The Tailgator Sports Grill

Order Again

Popular Items

Catfish Plate - 2 Sides
Cheeseburger Side and Drink
Catfish Bites

Appetizers

Bacon Cheese Fries Full Order

$9.99

Boneless Chicken and Tater Tots

$10.99

Catfish Bites

$8.49

Cheese Fries - Full Order

$6.99

Fried Dill Pickle Chips

$8.99

Fries Basket - Full Order

$4.75

Home Style Chips

$4.49

Italian Cheese Balls

$4.99Out of stock

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Nachos Chips and Salsa

$4.49

Nachos Deluxe

$10.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Steamed Shrimp 1/2Lb

$9.99

Comes with either Cocktail or Tater Sauce

Tater Tots

$4.75

Tater Tots and Shredded Cheese

$6.99

Tater Tots Bacon and Shredded Cheese

$9.99

Burgers - 1/3 Pound

Cheeseburger Side and Drink

$8.99

Cheeseburger Side

$7.99

Wings

Wings (6)

$7.25

Wings (12)

$14.49

Wings (50)

$55.99

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings 6

$5.99

Boneless Wings 12

$11.99

Sandwiches, Subs & Quesadilla

BLT Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.75

Chopped Chicken Sub

$10.99

Fish Sandwich

$8.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Ribeye Sandwich

$11.99

Southern Bologna

$8.99Out of stock

Steak & Cheese Sub

$11.99

Steak Quesadilla

$12.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.99

Entrees

Catfish Plate - 2 Sides

$11.99

Catfish Plate - 2 Sides and a Drink

$12.99

Chicken Tender Dinner - 2 Sides

$9.99

Chicken Tender Plate - 2 Sides and a Drink

$10.99

Hamburger Steak - 2 Sides

$9.99

Hamburger Steak - 2 Sides and a Drink

$10.99

Hamburger Steak - No sides

$5.99

Popcorn Shrimp - 2 Sides

$9.49

Popcorn Shrimp - 2 Sides and a Drink

$10.49

Steamed Shrimp - 1 Lb - 2 Sides and Drink

$31.99

Steamed Shrimp - 1/2 LB 2 Sides and Drink

$15.99

Sides

Bacon Cheese Fries - Half Order

$4.99

Baked Beans

$1.99

Cheese Fries Side

$3.49

Fries - Side

$2.99

Fries - Side Seasoned

$2.99

Green Beans

$1.99

Home Chips - Side

$3.99

Home Chips - Side Seasoned

$3.99

Mac and Cheese

$1.99

Mash Potatoes & Gravy

$1.99

Side Salad

$4.49

Tater Tots

$2.99

Salads and Soup

Small House Salad

$4.49

Entree House Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$10.99

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tender

$4.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Corn Dog

$3.49

Corn Dog Only

$2.25

Grilled Cheese

$3.49

Extras

American Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$1.25

Blue Cheese Big Cup

$1.49

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00Out of stock

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Butter

$0.60

Catfish Extra Piece

$4.00

Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Egg

$1.00

Extra Chicken Breast

$2.99

Extra Corn Dog

$2.25

Extra Hamburger Patty

$2.49

Extra Taco Meat

$3.00

French Dressing

$0.50

Gravy

$1.00

Green Beans

$1.99

Grilled Jalapenos

$1.00

Grilled Mushrooms

$0.60

Grilled Onions

$0.60

Grilled Peppers

$0.60

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Italian Dressing

$0.75

Jalapenos Sliced

$0.60

Ketchup

$0.50

Marinara

$0.60

Mayo

$0.50

Mustard

$0.50

Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Onions - Raw

$0.50

Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.25Out of stock

Pickles

$0.75

Potato Chips

$1.00

Ranch Big Cup

$1.75

Ranch Dressing

$0.75

Salsa

$0.60

Shredded Cheese

$1.00

Sliced Mushrooms

$0.50

Sliced Peppers

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.60

Swiss Cheese

$1.25

Tartar Sauces

$1.00

Texas Toast 2 pieces

$1.25

Thousand Island

$0.60

Tomato - Sliced

$0.50

Vinaigrette Balsamic

$0.75

Wing Sauce

$1.00

Miscellaneous

T-Shirts

$14.95

Gift Card 10

$10.00

Gift Card 20

$20.00

Gift Card 25

$25.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Ginger Ale

$2.49

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

$2.49

Mello Yello

$2.49

Red Bull

$4.25

Red Bull SF

$4.25

Red Bull Tropical

$4.25

Soft Drink togo

Sprite

$2.49

Sweet Tea

$2.49

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.49

Water

Old Fashion

Kruveball

$8.00

Maker's Mark

$9.50

Toasted Pecan

$9.25

Woodford Reserve

$11.50

Seltzer

Truly Variety Pack

$6.25

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.75

Truly WIld Berry

$5.75

Bud light Seltzer

$4.99

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.75

White Claw Mango

$5.75
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4154 Halifax Rd., South Boston, VA 24592

Directions

Gallery
The Tailgator Sports Grill image
The Tailgator Sports Grill image

Map
