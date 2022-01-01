The Taste of Brazil imageView gallery
Latin American
Steakhouses
Salad

The Taste of Brazil Philadelphia PA

1,483 Reviews

$$

6222 Bustleton Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19149

Buffet By The Pound

Buffet by the pound

$10.99

Churrasco Only By the pound

$14.99

Hamburgers

Senna

$12.00

Hambúrger artesanal (12oz) , American Cheese, Bacon, Onions with bbq sauce and Brioche Bread

Pelé

$11.00

Hamburger (12oz), cheddar cheese, doritos, sweet pepper sauce, and Brioche Bread

X-Tudo TTOB

$13.00

Hamburger, ham, mozzarella cheese, bacon, eggs, corn, Parmesan cheese, potato sticks, mayonnaise and brioche bread

Romário

$9.00

Hamburger, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and brioche bread.

Gisele

$8.00

Hamburger, american cheese, mayonnaise and brioche bread.

Taste Of Brazil Classic

$14.00

Rodizio

Adult Rodizio

$35.00

Children under 12

$15.00

Rodizio 40$

$40.00

Drinks

SODA CAN

$2.00

SODA BOTTLE

$2.50

REDBULL

$3.70

COFFEE/ TEA

$1.50

Expresso

$2.50

Employee Soda

$0.93

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

Maracuja

$4.00

Caju

$4.00

Pineapple juice

$5.00

Mango juice

$5.00

Strawberry Juice

$5.00

Acerola Juice

$5.00

Limonada Suiça

$6.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.00

Ovomaltine Milkshake

$8.00

Oreo Milkshake

$7.00

Paçoca Milkshake

$8.00

Ninho Milk With Nutella

$8.00

Water Bottle

$1.25

Castello Water

$2.25

Desserts

Thres Leches Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Cake

$5.50

Brigadeirão

$5.50

Cheesecake

$6.00

Pudim/ Brazilian Flan

$5.00

MOUSSE

$5.00

Chocolate Brownie

$6.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Tiramisu

$5.00

Creme Brulee

$5.00

Creme Brulee

$5.00

Cake And Ice Crem

$6.50

Cake And Ice Cream

$6.50

Groupon

New Combo x2

$49.00

New Combo x4

$98.00

Food Delivery/To Go

Combo 1 -1/4 Chicken -

$11.99

Combo 2 -1/2 Chicken-

$18.37

Combo 3 -Family Box Chicken-

$24.84

Combo 4 -1/4 Ribs-

$12.99

Combo 5 -1/2 Ribs-

$20.99

Combo 6 - Family Box Ribs-

$29.50

Combo 7 - Family Box Chichen+Ribs

$30.50

Classic Brazilian Churrasco

$13.89

Family BOX - Churrasco

$37.00

White Rice

$3.99+

Yellow Rice

$3.99+

Black Beans

$4.49+

Brown Beans

$4.49+

French Fries

$3.49+

Fried Yucca

$4.49+

Fried Plantains

$4.49+

Brazilian Potato Salad

$3.99+

Brazilian Chicken Salad

$4.49+

Green Salad

$3.99+

Corn

$3.99+

Vinagrete

$4.49+

Pork Ribs

$6.99+

Chicken

$4.99+

Linguica

$1.50

Pasta

$3.99+

Feijão Tropeiro

$9.00+

Pastel

$1.00

Farofa

$3.99

Pimenta

$8.00

Pão De Queijo

$0.50

Frango C/ Bacon

$1.00

Lasanha

$5.00

Coxinha

$1.00

Dish of Day Individual

$10.00

Dish of Day Familiar

$25.00

Tropeiro Individual

$14.00

Tropeiro Familiar

$32.00

Feijoada Individual

$14.00

Feijoada Familiar

$32.00

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$4.50

SODA CAN

$2.00

SODA BOTTLE

$2.50

Sumol Lata

$2.50

RedBull

$3.50

Water

$1.25

Castello Water

$2.25

2 Liter Employee

$3.00

Employee Bottle

$2.00

CAN EMPLOYEE

$1.00

Refresh Caju

$4.00

Refresh Maracujá

$4.00

Strawberry juice

$5.00

Fresh Lemonade

$5.00

Pineapple juice

$5.00

Mango juice

$5.00

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.00

Acerola Juice

$5.00

Dessert

Tres Leches

$4.50

Brazilian Flan

$4.00

Mousse

$4.50

Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Cheesecake

$4.50

Brigadeirão

$4.50

Brownie

$2.50

Broownie C Sorvete

$6.00

Grubhub/Uber Eats/DoorDash

Family Box Churrasco

$42.99

Brazilian Classic

$17.99

Combo 1 - 1/4 Chicken GH

$13.95

Combo 2 - 1/2 Chicken GH

$20.49

Combo 3 - Whole Chicken GH

$26.99

Combo 4 - 1/4 Ribs GH

$14.99

Combo 5 - 1/2 Ribs GH

$22.99

Combo 6 - Whole Ribs GH

$32.99

Combo 7 - Family Box Chicken + Ribs GH

$35.99

White Rice GH

$4.31+

Yellow Rice GH

$4.31+

Black Beans GH

$4.85+

Brown Beans GH

$4.85+

French Fries GH

$3.99+

Fried Yucca GH

$4.85+

Fried Plantains GH

$4.85+

Yucca Flour GH

$4.78+

Brazilian Potato Salad GH

$4.31+

Brazilian Chicken Salad GH

$4.85+

Green Salad GH

$4.31+

Vinagrete GH

$4.85+

Mix Churrasco GH

$17.49

Pork Ribs GH

$7.55+

Chicken GH

$4.99+

Churrasco by Pound Grubhub

$17.49

Soda Can

$2.40

2 Liter Soda

$4.80

Sparkling Water

$2.70

Water Bottle

$1.50

Orange Juice

$7.20

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Pineapple W/ Mint Juice

$6.00

Mango Juice

$6.00

Strawberry juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.80

Passion Fruit Juice

$4.80

Caju Juice

$4.80

Sparkling Water GH

$3.45

Ice Tea (can)

