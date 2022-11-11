The Tap Room Pub and Grub 3948 Sylvan Avenue Ste.301
3948 Sylvan Avenue
Suite 301
Modesto, CA 95355
Appetizers
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Carne Asada Fries
French fries, topped with cheddar cheese, carne asada, pico de gallo, sour cream & guacamole
Carnitas Quesadilla
Classic Chicken Quesadilla
Spinach tortilla, sour cream & salsa
Garlic Bread
Garlic Fries
Sprinkled with garlic, salt & parsley
Jalapeño Cheese Balls
Deep fried cheese, jalapeños and bacon served with spicy ranch
Pizza Bread
Pepperoni, marinara, parmesan cheese & mozzarella cheese, on top of garlic bread
Potato Skins
Cheddar cheese, bacon, scallions & sour cream
Regular fries
Shrimp Avocado Stack
Avocado, pico de gallo, spicy & creamy chipotle sauces, piled high with shrimp & a side of chips
Shrimp Cocktail
Fresh prawns with our spicy house cocktail sauce
Tap Bites
Tap Room Chili
Angus ground beef, pinto beans, red kidney beans, peppers and Tap Room’s spice blend
Tap Room Street Tacos
3 corn tortillas with carne asada or carnitas. Topped with cilantro & onion. Salsa & sour cream on the side
Tap Wings
Freshly hand breaded chicken breast or traditional chicken wings with your choice of sauce
Thai Tacos
Sweet & sour chicken, topped with a spicy & sweet coleslaw, served in a fried wonton shells
Extra Ranch
Mozzarella Sticks
Side Tots
Salads
Bowl Soup
Caesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, parmesan, caesar dressing
Cali Salad
Lettuce Mix, avocado, tomato, cucumber, onion, croutons, chicken, cilantro dressing
Cobb Salad
Lettuce mix, tomato, grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled egg, blue & cheddar cheese, croutons
Cup Soup
Santa Fe Salad
Lettuce mix, corn, cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, chicken, tomatoes, pepper jack dressing
Side Ceasar Salad
Side House Salad
Spicy Avocado Salad
Lettuce mix, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle dressing, tortilla strips
Wedge Salad
Iceberg, green onion, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles, blue cheese dressing
Burgers Sandwiches & Wraps
Apple & Blue Burger
Grilled apple, bacon, blue cheese, horseradish mayo, lettuce
Bacon Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, cheddar, remoulade
Barnyard Burger
BBQ pulled pork & a fried egg served with remoulade sauce
BBQ Pork Sandwich
BBQ pork, classic slaw and house made BBQ sauce
BLATT
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, turkey, mayo on molasses bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Lettuce mix, tomatoes, croutons, buffalo chicken, blue cheese sauce
Cali Wrap
Lettuce mix, tomato, onion, avocado, croutons, chicken & cilantro dressing
Cheeseburger
Chicken Bacon Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, remoulade
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken, garlic butter bun, pesto aioli, tomato, onion, swiss cheese
Chili Burger
Chili, angus beef patty, cheddar cheese & onion
Chili Dog
Casper dog, house made chili, cheddar cheese & onion
Chipotle Turkey Melt
Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, tomato, cheddar & Jack cheese on a French roll, with a chipotle aioli
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken, buffalo sauce, jalapeño slaw, onion, avocado
Guacamole Burger
Crunchy onions, guacamole, remoulade sauce, pepper jack
Gunslinger Chicken Sandwich
BBQ, chicken, onion ring, cheddar
Hamburger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Mushrooms, caramelized onions, swiss cheese, spicy brown ale mustard
Philly Cheese Steak
Grilled onions, grilled bell peppers, jack cheese, on a french roll
Pork Carnitas Sandwich
Carnitas topped with cilantro, avocado, tomato, onions & chipotle pepper sauce
Sante Fe Wrap
Lettuce mix, chicken, tortilla strips, corn, tomato, pepper jack dressing
Surf N Turf Wrap
Tap Dog
Casper dog, sweet relish, pickled jalapeños, onion, tomato & mustard
Turkey Burger
Grilled onions & jalapeños with lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & mayo
Turkey Dip
Roasted turkey on a french roll served w/ au jus
Entrées
Chicken & Waffles
Chicken, a Belgian waffle, syrup, buffalo sauce
Hand Battered Fish & Chips
Freshly battered Tilapia w/ fresh tartar sauce & fries
6 Oysters
Served with house sauce and garlic bread
12 Oysters
Served with house sauce and garlic bread
6 Raw Oysters
12 Raw Oysters
Special of the day
Brunch
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
AMF
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Blowjob
Blue Hawaiian
Breakfast Shot
Cadillac Margarita
Caliente
Champagne Cocktail
Chocolate Cake
Cosmopolitan
Espresso Martini
Excuse me
Frozen Margarita
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Grape Ape
Green Tea
Hot Toddy
House Margarita
Hurricane
Irish Mule
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Long Beach Tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Mexican Candy
Mind Eraser
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Oyster Shooter
Paloma
Premium Bloody Mary
Red Headed Slut
Rum Runner
Scooby Snack
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex On The Beach
Starburst
Tequila Sunrise
Tokyo Tea
Top Shelf Long Island
Washington Apple
Watermelon Kamikaze
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
N/A Drinks
Draft Beer
805
Buenaveza
Coors Light
Dos Equis
Downtown Brown
Dustbowl
Grains Of Virtue
Guiness
Henhouse- Hollow Moon
Headlands Pt. Bonita
Karl Strauss
Last Call Karate
Dustbowl The 1
Mango Cart
Michelob Ultra
Modelo
Shadow Puppet Double Lush
Shadow Puppet Kentucky Uncommon
Tapped Apple
Weihanstephan
Headlands Hill 88
Bottles and Cans
Bud Light Aluminum
Bud Light Bucket
Bud Light Seltzer
Budweiser
Coors
Coors Light Bucket
Coors Lt. Aluminum
Coors Lt. Bottle
Corona
Corona Bucket
Corona Light
Dying Breed 50/50 can
Dying Breed Made In The IPA Can
Guiness
Guiness Bucket
Heineken
High Noon
Indigeny
Keystone
Mich Ultra Aluminum
Michelob Ultra Bucket
Nutrl Can
Sierra 16oz can
Sierra Nevada Bucket
Stella Artois
Truly
White Claw
White Claw Bucket
High Noon Bucket
Wine by the Glass
Wine by the Bottle
Corkage Fee
Canyon Road Merlot Bottle
Canyon Road Cab Bottle
True Grit Bottle
French Bar Pinot Noir Bottle
Canyon Road Chardonnay Bottle
Ecco Pinot Grigio Bottle
Starborough Sauv Blanc Bottle
House Wycliffe Bottle
LaMarca 750 Bottle
La Marca Split
Brunch Drinks
Brandy
Liqueurs
Rum
Tequila
1800 Cristalino
1800 Rep
1800 Silver
818
Casadores
Casamigos
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Mezcal
Clase Azul
Corralejo Reposado
Diamante Anejo
Diamante Reposado
Diamante Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Don Julio Blanco
Patron Anejo
Patron Café
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Well Tequila
Vodka
Whiskey
Basil Hayden
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulliet Rye
Crown Royal
Crown Vanilla
Elijah Craig
Fireball
Gentleman Jack
Jack Daniels
Jack Fire
Jack Honey
Jameson
Jeffersons
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Pendleton
Proper 12
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Single Barrel Jack
Skrewball
Southern Comfort
Templeton Rye
Tullamore Dew
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3948 Sylvan Avenue, Suite 301, Modesto, CA 95355