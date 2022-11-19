Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Taco King Northwest Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

Northwest Blvd

Newton, NC 28658

Tacos

Asada Taco

$3.50

cilantro, onion lime, salsa

Birria Taco

$3.50

cilantro, onion lime, salsa

Al Pastor Taco

$3.50

cilantro, onion lime, salsa

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

cilantro, onion lime, salsa

Cesina Taco

$3.50

cilantro, onion lime, salsa

Taco No Meat

$3.50

cilantro, onion lime, salsa

Taco Pollo

$3.50

Taco Especial De Chorizo

$1.99

Taco Especial De Pastor

$1.99

Taco Especial De Carne Molida

$1.99

Tortas

Asada Tortas

$11.00

beans, mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, salsa

Birria Tortas

$11.00

beans, mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, salsa

Al Pastor Tortas

$11.00

beans, mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, salsa

Chorizo Tortas

$11.00

beans, mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, salsa

Cesina Tortas

$11.00

beans, mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, salsa

Tortas No Meat

$11.00

beans, mayo, tomato, lettuce, onion, salsa

Torta Pollo

$11.00

Torta Cubana

$13.00

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$11.00

rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa

Birria Burrito

$11.00

rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.00

rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa

Chorizo Burrito

$11.00

rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa

Cesina Burrito

$11.00

rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa

Burrito No Meat

$11.00

rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, salsa

Burrito Pollo

$11.00

Quesadillas

Asada Quesadilla

$9.99

cheese, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo, salsa

Birria Quesadilla

$9.99

cheese, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo, salsa

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$9.99

cheese, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo, salsa

Chorizo Quesadilla

$9.99

cheese, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo, salsa

Cesina Quesadilla

$9.99

cheese, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo, salsa

Quesadilla No Meat

$9.99

cheese, cilantro, onion, pico de gallo, salsa

Pollo quesadilla

$9.99

quesabirrias

Combo quesabirrias

$12.00

3 Birria tacos with cheese and conzome, cilantro, onion, salsa

Pizzabirria

Pizzabirria

$24.00

Cheese, onion, cilantro

Platillos

Platillo Carne Asada

$16.99

Rice, Beans, pico de gallo, Salsa, Grill onion

Platillo De Birria

$15.99

Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro Salsa

Platillo Pollo Asado

$14.99

Rice, Beans, Pico de gallo, Grill onion, Salsa

Fin De Semna

Menudo

$15.99

Caldo De Rez

$15.99

Sides

Side Guacamole

$3.99

Side Cheese

$0.75

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.50

Side Conzome

$2.99

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Rice

$2.50

Side Beans

$2.50

Water

Horchata

$2.99

Jamaica

$2.99

Bottle Water

$1.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$1.50

Jarrito

$2.50

Sangria

$2.50

Large coke

$2.99

Can coke

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

Northwest Blvd, Newton, NC 28658

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

