The Take Out

1055 W Fourth St

Winnemucca, NV 89445

Soups

Clam Chowder

$5.00Out of stock

Broccoli Cheddar

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

Potato Salad

$3.00+

Coleslaw

$3.00+

Italian Pasta Salad

$3.00+Out of stock

Seasonal Fruit

$3.50+

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.50

Broccoli Salad

$3.00+Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

Pepsi

$1.87

Mtn Dew

$1.87

Mug Root Beer

$1.87

Orange Crush

$1.87

Sierra Mist

$1.87

Lipton Ice Tea

$1.87Out of stock

Aquafina Water

$1.87

Gatorade

$1.87

Diet Pepsi

$1.87

Diet Mtn Dew

$1.87

KeVita Sparkling Probiotic

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$1.87

Cherry Pepsi

$1.87

Starbucks Double Shot Energy Drink

$3.25

Bubly Sparkling Water

$1.87
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Delicious home cooked meals for on the go! Homemade baked goods and fresh bread! Featuring rolled ice cream!

Location

1055 W Fourth St, Winnemucca, NV 89445

Directions

