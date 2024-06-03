The Tamalogy Stacey 824 South Automall Dr. Unit 9
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Indulge in the authentic flavors of Mexico with our Heirloom Corn Tamales, now available for Curbside Pickup and nationwide delivery. Handcrafted with care, each tamale boasts a rich blend of heirloom corn varieties, wrapped in corn husks and steamed to perfection. Savory fillings, velvety masa dough is the perfect taste of tradition.
Location
Stacey 824 South Automall Dr. Unit 9, American Fork, UT 84003