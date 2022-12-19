  • Home
  • /
  • Chandler
  • /
  • The Taco Spot- Chandler - 698 East Chandler Boulevard
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Taco Spot- Chandler 698 East Chandler Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

698 East Chandler Boulevard

Chandler, AZ 85225

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TACOS

Asada Taco

Asada Taco

$3.99

home made tortillas American cheeses lettuce 🥬 tomato 🍅

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$3.99
Birria Taco

Birria Taco

$3.99
Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$3.99
Surf & Turf Taco

Surf & Turf Taco

$4.84

STREET TACOS

STREET TACO

$2.79

4 STREET TACOS

$9.98

4 STREET TACOS RICE & BEANS

$12.98

KETO TACOS

Asada Keto Taco

Asada Keto Taco

$4.29

Cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅

Birria Keto Taco

Birria Keto Taco

$4.29

Onion 🧅 cilantro 🌿

Chicken Keto Taco

Chicken Keto Taco

$4.29

Cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅

Al Pastor Keto Taco

Al Pastor Keto Taco

$4.29

Cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅

Surf & Turf Keto Taco

Surf & Turf Keto Taco

$5.14

pico de Gallo special sauce

BURRITOS

Carne Asada Burrito

Carne Asada Burrito

$11.29

American cheese whole beans lettuce 🥬 tomato 🍅 rice

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$11.29

rice beans lettuce 🥬 tomato 🍅 American cheese 🧀

Al Pastor Burrito

Al Pastor Burrito

$11.29

beans rice cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$11.29

Cheese 🧀 rice beans cilantro 🌿 onions 🧅

Surf & Turf Burrito

Surf & Turf Burrito

$12.14

Cheese 🧀 shrimp 🍤 asada pico de Gallo and special sauce

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.49

TORTA

Carne Asada Torta

Carne Asada Torta

$9.99

Cheese 🧀 beans lettuce 🥬 tomato 🍅 onion 🧅

Chicken Torta

Chicken Torta

$9.99

Cheese 🧀 beans lettuce 🥬 tomato 🍅 onion 🧅

Al Pastor Torta

Al Pastor Torta

$9.99

Beans onion 🧅 cilantro

Birria Torta

Birria Torta

$9.99

Cheese 🧀 beans cilantro 🌿 onions 🧅

Surf & Turf Torta

Surf & Turf Torta

$10.84

Cheese 🧀 pico de gallo special sauce

FLOUR QUESADILLAS

Chicken Flour Quesadilla

Chicken Flour Quesadilla

$12.29
Asada Flour Quesadilla

Asada Flour Quesadilla

$12.29
Al Pastor Flour Quesadilla

Al Pastor Flour Quesadilla

$12.29
Birria Flour Quesadilla

Birria Flour Quesadilla

$12.29
Surf & Turf Flour Quesadilla

Surf & Turf Flour Quesadilla

$13.14

Shrimp 🍤

Flour Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

CORN QUESADILLAS

Asada Corn Quesadilla

Asada Corn Quesadilla

$4.49
Al Pastor Corn Quesadilla

Al Pastor Corn Quesadilla

$4.49
Chicken Corn Quesadilla

Chicken Corn Quesadilla

$4.49
Birria Corn Quesadilla

Birria Corn Quesadilla

$4.49
Surf & Turf Quesadilla

Surf & Turf Quesadilla

$5.34

Corn Cheese Quesadilla

$3.79

LOADED FRIES

Asada Loaded Fries

Asada Loaded Fries

$12.59

Cheese beans pico de Gallo sour cream

Chicken Loaded Fries

Chicken Loaded Fries

$12.59

cheese beans pico de Gallo sour cream

Al Pastor Loaded Fries

Al Pastor Loaded Fries

$12.59

cheese 🧀 cilantro 🌿 onion

Birria Loaded Fries

Birria Loaded Fries

$12.59

cheese 🧀 cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅

Surf & Turf Loaded Fries

Surf & Turf Loaded Fries

$13.44

Cheese pico de Gallo shrimp 🍤 special sauce

Burrito Bowls

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

Carne Asada Burrito Bowl

$11.29

beans rice cheese lettuce tomato

Chicken Burrito Bowl

Chicken Burrito Bowl

$11.29

rice beans lettuce tomato cheese

Al Pastor Burrito Bowl

Al Pastor Burrito Bowl

$11.29

beans rice cheese cilantro onion

Birria Burrito Bowl

Birria Burrito Bowl

$11.29

Cheese beans rice cilantro onion

Surf & Turf Burrito Bowl

Surf & Turf Burrito Bowl

$12.14

rice beans shrimp pico de Gallo special sauce

RAMEN

Birria Ramen

Birria Ramen

$11.99

Cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅

VAMPIROS

Carne Asada Vampiro

Carne Asada Vampiro

$4.99

cheese cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅

Chicken Vampiro

Chicken Vampiro

$4.99

cheese onion 🧅 cilantro 🌿

Al Pastor Vampiro

Al Pastor Vampiro

$4.99

cheese cilantro onion

Birria Vampiro

Birria Vampiro

$4.99

Cheese cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅

Surf & Turf Vampiro

Surf & Turf Vampiro

$5.84

cheese pico de Gallo shrimp 🍤 special sauce

Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

Carne Asada Nachos

$12.29

nacho cheese cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅 jalapeño

Chicken Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$12.29

nacho cheese cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅 jalapeño

Al Pastor Nachos

Al Pastor Nachos

$12.29

nacho cheese onion 🧅 cilantro 🌿 jalapeño

Birria Nachos

Birria Nachos

$12.29

nacho cheese cilantro onion jalapeño

Surf & Turf Nachos

Surf & Turf Nachos

$13.14

Cheese Nachos No Meat

$6.99

COMBOS

2 Tacos & Fries

2 Tacos & Fries

$10.69
Burrito & Fries

Burrito & Fries

$13.99
Burrito, Taco & Fries

Burrito, Taco & Fries

$16.79
Ramen & 2 Birria Tacos Combo

Ramen & 2 Birria Tacos Combo

$17.99

2 birria tacos and a ramen

DORITOS ASADOS

Carne Asada Doritos

Carne Asada Doritos

$8.99

nachos cheese cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅

Chicken Doritos Asados

Chicken Doritos Asados

$8.99

nacho cheese 🧀 cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅

Al Pastor Doritos Asados

Al Pastor Doritos Asados

$8.99

nacho cheese cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅

Birria Doritos Asados

Birria Doritos Asados

$8.99
Surf & Turf Doritos Asados

Surf & Turf Doritos Asados

$8.99

Plain Doritos

$2.00

SIDES

Rice 8oz

Rice 8oz

$3.99
Beans 8oz

Beans 8oz

$3.99
Consome 4oz

Consome 4oz

$1.39
Sour Cream 2oz

Sour Cream 2oz

$0.75
Guacamole 2oz

Guacamole 2oz

$1.49
Fries

Fries

$4.29