Latin American

The Taste of Brazil Hillside

987 Reviews

$$

1259 Liberty Ave

Hillside, NJ 07205

Order Again

Food

ALL YOU CAN EAT

$30.00

Buffet Only

$19.00

Promocao Buffet Only

$9.99

Ages 3-7

$12.00

Ages 8-12

$16.00

BUFFET PER POUND

$10.00

Meat Only

$19.00

food+meet

$15.00

Mix

$9.00

Rodizio

$40.00

Rodizio Promoção

$30.00

Drinks

Coke Can

$2.00

Sprite Can

$2.00

Orange Fanta Can

$2.00

Guarana Antartica Can

$2.00

Ice Tea Can

$2.00

Sumol

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

COCONUT WATER

$3.50

Snapple

$2.50

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

Guarana Ipanema

$1.50

Suco Brazil Gourmet

$2.50

Suco Lindoya

$2.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Mango Juice

$5.00

Lemonade Juice

$6.00

Strawberry Juice

$5.00

Passion Juice

$4.00

Acerola Juice

$5.00

Acerola C Laranja

$7.00

Mix Juice

$6.00

Smoothie

$6.00

Water Bottle

$1.25

Castello Water

$1.95

Healsi Water

$2.50

Expresso

$1.75

Galao

$2.00

Cappuccino

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.75

Desserts

Pudim/ Brazilian Flan

$5.00

Thres Leches Cake

$5.00

Brigadeirão

$4.50

Cheesecake

$6.00

Mousse

$4.00

Pave

$6.00

Manjar De Coco

$5.00

Brigadeiro

$2.50

Bolo De Pote

$6.00

Palha Italiana

$4.00

Banoffe

$6.00

Trufas

$3.00

Bolo De Pote

$5.00

Bolo

$8.00

Flan Inteiro

$40.00

Cheesecake Inteiro

$50.00

Three Leches Cake Inteiro

$50.00

Pavê Inteiro

$60.00

Pavê Inteiro

$55.00

Groupon

New Combo x2

$49.00

New Combo x4

$98.00

Food

Feijoada

$145.00+

Lagarto assado ao molho madeira

$192.00+

Lombo de porco recheado

$145.00+

Coxas de Frango assada com batata

$120.00+

Muqueca Capixaba

$180.00+

Pernil Assado com abacaxi

$132.00+

Strogonoff de Carne

$168.00+

Strogonoff de Frango

$132.00+

Tilápia ao molho de coco

$120.00+

Costelinha Assada

$132.00+

Contra Coxa de Frango ao Alho

$132.00+

Medalhão de Frango

$144.00+

Linguiça de Frango

$144.00+

Linguiça de Porco

$156.00+

Linguiça de Porco com Pimenta

$156.00+

Picanha ao Alho

$156.00+

Maça de Peito Assada

$144.00+

Arroz Amarelo

$54.00+

Arroz Amarelo com vegetais

$66.00+

Arroz Branco

$54.00+

Farofa com Bacon

$84.00+

Feijão Carioquinha

$84.00+

Feijão Preto

$84.00+

Feijão Tropeiro

$144.00+

Mandioca Frita

$84.00+

Pirão

$72.00+

Torresmo

$144.00+

Tutu a Mineira

$108.00+

Salada verde

$72.00+

Maionese

$96.00+

Vegetais Assados

$96.00+

Salada de Vegetais

$90.00+

Salada de Abacate

$168.00+

Salada de Beringela

$96.00+

Salada de Beterraba

$84.00+

Salada de Caprese no Palito

$72.00+

Salada de Caprese

$144.00+

Salada de Cogumelos

$70.00+

Salada Couve Flor e Brócolis

$96.00+

Salada de Frios

$137.00+

Salada de Frutas

$96.00+

Salada de Grão de Bico

$60.00+

Salada a Jardineira

$72.00+

Salada de Camarão com Manga

$168.00+

Salada de Palmito com Tomate

$132.00+

Salada de Macarrão com vegetais

$84.00+

Salada de Quinoa

$96.00+

Salada de Repolho

$84.00+

Salada de Rúcula

$72.00+

Salada de Torteline ao molho Pesto

$108.00+

Vinagrete Salad

$132.00+

Salpicão

$144.00+

Desert 15-20p

Pudim

$30.00

Brigadeirão

$30.00

Manjar

$30.00

Serradura

$30.00

Arroz Doce

$20.00

Cural

$25.00

Mousse de Maracujá

$35.00

Mousse de Chocolate

$35.00

Mousse de Leite Ninho

$35.00

Tres Leches Cake

$45.00

Pavê de Sonho de Valsa com Morango

$45.00

Pavê de Abacaxi

$35.00

Romeo e Juliet Cheesecake

$35.00

Lemonchelo

$25.00

Brazilian Churrasco

Every Day

$9.00

Brazilian Classic

$13.00

Family Box Churrasco

$40.00

Family Box So Picanha

$55.00

SIDES

Rice

$4.00+

Beans

$4.50+

Fried Yucca

$5.00+

Fried Plaintains

$5.00+

Yucca Flour

$5.00+

French Fries

$4.00+

SALADS

Brazilian Potato Salad

$4.50+

Brazilian Chicken Salad

$5.50+

Green Salad

$4.50+

Beets Salad

$5.00+

Vinaigrette Salad

$5.50+

MEATS SIDE

Churrasco

$0.00+

Pork Ribs

$0.00+

Chicken

$6.49+

Marmitex

Box 1

$10.00

Box 2

$13.00

Box 3 (2ppl)

$23.00

Bandeja

$30.00

Soup

Small

$5.00

Large

$10.00

HALLS

Mentol

$1.25

Extra Forte

$1.25

Morango

$1.25

Uva Verde

$1.25

TRIDENT

Tropical

$1.75

Spearmint

$1.75

Strawberry

$1.75

Original

$1.75

Bubbaloo

Bubbaloo

$1.00

CHOCOLATE

Bombom

$0.75

Prestigio

$1.50

Chokito

$1.50

Laka

$3.50

BANANADA

Bananada

$1.00

Bananada Sem Acucar

$1.25

GOMETS

Gomets Frutas

$1.25

Cocada

$1.00

TAXA

Hillside

$3.00

TAXA 2

$5.00

TAXA 3

$8.00

TAXA 4

$10.00

COMBOS

FAMILY BOX

$40.00

MARMITA 10

$10.00

MARMITA 13

$13.00

COMBO 22

$22.00

COMBO 27

$27.00

BRAZILIAN CLASSIC

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1259 Liberty Ave, Hillside, NJ 07205

Directions

The Taste of Brazil image
The Taste of Brazil image

