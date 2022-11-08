Restaurant header imageView gallery

THE TACO PLUG

review star

No reviews yet

24900 Hill and Dale Avenue

SPLENDORA, TX 77372

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken-Reg-Ques-Corn
Mexican Coke
Chicken/XL Burrito

#1 5 Street Tacos (mini tacos)

Mini Taco - Beef/Fajita

Mini Taco - Beef/Fajita

$2.00
Mini Taco-Chicken/Pollo

Mini Taco-Chicken/Pollo

$2.00
Mini Taco - Pastor / Pork

Mini Taco - Pastor / Pork

$2.00
Mini Taco/Barbacoa

Mini Taco/Barbacoa

$2.00

#2 - 3 Reg Tacos

Fajita-Reg-Corn-Taco

$2.50

Chicken/Pollo-Reg-Corn-Taco

$2.50

Pastor/Pork-Reg-Corn-Taco

$2.50

Fajita-Flour-Reg-Taco

$3.00

Chicken/Pollo-Flour-Reg-Taco

$3.00

Pastor/Pork-Flour-Reg-Taco

$3.00

Barbacoa/Corn/Reg

$3.00

Barbacoa/Flour/Reg

$3.00

#3 -3 Quesadilla Tacos

It only comes with meat and cheese, please choose your toppings

Fajita-Reg-Ques-Corn

$3.00

Chicken-Reg-Ques-Corn

$3.00

Pastor/Pork-Reg-Ques-Corn

$3.00

Fajita-Reg-Ques-Flour

$3.50

Chicken/Pollo-Flour-Reg-Ques

$3.50

Pastor-Flour-Reg-Ques

$3.50

Ques-corn-no-meat

$2.00

Ques-flour-no-meat

$2.50

#4 XL Quesadilla

Fajita-XL-Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken/Pollo-XL-Quesadilla

$10.00

Pastor/Pork-XL-Quesadilla

$10.00

Barbacoa/XL/Ques

$10.00

XL/Ques/No Meat

$7.00

#5 Torta w/fries

Fajita-Torta-Fries

$11.00

Chicken-Torta-Fries

$11.00

Pastor-Torta-Fries

$11.00

Barbacoa/Torta/Fries

$11.00

Fajita/Torta

$9.00

Chicken/Torta

$9.00

Pastor/Torta

$9.00

Barbacoa/Torta

$9.00

#6 Burrito

Fajita/XL Burrito

$10.00

Chicken/XL Burrito

$10.00

Pastor/XL Burrito

$10.00

Barbacoa/XL Burrito

$10.00

#7 Meat Plate

Fajita-Meat Plate

$12.00

Chicken-Meat Plate

$12.00

Pastor-Meat Plate

$12.00

Barbacoa/Meat/Plate

$13.00

#8 Gordita Plate

Fajita-Gordita-Plate

$10.00

Pastor-Gordita-Plate

$10.00

Chicken-Gordita-Plate

$10.00

Barbacoa Gordita Plate

$10.00

Fajita-Gordita

$5.00

Pastor-Gordita

$5.00

Chicken-Gordita

$5.00

Barbacoa Gordita

$5.00

#9 Loaded Nachos

Fajita/Loaded/Nachos

$12.00

Chicken/Loaded/Nachos

$12.00

Pastor/Loaded/Nachos

$12.00

Barbacoa/Loaded/Nachos

$13.00

#10 Loaded Cheese Fries

Fajita/Loaded/Cheese Fries

$12.00

Chicken/Loaded/Cheese Fries

$12.00

Pastor/Loaded/Cheese Fries

$12.00

Barbacoa/Loaded/Cheese Fries

$13.00

#11 Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger w/fries

$10.00

Classic Cheeseburger NO FRIES

$8.00

#12 Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger w/fries

$12.00

Bacon Cheeseburger NO FRIES

$10.00

#13 Mexican Cheeseburger

Mexican Cheeseburger w/fries

$14.00

Mexican Cheeseburger NO FRIES

$12.00

Barbacoa Libra/Pound

Barbacoa Libra/Pound

$14.00

Family Platters

25 Street Tacos Family Platter

$40.00

Refried Beans

Refried Beans

$4.00

Rice

Rice-Side

$4.00

Fries

Fries-Small

$3.00

Fries-Large

$6.00

Sodas

Coke 20 oz

$3.00

Diet Coke 20oz

$3.00

Sprite 20oz

$3.00

Dr Pepper 20oz

$3.00

Fanta Pina 20oz

$3.00

Fanta Orange 20oz

$3.00

Fanta Strawberry 20oz

$3.00

Water

Water 20oz

$2.50

Mexican Sodas

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Fanta

$4.00

Aqua Frescas

Aqua Fresca Limón 32oz

$4.00

Aqua Frescas Jamaica 32oz

$4.00

Aqua Fresca Melón 32oz

$4.00

Aqua Fresca Piña 32oz

$4.00

Aqua Fresca Horchata 32oz

$4.00

Aqua Fresca Limón 20oz

$3.00

Aqua Fresca Jamaica 20oz

$3.00

Aqua Fresca Melón 20oz

$3.00

Aqua Fresca Piña 20oz

$3.00

Aqua Fresca Horchata 20oz

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee 12oz

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Breakfast Tacos, Street Tacos, Burgers

Location

24900 Hill and Dale Avenue, SPLENDORA, TX 77372

Directions

Gallery
THE TACO PLUG image
Banner pic
BG pic
THE TACO PLUG image

Similar restaurants in your area

Grab n Go Tacos - New Caney
orange starNo Reviews
12073 N. Grand Parkway East, Suite 400 New Caney, TX 77357
View restaurantnext
The Place Food Truck Park - 422 Rd 5000
orange starNo Reviews
422 Road 5000 Cleveland, TX 77327
View restaurantnext
Alma Latina Mexican Restaurant & Bar - 24660 US-59
orange starNo Reviews
24660 US-59 Porter, TX 77365
View restaurantnext
Texas Grind Coffee Co.
orange star4.8 • 63
18083 FM1314 rd Conroe, TX 77302
View restaurantnext
Skeeter's Mesquite Grill - Kingwood
orange star4.6 • 1,415
4121 W Lake Houston Pkwy Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext
Crust Pizza Co Kingwood
orange starNo Reviews
30129 Rock Creek Drive #500 Kingwood, TX 77339
View restaurantnext
Map
More near SPLENDORA
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)
Conroe
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Montgomery
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (987 restaurants)
Baytown
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston