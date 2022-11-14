Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Mexican & Tex-Mex

The Taco Vault

review star

No reviews yet

2005 Amberbrook Lane

Charleston, SC 29414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tacos

2 Standard Tacos + Side

$12.00

2 Premium Tacos + Side

$14.00

2 Standard Tacos No Side

$10.00

2 Premium Tacos No Side

$12.00

Single Taco

$6.00

Entrees

Nachos

Taco Salad

$10.00

Sides

Black Beans

$3.00

Tex Mex Rice

$3.00

Chips+Queso

$5.00

Chips and Salsa

$3.00

Extras

Sour Cream

$1.00

Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Taco Vault brings the best of 3 Matadors Tequileria's tacos to you! Available for events large and small, The Vault is the perfect addition to your next gathering!

Location

2005 Amberbrook Lane, Charleston, SC 29414

Directions

Gallery
The Taco Vault image
The Taco Vault image

Similar restaurants in your area

3 Matadors Tequileria
orange star4.3 • 1,462
2447 Ashley River Rd Charleston, SC 29414
View restaurantnext
Mex 1 Coastal Cantina - West Ashley
orange star4.2 • 554
817 St Andrews Blvd Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Maria's Mexican Grill - Johns Island SC
orange starNo Reviews
2817 Maybank Hwy ste 7 Johns Island, SC 29455
View restaurantnext
Tobo Sushi - Ship's Wheel
orange starNo Reviews
2025 Reynolds Avenue North Charleston, SC 29405
View restaurantnext
El PinchoTaco
orange starNo Reviews
616 meeting street UNIT B Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Semilla - Charleston
orange starNo Reviews
218 President St. Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Cru Cafe
orange star4.7 • 7,038
18 Pinckney Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Kickin' Chicken-West Ashely
orange star4.5 • 2,733
1179 Sam Rittenberg Boulevard Charleston, SC 29407
View restaurantnext
Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
New Realm Brewing - Charleston - Charleston
orange star4.0 • 2,266
880 Island Park Dr Charleston, SC 29492
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Mount Pleasant
review star
Avg 4.7 (73 restaurants)
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston