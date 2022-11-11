  • Home
The Tap Room Pub and Grub 3948 Sylvan Avenue Ste.301

No reviews yet

3948 Sylvan Avenue

Suite 301

Modesto, CA 95355

Popular Items

Popular Items

Gunslinger Chicken Sandwich
Chipotle Turkey Melt
Cheeseburger

Appetizers

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

Carne Asada Fries

$15.00

French fries, topped with cheddar cheese, carne asada, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole

Carnitas Quesadilla

$13.00

Classic Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Spinach tortilla, sour cream & salsa

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Garlic Fries

$10.00

Sprinkled with garlic, salt & parsley

Jalapeño Cheese Balls

$14.00

Deep fried cheese, jalapeños and bacon served with spicy ranch

Pizza Bread

$13.00

Pepperoni, marinara, parmesan cheese & mozzarella cheese, on top of garlic bread

Potato Skins

$13.00

Cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions & sour cream

Regular fries

$8.00

Shrimp Avocado Stack

$16.00

Avocado, pico de gallo, spicy & creamy chipotle sauces, piled high with shrimp & a side of chips

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Fresh prawns with our spicy house cocktail sauce

Tap Bites

$16.00

Tap Room Chili

$12.00

Angus ground beef, pinto beans, red kidney beans, peppers and Tap Room’s spice blend

Tap Room Street Tacos

$14.00

3 corn tortillas with carne asada or carnitas. Topped with cilantro & onion. Salsa & sour cream on the side

Tap Wings

$16.00

Freshly hand breaded chicken breast or traditional chicken wings with your choice of sauce

Thai Tacos

$11.00

Sweet & sour chicken, topped with a spicy & sweet coleslaw, served in a fried wonton shells

Extra Ranch

$0.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Salads

Bowl Soup

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing

Cali Salad

$15.00

Lettuce Mix, avocado, tomato, cucumber, onion, croutons, chicken, cilantro dressing

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Lettuce mix, tomato, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue & cheddar cheese, croutons

Cup Soup

$5.00

Santa Fe Salad

$15.00

Lettuce mix, corn, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, chicken, tomatoes, pepper jack dressing

Side Ceasar Salad

$7.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Spicy Avocado Salad

$13.00

Lettuce mix, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle dressing, tortilla strips

Wedge Salad

$14.00

Iceberg, green onion, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing

Burgers Sandwiches & Wraps

Apple & Blue Burger

$17.00

Grilled apple, bacon, blue cheese, horseradish mayo, lettuce

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, cheddar, remoulade

Barnyard Burger

$18.00

BBQ pulled pork & a fried egg served with remoulade sauce

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ pork, classic slaw and house made BBQ sauce

BLATT

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, turkey, mayo on molasses bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, croutons, buffalo chicken, blue cheese sauce

Cali Wrap

$16.00

Lettuce mix, tomato, onion, avocado, croutons, chicken & cilantro dressing

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Chicken Bacon Sandwich

$15.00

Marinated grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, remoulade

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken, garlic butter bun, pesto aioli, tomato, onion, swiss cheese

Chili Burger

$18.00

Chili, angus beef patty, cheddar cheese & onion

Chili Dog

$15.00

Casper dog, house made chili, cheddar cheese & onion

Chipotle Turkey Melt

$15.00

Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, tomato, cheddar & Jack cheese on a French roll, with a chipotle aioli

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeño slaw, onion, avocado

Guacamole Burger

$17.00

Crunchy onions, guacamole, remoulade sauce, pepper jack

Gunslinger Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ, chicken, onion ring, cheddar

Hamburger

$12.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.00

Mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, spicy brown ale mustard

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, jack cheese, on a french roll

Pork Carnitas Sandwich

$15.00

Carnitas topped with cilantro, avocado, tomato, onions & chipotle pepper sauce

Sante Fe Wrap

$15.00

Lettuce mix, chicken, tortilla strips, corn, tomato, pepper jack dressing

Surf N Turf Wrap

$17.00

Tap Dog

$14.00

Casper dog, sweet relish, pickled jalapeños, onion, tomato & mustard

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Grilled onions & jalapeños with lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & mayo

Turkey Dip

$14.00

Roasted turkey on a french roll served w/ au jus

Entrées

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Chicken, a Belgian waffle, syrup, buffalo sauce

Hand Battered Fish & Chips

$16.00

Freshly battered Tilapia w/ fresh tartar sauce & fries

6 Oysters

$20.00

Served with house sauce and garlic bread

12 Oysters

$30.00

Served with house sauce and garlic bread

6 Raw Oysters

$20.00

12 Raw Oysters

$30.00

Special of the day

$15.00

Brunch

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Chilaquiles

$14.00

Linguica Sandwich

$14.00

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Waffle Cup

$8.00

Waffle Plate

$12.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

AMF

$11.00

Appletini

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$9.50

Blowjob

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00

Breakfast Shot

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

Caliente

$9.00

Champagne Cocktail

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$9.00

Excuse me

$10.00

Frozen Margarita

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Grape Ape

$9.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Hot Toddy

House Margarita

$8.50

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Mule

$9.50

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Beach Tea

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$8.50

Mai Tai

$9.50

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martini Gin

$8.50

Martini Vodka

$8.50

Mexican Candy

$9.50

Mind Eraser

$9.50

Mojito

$9.50

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Mudslide

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Oyster Shooter

$12.00

Paloma

$9.00

Premium Bloody Mary

$12.00

Red Headed Slut

$9.50

Rum Runner

$9.00

Scooby Snack

$9.50

Screwdriver

$7.50

Sea Breeze

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.50

Starburst

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$7.50

Tokyo Tea

$11.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$14.00

Washington Apple

$10.00

Watermelon Kamikaze

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.50

White Russian

$9.50

N/A Drinks

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

N/A Margarita

$5.00

N/A Bloody Mary

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Draft Beer

805

$7.50

Buenaveza

$7.50

Coors Light

$5.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Downtown Brown

$8.00

Dustbowl

$8.00

Grains Of Virtue

$8.00

Guiness

$8.00

Henhouse- Hollow Moon

$8.00

Headlands Pt. Bonita

$8.00

Karl Strauss

$8.00

Last Call Karate

$8.00

Dustbowl The 1

$8.00

Mango Cart

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Shadow Puppet Double Lush

$8.00

Shadow Puppet Kentucky Uncommon

$8.00

Tapped Apple

$8.00

Weihanstephan

$8.00

Headlands Hill 88

$8.00

Bottles and Cans

Bud Light Aluminum

$5.50

Bud Light Bucket

$22.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$2.00

Budweiser

$4.50

Coors

$4.50

Coors Light Bucket

$20.00

Coors Lt. Aluminum

$5.50

Coors Lt. Bottle

$4.50

Corona

$7.00

Corona Bucket

$27.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Dying Breed 50/50 can

$8.00

Dying Breed Made In The IPA Can

$8.00

Guiness

$7.00

Guiness Bucket

$34.00

Heineken

$7.00

High Noon

$7.50

Indigeny

$7.00

Keystone

$4.00

Mich Ultra Aluminum

$5.50

Michelob Ultra Bucket

$22.00

Nutrl Can

$7.50

Sierra 16oz can

$7.00

Sierra Nevada Bucket

$27.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Truly

$6.50

White Claw

$6.50

White Claw Bucket

$26.00

High Noon Bucket

$30.00

Wine by the Glass

Canyon Road Merlot Glass

$7.50

Canyon Road Cab Glass

$7.50

True Grit Cab Glass

$9.00

French Bar Pinot Noir Glass

$9.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay Glass

$7.50

Ecco Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00

Starborough Sauv Blanc Glass

$8.00

House Wycliffe Glass

$7.00

LaMarca Split

$10.00

Wine by the Bottle

Corkage Fee

$8.00

Canyon Road Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Canyon Road Cab Bottle

$24.00

True Grit Bottle

$27.00

French Bar Pinot Noir Bottle

$27.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay Bottle

$27.00

Ecco Pinot Grigio Bottle

$24.00

Starborough Sauv Blanc Bottle

$24.00

House Wycliffe Bottle

$22.00

LaMarca 750 Bottle

$29.00

La Marca Split

$9.00

Brunch Drinks

La Marca Split

$9.00

La Marca 750

$28.00

Breakfast Shot

$9.00

Wycliffe Glass

$6.00

Wycliffe Bottle

$18.00

Mangonada Miche

$8.00

Premium Bloody Mary

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Wycliffe Flavored

$7.00

La Marca Split Flavored

$10.00

NFL Specials

Domestic Draft

$4.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Well Cocktail

$5.00

Brandy

Well Brandy

$6.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Junipero

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Well Gin

$7.50

Aviation

$9.00

Liqueurs

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Fernet Menta

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Jagermeister

$7.50

Kahlua

$8.00

Goldschlager

$8.00

Midori Sour

$7.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.50

Malibu

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Malibu Passion

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Rumhaven

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Mount Gay

$9.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$7.50

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Tequila

1800 Cristalino

$11.00

1800 Rep

$9.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

818

$10.50

Casadores

$9.00

Casamigos

$10.50

Casamigos Anejo

$11.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$10.00

Clase Azul

$29.00

Corralejo Reposado

$12.00

Diamante Anejo

$14.00

Diamante Reposado

$12.00

Diamante Silver

$112.00

Don Julio Anejo

$11.50

Don Julio Blanco

$10.50

Patron Anejo

$10.50

Patron Café

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.50

Patron Silver

$10.50

Well Tequila

$7.50

Vodka

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Apeach

$9.00

Absolut Apple

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

Absolut Raz

$9.00

Deep Eddy

$8.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Grey Goose Citron

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.50

Ketel One Cucumber

$9.50

Skyy

$9.00

Smirnoff Berry

$9.00

Titos

$10.00

Well Vodka

$7.50

Whiskey

Basil Hayden

$11.00

Buffalo Trace

$11.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.50

Crown Vanilla

$9.50

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Fireball

$8.50

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Fire

$8.50

Jack Honey

$8.50

Jameson

$9.50

Jeffersons

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.50

Knob Creek

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$11.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Pendleton

$11.00

Proper 12

$9.50

Seagrams 7

$8.50

Seagrams VO

$8.50

Single Barrel Jack

$10.00

Skrewball

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$8.50

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$8.50

Well Whiskey

$7.50

Wild Turkey

$9.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3948 Sylvan Avenue, Suite 301, Modesto, CA 95355

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

