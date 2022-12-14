The Taco King Northwest Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
Northwest Blvd, Newton, NC 28658
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Casa Aguilar - 1960 US HWY 70 SE suite 244 #2-106
No Reviews
2359 Us Highway 70 Se Hickory, NC 28602
View restaurant
Granny's Country Kitchen - Claremont
4.4 • 984
3165 West North Carolina 10 Claremont, NC 28610
View restaurant