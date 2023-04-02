The Tapp imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

The Tapp Tarrytown

164 Reviews

$$

17 North Broadway

Tarrytown, NY 10591

Popular Items

Chicky Chicky Sandwich
Fish Fry
Sweet Potato Fries


Appetizers

10 Wings

$17.00

Slow cooked and flash fried. Always tender.

6 wings

$10.00

Slow cooked and flash fried. Always tender.

French Fries

$9.00

Hand-Cut Potatoes.

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Served with House made Roasted Red Pepper Aioli.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$9.00

Beer battered Onion Rings Served with Ranch Dip.

Naked Cauliflower Bites

$10.00

Tarry Tot'chos

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Tomato Soup

$9.00

Small Plates

Mixed Greens Salad

$14.00

Apples, Glazed Pecans, Pickled Red Onion, Cranberries, Feta Cheese, Apple Vinaigrette. (Adding our Thick Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon Recommended!!!)

Bell's Mac N Cheese

$14.00

Cavatappi Pasta, Bell's Lager, Cheddar Bechamel, Thick-Cut Applewood Smoked Bacon

Black Angus Sliders

$15.00

Beer Battered Cod Strips, Champagne Tartar Sauce, Sweety Peppers, Lemon Wedge

Burgers, Sandwiches & Stuff

Tapp Burger

$20.00

Classic Cheeseburger, Choice of Cheese. Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles. Adding Bacon Recommended.

Impossible Burger

$19.00

Vegetarian. Impossible burger, Port Wine Cheddar, Caramelized Onions, Whiskey BBQ Sauce.

Mediterrian Lamb Burger

$22.00

Lamb Burger with Pickled Red Onion, Olive Tapenade, Feta Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun.

Chicky Chicky Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken (hormone free), Bacon, Cheddar, Sriracha Aioli. Lettuce, Tomato & Red Onion.

The B.L.T

$17.00

Applewood Smoked Thick Cut Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, and our secret is in the Roasted Red Pepper Aioli. Served on Multi-grain Toast.

Philly Style Cheeseteak

$18.00

Penne Alla Vodka

$19.00

Fish Fry

$18.00

Class Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$18.00

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake

$10.00

Extra Sauces

Extra Dressing

Growlers

Pick a beer from our rotating Draft list. You can find our most up to date list on Beer Menus website: https://www.beermenus.com/places/7755-the-tapp

Tapp 64 oz Growler + Fill

$36.00

Canned/Bottled Beer

Abita Root Beer Bottle N/A

$4.00
Bell's Amber

$7.00
Athletic N/A

$7.00
SixPoint Sweet Action

$7.00
Coors Light

$6.00
Corona

$7.00
Crabbies Ginger Beer

$8.00
Doc's Hard Cider

$9.00
Lagunitas Sumpin Sumpin

$7.00
Oskar Blue's Mama's Little Pils

$6.00
White Claw

$8.00
Truly

$8.00

Cocktails

Raspberry Dream Margarita

$13.00

Tequila, Triple Sec, Raspberry Syrup, Lime Juice

Knickerbocker

$13.00

Rum, Raspberry Schnapps, Curacao, Lime, Raspberries ​

Chili Mango Margarita

$13.00

We'ed Vodka, Lime, Crabbies Ginger Beer. (We'ed Vodka is from 420 Distillery in South Norwalk CT)

Broadway Bubbles

$12.00

Domaine de Canton, Pineapple, Lime, Prosecco

Whiskey Stir

$14.00

Jameson Black Barrel, Averna, Orange Bitters, Black Cherry

Passion Cocktail

$14.00

Espolon, Grand Marnier, Cranberry, Lime

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Hot Coffee with Jameson and Baileys Irish Cream.

Brazilian Mermaid

$14.00

We'ed Mule

$14.00

Carte Blanche

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Golden Paloma

$14.00

Saving Private Ryan Renyolds

$15.00

Queen Bee

$14.00

Wine

Mimosa

$10.00

The Expressionist Rose

$11.00

Bottle The Expressionist Rose

$40.00

Ecanna Pinot Grigio

$9.00

The Expressionist Chardonnay

$10.00

Tokoeka Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Tenula Rapitala Grillo

$11.00

Bottle Ecanna Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Bottle The Expressionist Chardonnay

$36.00

Bottle Tokoeka Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Bottle Tenula Capitals Grillo

$36.00

Replica Cabernet

$11.00

Region 1 Malbec

$9.00

Gerard Bertrand Pinot Noir

$10.00

Bottle Replica Cabernet

$40.00

Bottle Region 1 Malbec

$32.00

Bottle Gerard Bertrand Pinot Noir

$36.00
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Great Drinks. Great Food. Come in and enjoy or Take Away.

Website

Location

17 North Broadway, Tarrytown, NY 10591

Directions

The Tapp image

Map
