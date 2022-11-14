Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Tam Restaurant and Pub

105 South 25th Street

Lincoln, NE 68510

Order Again

Popular Items

Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger
Black & Blue Burger
All American Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$8.95

lightly breaded white Wisconsin cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.95

a large flour tortilla loaded with cheddar cheese served with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Gizzards Appetizer

$9.95Out of stock

pound of gizzards served with a side of pickles and ranch or hot sauce

Chicken Wings

$10.95

a pound of jumbo bone-in wings

Chili

$4.95

Homemade with seasoned hamburger, beans, tomatoes and seasonings

French Fries Appetizer

$3.50

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.95

just a hint of spice in these breaded chips

Irish Nachos

$12.95

Jalapeño Mac ‘n Cheese

$9.95

stuffed with chicken, red onion, garlic, bell peppers, jalapeno, black beans, corn and southwest seasonings

Mini Chicken Tacos Appetizer

$8.95

mini corn tortilla chips wrapped around seasoned chicken served with salsa and sour cream

Mini Corndogs Appetizer

$8.95

10 batter wrapped bite size hot dogs

Nachos

$10.95

our freshly homemade seasoned chips featuring ground beef, nacho cheese sauce, onions, tomatoes, black olives, jalapenos with salsa and sour cream on the side

Onion Petals Appetizer

$7.95

served with our homemade onion dip - so tasty!

Portobello Mushrooms

$10.95

not your average mushroom - portobello's coated in a savory breading

Pretzel Bites

$7.95

a basketful of bites dusted with kosher salt and served with nacho cheese

Side Salad

$3.50

lettuce, cheese, onion, tomato and croutons

Chips Cheese & Salsa

$6.95

Burgers

All American Cheeseburger

$9.95+

our classic topped with your choice of cheese

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.95+

smokey applewood bacon, cheddar and BBQ sauce

Black & Blue Burger

$11.95+

plenty of blackend spice, creamy blue cheese and bacon

Bourbon Bacon Jam Burger

$11.95+

homemade bourbon bacon jam topped with creamy blue cheese - you gotta try it

Chili Cheeseburger

$11.95+

topped with homemade chili, shredded cheese and onion

Classic Burger

$8.95+

flame grilled jus tthe way you like

Fiesta Burger

$9.95+

taco seasoned burger topped with cheddar, salsa, jalapenos and lettuce

Frisco Burger

$9.95+

swiss cheese and tomatoes on sourdough bread

Hot Stuff Burger

$10.95+

grilled onions & jalapenos, pepperjack cheese and our own fire sauce

Jalapeno Pepperjack Burger

$10.95+

pepperjack cheese, homemade spicy jalapeno cream cheese and sliced jalapenos

Jucy Lucy

$9.95+

the inside out burger stuffed with your choice of cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles

Monster Burger

$17.95

10 oz burger - topped with any of the following: lettuce, tomato, pickle, onions, cheese, egg, bacon, sausage patty, peanut butter, jalapenos, jalapeno cream cheese, salsa, bacon jam, marmalade, or sweet cajun aioli

Patty Melt

$9.95+

carmelized onions and swiss cheese served on grilled marble rye bread

Peanut Butter Melt

$11.95+

melted peanut butter, bacon, red onion and swiss cheese

Philly Burger

$9.95+

classic burger topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms and swiss cheese

Reuben Burger

$13.95+

our classic burger topped with our corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and homemade 1000 island dressing, served on rye bread

Smash Burger

$9.95+

2 thin burger patties cooked to crispy edges with sautéed onions and cheese

Sunny Side Up Burger

$11.95+

sunny side up egg with bacon and cheese

Sweet Cajun Burger

$10.95+

one side is sweet with marmalade and the other is spicy with cajun aioli - it's where sweet and spicy meet!

