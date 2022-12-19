The Taco Spot- Chandler 698 East Chandler Boulevard
698 East Chandler Boulevard
Chandler, AZ 85225
TACOS
KETO TACOS
BURRITOS
Carne Asada Burrito
$11.29
American cheese whole beans lettuce 🥬 tomato 🍅 rice
Chicken Burrito
$11.29
rice beans lettuce 🥬 tomato 🍅 American cheese 🧀
Al Pastor Burrito
$11.29
beans rice cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅
Birria Burrito
$11.29
Cheese 🧀 rice beans cilantro 🌿 onions 🧅
Surf & Turf Burrito
$12.14
Cheese 🧀 shrimp 🍤 asada pico de Gallo and special sauce
Bean and Cheese Burrito
$5.49
TORTA
FLOUR QUESADILLAS
CORN QUESADILLAS
LOADED FRIES
Asada Loaded Fries
$12.59
Cheese beans pico de Gallo sour cream
Chicken Loaded Fries
$12.59
cheese beans pico de Gallo sour cream
Al Pastor Loaded Fries
$12.59
cheese 🧀 cilantro 🌿 onion
Birria Loaded Fries
$12.59
cheese 🧀 cilantro 🌿 onion 🧅
Surf & Turf Loaded Fries
$13.44
Cheese pico de Gallo shrimp 🍤 special sauce
Burrito Bowls
Carne Asada Burrito Bowl
$11.29
beans rice cheese lettuce tomato
Chicken Burrito Bowl
$11.29
rice beans lettuce tomato cheese
Al Pastor Burrito Bowl
$11.29
beans rice cheese cilantro onion
Birria Burrito Bowl
$11.29
Cheese beans rice cilantro onion
Surf & Turf Burrito Bowl
$12.14
rice beans shrimp pico de Gallo special sauce