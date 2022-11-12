Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Taphouse 1637

review star

No reviews yet

23418 Three Notch Road

California, MD 20619

Order Again

Popular Items

Baja Style Mahi Tacos
Pickle Fries
Vegetable Pakora

Specials

Taco Tray TUESDAY ONLY

$45.00

Chips & Salsa

$10.00

Chips, Salsa & Queso

$15.00

Taco Special

$10 Margarita

$10.00

Small Plates

Appetizer Sampler

$14.95

1637 Crab Dip

$16.95

Bobby's Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.95

Wings

$11.95+

Crabby Pretzel

$16.95

Cup of BACON

$7.95

Curry Fries

$7.95

Hummus Plate

$8.95

Loaded Nachos

$13.95

Loaded Tots

$9.95

Mac N Cheese Bites

$8.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.95

Pickle Fries

$8.95

Pretzel and Beer Cheese

$9.95

Stuffed Jalapenos

$8.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.95

The Mac Daddy

$16.95

Tots of the Tater

$6.95

Veg Samosa

$6.95

Vegetable Pakora

$6.95

Fries

$5.95

Naan Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.95

Meat Lovers Naan Pizza

$15.95

Chicken Naan Pizza

$15.95

Crab Dip Naan Pizza

$16.95

White 5 Cheese Naan Pizza

$10.95

Chicken Makhni Naan Pizza

$15.95

Veggie Naan Pizza

$12.95

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Tacos

Fried Pickle Tacos

$9.95+

Baja Style Mahi Tacos

$13.95+

Chicken Makhni Tacos

$12.95+

Chicken Kabab Tacos

$12.95+

Crispy Mahi Mahi

$12.95+

Grilled Mahi Mahi Taco

$13.95+

Veggie Fajita

$12.95+

Quesadilla

Lamb Quesadilla

$15.95

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.95

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.95

Still Hungry?

Chicken Makhni Bowl

$16.95

Veggie Burger

$9.95

Chicken Tikka Sandy

$13.95

Naan BLT

$15.95

Mahkni Sauce

$2.95

Chilli Chicken

$14.95

Taphouse Burger

$15.95

Chicken Tikka

$16.95

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$13.95

Ch. Tikka Sandy

$11.95

Pulled Pork Sammy

$11.95

Greens

Garden Salad

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.95

Colleens Buffalo Chicken Salad

$9.95

Brunch (Copy)

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.95

Eggs Benedict

$12.95

Chicken and Waffle Sandy

$12.95

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.95

Pancake Tacos

$7.95

Breakfast Flat Bread

$8.95

Breakfast Tacos

$8.95

Long Sleeve

10 oz County

$20.00

Here for the Beer

$20.00

IPA Lot when I drink

$20.00

One Beer/ Not giving a Shit

$20.00

Staff Long Sleeve

$15.00

Survived 2020

$15.00

Survived 2020 Heart

$15.00

Hoodies

Here 4 the Beer

$30.00

MD Flag Zipper

$35.00

Short Sleeve

10 oz County

$15.00

Here for the Beer

$15.00

Red White and Brew

$15.00

Finish your Beer

$15.00

Beauty Lies in the Eyes

$15.00

In Dog Beers

$15.00

Employee

$10.00

Survived 2020

$15.00

Survived 2020 Heart

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

23418 Three Notch Road, California, MD 20619

Directions

Gallery
The Taphouse 1637 image
The Taphouse 1637 image

