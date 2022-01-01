Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Taco Spot

No reviews yet

1500 N Broadwalk A

Hollywood, FL 33019

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco Chicken
Taco Steak
Taco Ground Beef

Starters

Corn N Cob

Corn N Cob

$3.50
Chips And Salsa

Chips And Salsa

$3.50

Chips And Guac

$4.50

Combo Chip And Guac

$6.00
Mexican Fries

Mexican Fries

$4.50
Mex-Korean Wings (8)

Mex-Korean Wings (8)

$11.00

Mex-Korean Wings (16)

$18.00

Ceviche

$11.00

Nachos

Nachos Cheese Only

Nachos Cheese Only

$6.00

Nachos No Meat

$9.00

N Ground Beef

$11.00

N Carnitas

$11.00

N Chicken

$11.00

N Steak

$14.50

N Short Rib

$14.00

N Mushrooms

$11.00

N Tofu

$13.00

Tacos

Taco Ground Beef

Taco Ground Beef

$3.50

Taco Chicken

$3.50

Taco Steak

$6.00

Taco Beans

$3.00

Taco Carnitas

$3.50

Taco Short Rib

$5.50

Taco Mushroom

$3.50

Taco Korean Tofu

$5.50

Taco Grilled Mahi

$6.50

Taco Baja Fish

$5.50

Taco Grilled Shrimp

$6.50

Taco Tempura Shrimp

$6.50

Taco Tempura Soft Shell Crab

$8.00

Combos

Combo Beans

Combo Beans

$9.00

Combo Ground Beef

$10.00

Combo Chicken

$10.00

Combo Carnitas

$10.00

Combo Mushroom

$10.00

Combo Korean Tofu

$14.00

Combo Short Rib

$14.00

C Baja Fish

$14.00

Combo Steak

$15.00

Combo Grilled Mahi

$15.50

Ccombo Grilled Shrimp

$15.50

C Tempura Shrimp

$15.50

C Tempura Soft Shell Crab

$19.00

Quesadillas

Q Cheese

Q Cheese

$7.50

Q Mushroom

$9.00

Q Carnitas

$10.00

Q Ground Beef

$10.00

Q Chicken

$10.00

Q Korean Tofu

$13.00

Q Steak

$13.00

Q Short Rib

$13.00

Q Grilled Mahi

$14.00

Q Grilled Shrimp

$14.00

Burritos

B Beans

B Beans

$9.00

B Mushrooms

$9.00

B Ground Beef

$10.00

B Chicken

$10.00

B Carnitas

$10.00

B Korean Tofu

$13.00

B Steak

$13.00

B Short Rib

$13.00

B Grilled Mahi

$14.00

B Baja Fish

$14.00

B Grilled Shirmp

$14.00

B Tempura Shrimp

$14.00

Salads

S Beans

$9.00

S Mushrooms

$10.00

S Groud Beef

$10.00

S Chicken

$10.00

S Carnitas

$10.00

S Korean Tofu

$14.00

S Steak

$15.00

S Short Rib

$14.00

S Grilled Mahi

$15.00

S Grilled Shrimp

$15.00

S Baja Style

$15.00

Nacho Taco Combo

Nacho Taco Mushroom

$10.00

Nacho Taco Tofu

$14.00

Nacho Taco Ground Beef

$10.00

Nacho Taco Beans

$9.00

Nacho Taco Ck

$10.00

Nacho Taco Carnitas

$10.00

Nacho Taco Steak

$15.00

Nacho Taco Mahi

$15.50

Nacho Taco Grilled Shrimp

$15.50

Kids

K Quesadillas

K Quesadillas

$5.00

K Taco Combo

$6.00

K Mex Platter

$7.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Cheese Cake

$4.50

Sides

Salsa

$1.50

Guacamole 2oz

$2.00

Guacamole 4oz

$3.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

4oz Nacho Cheese

$4.00

4oz Shredded cheese

$1.00

Pico De Gallo 2oz

$1.50

Pico De Gallo 4oz

$3.00

Sour Cream 2oz

$1.00

Sour Cream 4oz

$2.00

Cilantro Cream 2oz

$1.00

Cilantro Cream 4oz

$2.00

Chipotle Cream 2oz

$1.00

Chipotle Cream 4oz

$2.00

Mushrooms 4oz

$2.00

Ground Beef 4oz

$3.00

Chicken 4oz

$3.00

Steak 4oz

$4.00

Tofu 4oz

$3.00

Carnitas 4oz

$3.00

Short Rib 40z

$4.00

Grilled Fish 40z

$4.00

Grilled Shrimp 4oz

$4.00

Black Beans

$1.50

Rice

$1.50

Pesto Corn

$1.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

1 Corn tortilla

$1.00

1 Flour tortilla

Merchandise

T-Shirts

$15.00

Mason Jar

$6.00

Hats

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy Fresh Mexican Food , Taco Spot born in 2013 and brings customers a Tropical environment on The Beach , Pineapples and Kokonuts used to serve drinks make our customers to feel on vacations instantly.

Website

Location

1500 N Broadwalk A, Hollywood, FL 33019

Directions