$2.30

Tres Leches GH

$6.60

Brazilian Flan GH

$6.00

Mousse GH

$4.80

Brigadeirao GH

$6.60

Whole Flan GH

$36.00

Whole Tres Leches Cake GH

$60.00

Whole Brigadeirao GH

$42.00

X-Tudo

$14.40

Senna

$14.40

Gisele

$9.00

Romario

$10.80

Pele

$13.20

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.20

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.40

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.40

Oreo Milkshake

$7.40

Ninho W/ Nutella Milkshake

$9.00

Paçoca Milkshake

$9.00

Ovomaltine Milkshake

$9.00

Complete Acai

$18.00

Plain Acai

$12.00

Delivery Fee

+ 1 Mile

$1.00

+ 2 Miles

$2.00

+ 3 Miles

$3.00

+ 4 Miles

$4.00

Food

Brazilian Churrasco Experience N1

Brazilian Churrasco Experience N2

Brazilian Churrasco Experience N3

Brazilian Feijoada Experience N1

Brazilian Feijoada Experience N2

Brazilian Feijoada Experience N3

Brazilian Caipirinha Experience N1

Brazilian Caipirinha Experience N2

Brazilian Caipirinha Experience N3

Feijoada

$120.00+

Lagarto assado ao molho madeira

$160.00+

Lombo de porco recheado

$120.00+

Coxas de Frango assada com batata

$100.00+

Muqueca Capixaba

$150.00+

Pernil Assado com abacaxi

$110.00+

Rabada com mandioca

$160.00+

Strogonoff de Carne

$140.00+

Strogonoff de Frango

$110.00+

Tilápia ao molho de coco

$100.00+

Galinha com Pequi

$150.00+

Costelinha de Porco com quiabo

$120.00+

Vaca Atolada

$60.00

Costelinha Assada

$110.00+

Contra Coxa de Frango ao Alho

$110.00+

Medalhão de Frango

$120.00+

Linguiça de Frango

$120.00+

Linguiça de Porco

$130.00+

Linguiça de Porco com Pimenta

$130.00+

Picanha ao Alho

$130.00+

Maça de Peito Assada

$120.00+

Arroz Amarelo

$45.00+

Arroz Amarelo com vegetais

$55.00+

Arroz Branco

$45.00+

Farofa com Bacon

$70.00+

Farofa a mineira

$80.00+

Feijão Carioquinha

$70.00+

Feijão Preto

$70.00+

Feijão Tropeiro

$120.00+

Mandioca Frita

$70.00+

Pão de Queijo

$60.00+

Pirão

$60.00+

Torresmo

$120.00+

Tutu a Mineira

$90.00+

Salada de Kale

$50.00+

Salada verde

$60.00+

Maionese

$80.00+

Vegetais Assados

$80.00+

Salada de Vegetais

$90.00+

Salada de Abacate

$140.00+

Salada de Beringela

$80.00+

Salada de Beterraba

$70.00+

Salada de Caprese no Palito

$60.00+

Salada de Caprese

$120.00+

Salada de Cogumelos

$70.00+

Salada Couve Flor e Brócolis

$80.00+

Salada de Frios

$140.00+

Salada de Frutas

$80.00+

Salada de Grão de Bico

$50.00+

Salada a Jardineira

$60.00+

Salada de Camarão com Manga

$140.00+

Salada de Palmito com Tomate

$110.00+

Salada de Macarrão com vegetais

$70.00+

Pepino Recheado com patê de salmão

$60.00+

Pepino Recheado com patê de atum

$60.00+

Salada de Quinoa

$80.00+

Salada de Repolho

$70.00+

Salada de Rúcula

$60.00+

Salada de Torteline ao molho Pesto

$90.00+

Vinagrete Salad

$110.00+

Salpicão

$120.00+

FOOD

$14.21

Desert 15-20p

Pudim

$28.00

Brigadeirão

$30.00

Mousse de Maracujá

$35.00

Mousse de Chocolate

$35.00

Tres Leches Cake

$45.00

Chocolate Cake

$40.00

Candy

HALLS

$1.41

BUBALOO 3 POR 1

$1.00

COCO

$1.25

BANANA

$1.41

BANANA S/ AÇUCAR

$1.41

Goiabinha

$1.88

GOMETES

$1.41

DOCE DE LEITE

$1.00

Trident

$2.00

Bombom

$1.00

Talento

$3.50

Prestigio

$1.25

Doce De Leite Saquinho

$1.00

Paçoca

$0.75

Batom

$1.00

Kitkat

$2.00

M&M's

$2.00

Hershey's

$2.50

Ferrero

$3.00

MASK

MASK

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

An unique dining experience and authentic Brazilian cuisine. Taste every moment!

Website

Location

6222 Bustleton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19149

Directions

Gallery
The Taste of Brazil image

