., Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Directions

Gallery
The Syndicate image
The Syndicate image
The Syndicate image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brewfontaine
orange star4.7 • 1,274
211 S Main St Bellefontaine, OH 43311
View restaurantnext
Iron City Sports Bar
orange star4.0 • 941
1125 South Main Street Bellefontaine, OH 43311
View restaurantnext
Cranberry Resort - 9667 OH-368
orange star4.1 • 863
9667 OH-368 Huntsville, OH 43324
View restaurantnext
Froggy's at the Lake - 11065 County Road
orange star4.4 • 267
11065 County Road Lakeview, OH 43331
View restaurantnext
Bobbers Pizzeria & Drive-Thru
orange starNo Reviews
15641 OH-235 Belle Center, OH 43310
View restaurantnext
Plaza Inn Foods Inc - 491 S main st.
orange starNo Reviews
491 S main st. Mount Victory, OH 43340
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bellefontaine

Brewfontaine
orange star4.7 • 1,274
211 S Main St Bellefontaine, OH 43311
View restaurantnext
Iron City Sports Bar
orange star4.0 • 941
1125 South Main Street Bellefontaine, OH 43311
View restaurantnext
The Flying Pepper Cantina
orange star4.9 • 124
137 W. Columbus Ave. Bellefontaine, OH 43311
View restaurantnext
Homecoming Family Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 59
1330 US-68, Bellefontaine Bellefontaine, OH 43311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellefontaine
Urbana
review star
No reviews yet
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Springfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Lima
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston