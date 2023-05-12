Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Taste of Tea 109 North St

No reviews yet

109 North St

Healdsburg, CA 95448

Popular Items

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.00

6 pcs. House-made Osaka Style Dumplings (crispy on one side steamed on the other) with a shoyu garlic dipping sauce.

Yaki Soba

Yaki Soba

$15.00

Soba noodles stir fried in a shoyu citrus glaze with cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts, onion, celery, broccoli leaf, green onions, green and red peppers. Garnished with pickled ginger.

Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$16.00

Kombu seasoned with ginger puree, roasted green onion oil and white miso. Regular toppings include BBQ pork, half a shoyu marinated egg, fish cake, tofu, bamboo shoots, corn, sprouts, green onions, and shredded nori.

Appetizers

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$5.00

“Sunomono” Traditional cucumber salad with bean thread noodles, mushroom, and carrot pickled with mirin and rice vinegar for three weeks. Light and refreshing.

Hijiki Salad

Hijiki Salad

$5.00

Hijiki sea vegetable braised in a seasoned sweet soy sauce dashi broth with lotus root, carrot, konnyaku, aburaage. Topped with shelled edamame and sesame seeds. Sweet and earthy.

Namasu Salad

Namasu Salad

$5.00

Crisp and refreshing thinly sliced daikon and carrots lightly pickled in a sweet vinegar, this dish is typically served around new years.

Wakame Salad

Wakame Salad

$5.00

Traditional Seaweed Salad. Savory and refreshing sea qualities. It is marinated with sesame oil, sesame seeds, vinegar, kikurage mushrooms and red pepper.

Broccoli Goma-ae

$7.00

broccoli crowns and stem with a sweet and nutty hand muddles sesame sauce

Gyoza

Gyoza

$9.00

6 pcs. House-made Osaka Style Dumplings (crispy on one side steamed on the other) with a shoyu garlic dipping sauce.

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed and lightly salted. These are gluten free, however they may be steamed in the same pots that are used from items containing gluten, please notify if celiac, so cross-contamination can be avoided.

Miso Soup

$5.00

“Misoshiru” is a kombu broth that is seasoned with white miso paste. With cubed tofu, wakame, and green onions.

Garden Salad

$5.00

Crisp gem lettuce, cabbage, carrot, cucumber, radish with our house-made sesame ginger vinaigrette.

Sea Vegetable Garden Salad

$6.00

Nutrient rich sea vegetables with crisp gem lettuce, carrot, cucumber, and radish with a creamy toasted sesame dressing

Black Garlic Chicken/Green Onion

Black Garlic Chicken/Green Onion

$8.00

2 skewers

Shoyu Tofu/Gailan

$8.00

2 Skewers, Lightly fried soft tofu and gailan, brushed with a sweet shoyu glaze and just a speck of hot Japanese Mustard.

Teriyaki Beef/Green Pepper

$8.00

2 Skewers, Ribeye Beef marinated in housemade Teriyaki Sauce, wrapped around a piece of crisp green pepper.

Tsukune, Chicken Meatball Skewers

Tsukune, Chicken Meatball Skewers

$10.00

Local Rosie Chicken ground and combined with Kyoto negi and Panko. Grilled and served with housemade sweet and sour tare. 2 skewers

Pickle Plate

$9.00

Onigiri

$9.00

2 Rice Balls, wrapped with seasoned seaweed.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00

Classic Japanese style potato salad, with Kewpie, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, carrot, corn, onion, and celery, garnished with green onion and radish sprouts

Side of Rice

$5.00
Tekka Don - Mini Rice Bowl

Tekka Don - Mini Rice Bowl

$11.00

Seasoned Rice topped with yellowfin tuna, napa cabbage, green onions, and pickled ginger. Wasabi served on side.

Unagi Don - Mini Rice Bowl

Unagi Don - Mini Rice Bowl

$11.00

White Rice topped with unagi and green onions.

Hijiki Don - Mini Rice Bowl

Hijiki Don - Mini Rice Bowl

$8.00

Mini Rice Bowl; White Rice topped with hijiki salad and half a shoyu marinated egg.

Porkbelly Egplant Skewer

$10.00

Salmon Poké

$11.00Out of stock

Entrees

Ramen

Togo Plating Note: Broth will come in a separate container to preserve quality of Noodles and Toppings. Just pour over and Enjoy.
Miso Ramen

Miso Ramen

$16.00

Kombu seasoned with ginger puree, roasted green onion oil and white miso. Regular toppings include BBQ pork, half a shoyu marinated egg, fish cake, tofu, bamboo shoots, corn, sprouts, green onions, and shredded nori.

Vegan Miso Ramen

$14.00

Kombu seasoned with ginger puree, roasted green onion oil and white miso. Toppings include gailan, tofu, bamboo shoots, corn, sprouts, green onions, and shredded nori.

Pork Miso Ramen

$18.00

Kombu and pork enriched stock seasoned with ginger puree, roasted green onion oil and white miso. Regular toppings include hearty portion of BBQ pork, half a shoyu marinated egg, fish cake, tofu, corn, bamboo shoots, sprouts, green onions, and shredded nori.

Miso Salmon Yuzu Ramen

Miso Salmon Yuzu Ramen

$21.00

Miso Cured Atlantic Salmon, in a spicy yuzu broth. With egg, gailan, tofu, nori, corn, green onion, and chili threads

Gyoza Ramen

Gyoza Ramen

$18.00

Three pork gyoza with a black garlic shoyu pork broth, garlic chips, double egg, and green onions

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$17.00

Smoked Shoyu Broth, with chicken, marinated egg, fishcake, gailan, bamboo shoots, tofu, corn, sprouts, green onions, and nori.

Vegan Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

Curry Ramen

$16.00

Curry broth with BBQ Pork, half a shoyu marinated egg, fish cake, tofu, sprouts, and green onions.

Vegan Curry Ramen

$14.00

Curry broth with gailan, tofu, sprouts, and green onions.

Sukiyaki Ramen

$19.00

Rich shoyu broth with thinly sliced beef, shirataki and ramen noodles. Topped with tofu, fishcake, bamboo shoots, carrot, corn, napa, gailan, and green onions.

Pork Belly Ramen

$20.00

Rice

Bento Box

Bento Box

$19.00

All boxes includes: Sashimi (tuna, shrimp, tamago, plus salmon and/or hamachi), Japanese salad, garden salad & rice.

Chirashi

Chirashi

$20.00

A beautiful array of Sashimi including: Tuna, unagi, shrimp, squid, (salmon and/or hamachi), jellyfish salad, tobiko, tamago, nori, cucumber and radish sprouts. Over Sushi Rice. Served with a side of wasabi and shoyu

Teriyaki Donburi

Teriyaki Donburi

$15.00

Traditional Japanese Teriyaki sauce tossed with your choice of protein and cabbage, carrots, onions, and snap peas over rice. Pickled ginger and sesame seeds.

Oyako Donburi

Oyako Donburi

$15.00

Traditional Japanese Rice Bowl, often called "Mother and Child" Chicken, onions, bean sprouts and an egg cooked in a smoky shoyu sauce

Sweet Curry and Rice

Sweet Curry and Rice

$15.00

Sweet and lightly spiced golden curry with peas, carrots, onions, and celery with rice. Garnished with pickled radish.

Mabo Tofu and Rice

Mabo Tofu and Rice

$16.00

A Japanese take on a classic Chinese dish, using Sichuan spices, soft tofu, peas and smart grounds "pork". Served with Rice

Unagi Don - Mini Rice Bowl

Unagi Don - Mini Rice Bowl

$11.00

White Rice topped with unagi and green onions.

Tekka Don - Mini Rice Bowl

Tekka Don - Mini Rice Bowl

$11.00

Seasoned Rice topped with yellowfin tuna, napa cabbage, green onions, and pickled ginger. Wasabi served on side.

Hijiki Don - Mini Rice Bowl

Hijiki Don - Mini Rice Bowl

$8.00

Mini Rice Bowl; White Rice topped with hijiki salad and half a shoyu marinated egg.

Noodles

Yaki Soba

Yaki Soba

$15.00

Soba noodles stir fried in a shoyu citrus glaze with cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts, onion, celery, broccoli leaf, green onions, green and red peppers. Garnished with pickled ginger.

Yaki Udon

$15.00

Stir-fried fat udon noodles and vegetables in a savory oyster glaze.

Yaki Shirataki

Yaki Shirataki

$15.00

*GLUTEN FREE* Clear yam noodles stir fried in a tangy shiso glaze with cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts, onion, celery, gailan, green onions, green and red peppers. Garnished with pickled ginger. Substitute Curry Spice Glaze for some heat,

Mabo Tofu Udon

$19.00

MaboTofu with the Chef's twist. Sichuan spices, soft tofu, gailan, peas, smart grounds "pork", and beef over udon noodles.

Curry Udon

Curry Udon

$18.00

Curry broth with thick udon noodles and marinated beef, half a shoyu marinated egg, fish cake, tofu, sprouts, and green onions.

Kids

KIDS:Miso Ramen

$10.00

KIDS:Sweet Curry and Rice

$10.00

KIDS:Yaki Soba

$10.00

KIDS:Teriyaki Donburi

$10.00

Sweets

Ginger Rice Pudding

Ginger Rice Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Drizzled with Japanese ginger honey and candied ginger. Served warm. (Cold When ordered togo.)

Japanese Sponge Cake

$12.00

Vanilla Raspberry Rooibos infused crème anglaise and fresh strawberries

Matcha Cheesecake

$12.00

Creamy green tea cheesecake with a scoop of our exclusive Houjicha Ice Cream and seasonal fruit

Matcha Ice Cream

$8.00

Green tea ice cream imported from Japan 2 scoops

Peach Sorbet

$8.00

imported from Japan. 2 scoops

Yuzu Sorbet

$8.00

imported from Japan. 2 scoops

Organic Houjicha Ice Cream

$10.00

Exclusive Houjicha Ice Cream made by Two Dog Night Creamery with organic Strauss cream. 2 scoop

Tapioca Pudding

$10.00

Beverages (Non Alcohol)

Straight Tea

Hot Tea

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk Tea

Jasmine Blue Butterfly

Jasmine Blue Butterfly

$6.00
Flamingo Sour

Flamingo Sour

$6.00
Onyx & Spice

Onyx & Spice

$6.00

Matcha Gotcha

$6.00

Decadent Hojicha

$6.00

Peachy Cream

$6.00

Tai's Tea

$6.00

Matcha

Taste Of Matcha

$5.00

Mint Melody Matcha

$5.50

Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

Latte

Brown Sugar Hojicha

$6.00

Ginger Chai

$6.00Out of stock

Vanilla Raspberry Latte

$6.00

Lavender Fog

$6.00

Cham & Cozy

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Other

Ramune

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$1.50

Crystal Geyser 18 fl. oz. Plastic Bottle

Alcohol

Beer

Coedo: Beniaka

Coedo: Beniaka

$8.00

Unfiltered Amber Ale, Brewed with Sweet Potatoes, perfect balance of smooth and earthy.

Coedo: Kyara

Coedo: Kyara

$7.00

India Pale Lager, Savory aroma of white grape and spicy citrus, medium body.

Coedo: Shikkoku

Coedo: Shikkoku

$9.00

German Black Lager, Slow-aged with complex flavors of espresso and dark fruit.

Coedo: Shiro

Coedo: Shiro

$7.00

Hefeweizen, Elegant wheat beer with banana, clove, and fruit aromas.

Hitachino Nest: Red Rice

Hitachino Nest: Red Rice

$9.00

Belgian Pale Ale, Complex sake-like rice flavors. Strawberry and cherry aromas.

Hitachino Nest: Salty Plum

Hitachino Nest: Salty Plum

$9.00

Sour White Ale, Great balance of sour, bitter, and saltiness.

Hitachino Nest: White Ale

Hitachino Nest: White Ale

$8.00

Nutmeg and orange aromas.

Yamaguchi: IPA

Yamaguchi: IPA

$9.00

Floral and citrus notes with a hoppy bitterness.

Yamaguchi: Yamada Nishiki

Yamaguchi: Yamada Nishiki

$8.00

Rice Lager, delicate taste with a light sake bite.

Yamaguchi: Pilsner

$7.00

Bitter, yet balanced, with faint citrus aromas.

