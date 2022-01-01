Latin American
The Taste of Brazil Hillside
987 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1259 Liberty Ave, Hillside, NJ 07205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Snack Mania Brazilian Delights - Dine In Café
4.7 • 1,223
374 South St Newark, NJ 07105
View restaurant