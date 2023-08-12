TACOS

Taco Platter

$12.99

Three tacos with corn tortillas topped with onions and cilantro

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.99

Three tacos of grilled churasco topped with onions and cilantro

Al Pastor Tacos

$14.99

Three tacos of pork and pineapple topped with onions and cilantro

Birria Tacos

$14.99

Three tacos of slow cooked short rib, chihuahua cheese topped with onions and cilantro served with a side of consume

Fish Tacos

$14.99

3 Fried white fish served in flour tortilla with cabbage salad and pico de gallo with a mayo chipotle dressing

Shrimp Tacos

$14.99

Grilled shrimp served in flour tortilla with cabbage salad and pico de gallo and a mayo chipotle dressing

Mixto Tacos

$14.99

Three Tacos with carne asada and al pastor served with guacamole and pico de gallo

Alambre Tacos

$14.99

Grilled pepper strips with chicken tinga or carne asada topped with cilantro and a side of sour cream and chihuahua cheese

American Style Tacos

$14.99

Four hard tacos with your choice of protein, refried beans, lettuce, chihuahua cheese, sour cream and pico de gallo

Vegan Impossible Tacos Picadillo

$14.99

Three tacos with impossible picadillo topped with onions and cilantro.

Avocado Tacos

$12.99

Three tacos with avocado slices topped with pico de gallo, onions and cilantro

Pork with chiles tacos 🌶️

$15.99

Three corn tacos with slow cooked pork spiced with three diffrent types of chiles served in a corn tortilla with red cabbage slaw

MENU

Appetizers

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Fried tortilla chips with green and red fresh salsas

Chips and Guacamole

$7.99
Guacamole and Chicharron

$9.99
Esquites (Corn)

$4.99

Corn prepared mexican style with mayo and cotija cheese

Choriqueso

$10.99

Melted chihuahua cheese and mexican chorizo served with four flour tortillas

Nachos, Small

$7.99

Chips with your choice of picadillo or chicken tinga, cheese sauce, chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo

Nachos, Large

$11.99

Chips with your choice of picadillo or chicken tinga, cheese sauce, chihuahua cheese and pico de gallo

Vegan Nachos, Small

$8.99

Chips with imposibble picadillo, refried beans, corn, vegan cheese and pico de gallo

Vegan Nachos, Large

$13.99

Chips with imposibble picadillo, refried beans, corn, vegan cheese and pico de gallo

Quesadillas

$13.99

Large flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese and protein of your choice with a side of chips

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$14.99

Large flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese and churrasco steak with a side of chips

Birria Quesadilla

$15.99

Large flour tortilla with slow cooked short rib served with a side of consume

Burritos

Burrito

$13.99

Large flour tortilla with mexican rice, refried beans, chihuahua cheese and sprinkled with queso fresco and pico de gallo

Vegan Burrito

$15.99

Impossible picadillo rolled in a large flour tortilla with mexican rice, pinto beans, fried plantains and vegan cheese sprikled with pico de gallo

Enchiladas

Chicken Enchilada

$13.99

Three corn tortilla rolled around a chicken tinga filling and covered with your favorite savory sauce. Served with mexican rice and refried beans

Shrimp Enchilada

$14.99

Three corn tortilla rolled around a shrimp filling and covered with your favorite savory sauce. Served with mexican rice and refried beans

Soup

Tortilla Soup

$11.99

Tomato and guajillo chile soup served on the side with crispy yellow corn tortilla strips, avocado, onions, sour cream and fresco cheese

Chicken Soup

$11.99

Traditional chicken and vegtable soup served with mexican rice

Bowls

Build your own bowl

Bowl with mexican rice, pinto beans, lettucen corn, your choice of protein, fresco cheese, and pico de gallo

Salad

$9.99

Lettuce salad, corn, pinto beans, cheese and pico de gallo

Chicken and Avocado Salad

$14.99

Lettuce, corn, beans, pico de gallo with grilled chicken breast and avocado slices

Tortas

$14.99

Bread with a layer of refried beans and your choice of protein with lettuce, fresco cheese, pico de gallo, mayo and guacamole

Tostadas

Tostadas

$13.99

Two crispy corn tortillas with refried beans and your choice of protein, topped with lettuce, sour cream, fresco cheese and pico de gallo

Tacos dorados

Tacos Dorados

$12.99

Four fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed with chicken tinga or carnitas or chorizo with potato topped with lettuce, guacamole and pico de gallo

Specialties

Tampiquena

$20.99

Churrasco steak served with mexican rice, refried beans, poblano strips with corn and cream and one chicken tinga enchilada served in your favorite sauce

Grilled Chicken

$17.99

Grilled chicken breast served with mexican rice and refried beans

Poblano Relleno🌶️

$13.99

Chile poblano filled with chihuahua cheese and corn topped with queso and special house sauce with rice and beans

Shrimp with Rice🌶️

$20.99

Grilled Shrimp with mortita sauce with habanero mexican rice and pico de gallo

Sides

Habanero Sauce🌶️

$2.00

4 oz habanero chiles and cream sauce

Habanero Sauce🌶️

$3.99

8 oz habanero chiles and cream sauce

Suiza Sauce🌶️

$2.00

4 oz jalapeno chiles and cream sauce

Suiza Sauce🌶️

$3.99

8 oz jalapeno chiles and cream sauce

Green Sauce🌶️

$2.99

8 oz Tomatillo and jalapeno chile sauce

Red Sauce🌶️

$2.99

8 oz Tomato and arbol chile sauce

Cheese sauce

$4.99

8 oz Cheese and cream mix sauce

Mexican rice

$3.99

Yellow rice

Beans de la olla

$3.99

Pinto beans slow cooked

Protein

$5.99

8 oz

Tortillas x 4

$1.50

Four flour tortillas

Jalapeno sliced

$0.50

Sliced fresh jalapenos

Sour cream

$1.99

4 oz sour cream

Guacamole side

$2.95

4oz freshly made guacamole

Chilaquiles🌶️

$9.99

Corn chips with suiza or green sauce sprinkled with queso fresco

Kids Menu

Chicken tenders

$9.99

Chicken tenders with your choice of a side

Cheese quesdadilla

$8.99

Small flour tortilla filled with chihuahua cheese

Chicken quesadilla

$11.99

Small flour tortilla filled with chicken tinga and chihuahua cheese

Tacos

$8.99

Two chicken or picadillo corn tacos with a side of rice and beans

Burrito

$8.99

Small burrito with chihuahua cheese and your choice of chicken tinga or picadillo

Desserts

Churros

$5.99
Churros Dulce Leche

$5.99
Churros Chocolate

$5.99

Tres Leches

$5.99

Flan

$5.99

Coconut Flan

$5.99

Caramel Flan

$5.99

Cholocate volcan

$5.99

Chocolate volcan cake with vanilla ice scream

Fried Icecream

$5.99

Beverages

Mineragua

$2.50
Water

$1.99
Sprite can

$1.99
Coke zero can

$1.99
Diet Coke can

$1.99
Coke can

$1.99
Mexican Coke

$3.50
Pineapple Jarritos

$2.50
Mango Jarritos

$2.50
Lime Jarritos

$2.50
Mandarin Jarritos

$2.50
Fruit Punch Jarritos

$2.50

Natural pineapple juice

$3.99

Natural Horchata

$3.99
Fiji water

$2.99

Natural lemonade

$3.99