Echigo Stout

Echigo Stout

$7.00
Kizakura Matcha IPA

Kizakura Matcha IPA

$9.00
Yoho Wednesday Cat

Yoho Wednesday Cat

$7.00
Ninja Lager (Non-Alcoholic)

Ninja Lager (Non-Alcoholic)

$6.00

Sake

Nishide Moromi Junmai

$13.00

Ohmine 3 Grain Junmai Daiginjo

$16.00

Ohmine Limited Winter's Junmai Daiginjo

$21.00

Nishide Moromi Junmai 720ml Bottle

$49.00

Ohmine 3 Grain Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle

$65.00

Ohmine Limited Winter's Junmai Daiginjo Sake 720ml Bottle

$82.00

KID Agara Junmai 720ml Bottle

$70.00

KID Junmai 720ml Bottle

$54.00
KID Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle

KID Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle

$75.00

Cherry Aroma, Smooth, Clean Finish Wakayama, Heiwa Shuzo

Matsuno Tsukasa Kimoto Junmai 720ml Bottle

Matsuno Tsukasa Kimoto Junmai 720ml Bottle

$52.00

Kimoto Junmai, Traditional Dry Shiga, Matsuse Shuzo

No Bounds: Minakata Junmai Ginjo 720ml Bottle

No Bounds: Minakata Junmai Ginjo 720ml Bottle

$63.00

Elegant, Balanced, Creamy Finish Wakayama, Minakata Shuzo

Great Harmony Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle

Great Harmony Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle

$95.00

Rice Sweetness, Noble Aroma, Bright Akita, Yamato Shizuku Shuzo

Kuheiji Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle

Kuheiji Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle

$70.00

Lively, Fruit Aroma, Balanced Finish Aichi, Banjo Jozo Shuzo

Warrior: Sanran Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle

Warrior: Sanran Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle

$110.00

Fruit and Floral aromas, Vanilla, Umami Tochigi, Sanran Tonoike Shuzo

Heiwa Nigori 720ml Bottle

Heiwa Nigori 720ml Bottle

$50.00

Sweet Melon, Fresh, Balanced Wakayama, Heiwa Shuzo

Raw Doburoku 720ml Bottle

Raw Doburoku 720ml Bottle

$55.00

Completely Unfiltered, Sweet and Thick Fukuoka, Niwa no Uguisu Shuzo

Minato Harbor Yamahai Nama Genshu 720ml Bottle

Minato Harbor Yamahai Nama Genshu 720ml Bottle

$75.00

Yamahai nama genshu Bold, SemiSweet (20% ABV)

UKA Sparkling Cloudy Junmai Daiginjo 300ml Bottle

UKA Sparkling Cloudy Junmai Daiginjo 300ml Bottle

$25.00

Light floral and fruit aromas. Full-bodied, creamy, long finish.

UKA Black Label Junmai Daiginjo 300ml Bottle

UKA Black Label Junmai Daiginjo 300ml Bottle

$25.00

Crisp and bright, with sweet aromas and a hint of honey. Full-bodied and balanced with a long finish.

Hakushika Chokara Junmai 300ml Bottle

$12.00
Hakushika Kuromatsu Junmai Daiginjo 300ml Bottle

Hakushika Kuromatsu Junmai Daiginjo 300ml Bottle

$22.00

Fruity, Sweet Rice Aromas

Taiheizan Peaceful Mountain Kimoto Junmai 300ml Bottle

Taiheizan Peaceful Mountain Kimoto Junmai 300ml Bottle

$21.00

Earthy, Full Bodied, Dry

Taiheizan Peaceful Mountain Honjozo Nigori 300ml Bottle

Taiheizan Peaceful Mountain Honjozo Nigori 300ml Bottle

$20.00

Dry, Fruit, Light Floral

Pocket Sake: Shibata Shuzo Flask: Cloudy, Pink Label 200ml Bottle

Pocket Sake: Shibata Shuzo Flask: Cloudy, Pink Label 200ml Bottle

$15.00

Cloudy Pink Label (Floral Nigori)

Pocket Sake: Shibata Shuzo Flask: Yuzu: Black Label 200ml Bottle

Pocket Sake: Shibata Shuzo Flask: Yuzu: Black Label 200ml Bottle

$15.00

Yuzu Black Label (Citrus)

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Authentic Japanese Cuisine, specializing in Ramen, Tea, and Sake.

109 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448

