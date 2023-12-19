The Taco Man - Glendora
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:59 am
The Taco Man is a family restaurant that produces fresh products from our grill to your table. Every item is made in our creative kitchen with recipes that include spices and ingredients that bring you the truest flavors from Mexico. Our familia is our team and we welcome our guests into our home where our goal is to have a menu selection where everyone could enjoy an authentic meal and experience friendly service.
905 E Arrow Hwy, Glendora, CA 91740
Gallery