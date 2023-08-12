Restaurant info

Welcome to the taco haven, a vibrant and authentic casual Mexican restaurant designed to transport you to the heart of Mexico, with our rich flavors utilizing the freshest locally sourced ingredients. Our dedicated team of chefs prepares each dish with the utmost care and attention to detail. From mouthwatering guacamole, tacos, burritos and so much more your sure to leave satisfied. We offer several options such as dine in, takeout, curbside pickup and more. Bienvenidos a Mexico in pembroke pines!

