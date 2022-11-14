The Tam Restaurant and Pub
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A friendly, intimate Lincoln Tradition specializing in steaks, burgers, fish and Long Island Iced Tea
Location
105 South 25th Street, Lincoln, NE 68510
Gallery