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$10.95+

lots of mushrooms and Swiss cheese

Sandwiches

BLT

$7.95

bacon / lettuce / tomato / mayo

Buffalo Chicken

$9.95

grilled or breaded chicken breast kicked up with buffalo sauce and swiss cheese

Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

grilled or breaded served deluxe with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion & mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.95

choose grilled or breaded chicken and choice of cheese

Club Sandwich

$10.95

turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato cheese and mayo piled high

Fish Sandwich

$10.95

our popular fish served sandwich-style topped with lettuce, tomato and our homemade tartar sauce

French Dip

$11.95

shaved prime rib served with au jus on a hoagie bun

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

lots of cheese / choice of buttery grilled bread

Grilled Turkey & Bacon

$8.95

smoked turkey and crispy bacon on grilled bread with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.95

Pork Chop Sandwich

$8.95

hand breaded and fried/ lettuce / tomato / mayo / hoagie bun

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$8.95

this one is huge - hope you're hungry

Portobello Mushroom Sandwich

$12.95

not your average mushrooms, savory breaded portobellos fried and topped with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickle - you won't even miss the meat!

Prime Rib Melt

$13.95

perfectly seasoned shaved prime rib topped with melted swiss cheese and grilled onions on your choice of bread with creamy horseradish sauce *please ask server for availability

Reuben Sandwich

$10.95

our classic, slow cooked corned beef with swiss cheese, homemade 1000 island dressing, sauerkraut on marble rye bread

Tam O'Blaster

$14.95

our beef and chicken philly cheesteak combined all into one giant sandwich

Entrees

Hamburger Steak

$12.95

10 oz flame grilled and topped with bacon

Tami

$16.95

8 oz center-cut sirloin very juicy and tender

Ribeye

$21.95

10 oz hand cut and grilled perfectly

Bacon Wrapped Filet

$17.95

8 oz tender filet wrapped in applewood smoked bacon

Smothered Chicken Breast

$12.95

swiss cheese, mushrooms, onions and peppers on a grilled chicken breast

Shrimp Dinner

$14.95

breaded and golden fried shrimped served with cocktail sauce

Baskets

Chicken Tenders Basket

$9.95

3 breaded tenders and your choice of dipping sauce

Hot Dog Basket

$7.95

¼ pound all-beef hot dog lightly fried and juicy

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$9.95

served with tangy cocktail sauce

Chicken Gizzards Basket

$10.95

pound of golden fried gizzards

Fish Basket

$10.95

our popular hand-breaded fish served with homemade tartar sauce

Mini Corndog Basket

$9.95

10 mini batter wrapped hot dogs

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.95

deli style ham and turkey, diced red onion, peppers, tomatoes, cheese, hard-boiled egg and croutons

BLT Salad

$7.95

crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and shredded cheese

Taco Salad

$7.95

Seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, diced onion, salsa topped with our homemade seasoned chips

Chicken Fajita Salad

$8.95

seasoned grilled or crispy chicken, sautéed green peppers and onions topped with shredded cheese

Steak Salad

$10.95

grilled to your liking

Sauced Up Chicken Salad

$8.95

breaded or grilled chicken in your choice of any of our wing sauces

Chicken Salad

$8.95

choice of grilled or breaded chicken

Side Salad

$3.50

Shrimp Salad

$10.95

Asian Chicken Salad

$8.95

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$4.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$4.95

Kids Macaroni 'N Cheese

$4.95

Kids Hot Dog

$4.95

Kids Mini Corndogs

$4.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.95

Chocolate Layer Cake

$3.95

Dressings/Dips

Ranch

$0.75

Nacho Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

BBQ

$0.75

Buffalo

$0.75

Fire Sauce

$0.75

Honey Sriracha

$0.75

Garlic Parmesan

$0.75

1000 Island

$0.75

A la Carte

Cottage Cheese

$3.50

Cole Slaw

$3.50

Baked Potato

$3.50

Bowl of Chili/Soup

$4.95

Dinner Salad

$3.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.95

Shrimp skewer

$5.00

Vegetable Medley

$3.50

Texas Toast

$1.00

One piece of fish

$5.00

2 Pieces of Bacon

$2.00

NA Beverage

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Mt Dew

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Red Bull

$2.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.00

Liquid Ice

$3.00

Squirt

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Bloody Mary

$3.00

Arnold palmer

$2.50

Water

Canned Coke

$2.00

Canned Diet Coke

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A friendly, intimate Lincoln Tradition specializing in steaks, burgers, fish and Long Island Iced Tea

Location

105 South 25th Street, Lincoln, NE 68510

Directions

