The Taste of Tea 109 North St
109 North St
Healdsburg, CA 95448
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cucumber Salad
“Sunomono” Traditional cucumber salad with bean thread noodles, mushroom, and carrot pickled with mirin and rice vinegar for three weeks. Light and refreshing.
Hijiki Salad
Hijiki sea vegetable braised in a seasoned sweet soy sauce dashi broth with lotus root, carrot, konnyaku, aburaage. Topped with shelled edamame and sesame seeds. Sweet and earthy.
Namasu Salad
Crisp and refreshing thinly sliced daikon and carrots lightly pickled in a sweet vinegar, this dish is typically served around new years.
Wakame Salad
Traditional Seaweed Salad. Savory and refreshing sea qualities. It is marinated with sesame oil, sesame seeds, vinegar, kikurage mushrooms and red pepper.
Broccoli Goma-ae
broccoli crowns and stem with a sweet and nutty hand muddles sesame sauce
Gyoza
6 pcs. House-made Osaka Style Dumplings (crispy on one side steamed on the other) with a shoyu garlic dipping sauce.
Edamame
Steamed and lightly salted. These are gluten free, however they may be steamed in the same pots that are used from items containing gluten, please notify if celiac, so cross-contamination can be avoided.
Miso Soup
“Misoshiru” is a kombu broth that is seasoned with white miso paste. With cubed tofu, wakame, and green onions.
Garden Salad
Crisp gem lettuce, cabbage, carrot, cucumber, radish with our house-made sesame ginger vinaigrette.
Sea Vegetable Garden Salad
Nutrient rich sea vegetables with crisp gem lettuce, carrot, cucumber, and radish with a creamy toasted sesame dressing
Black Garlic Chicken/Green Onion
2 skewers
Shoyu Tofu/Gailan
2 Skewers, Lightly fried soft tofu and gailan, brushed with a sweet shoyu glaze and just a speck of hot Japanese Mustard.
Teriyaki Beef/Green Pepper
2 Skewers, Ribeye Beef marinated in housemade Teriyaki Sauce, wrapped around a piece of crisp green pepper.
Tsukune, Chicken Meatball Skewers
Local Rosie Chicken ground and combined with Kyoto negi and Panko. Grilled and served with housemade sweet and sour tare. 2 skewers
Pickle Plate
Onigiri
2 Rice Balls, wrapped with seasoned seaweed.
Potato Salad
Classic Japanese style potato salad, with Kewpie, cucumbers, hard boiled egg, carrot, corn, onion, and celery, garnished with green onion and radish sprouts
Side of Rice
Tekka Don - Mini Rice Bowl
Seasoned Rice topped with yellowfin tuna, napa cabbage, green onions, and pickled ginger. Wasabi served on side.
Unagi Don - Mini Rice Bowl
White Rice topped with unagi and green onions.
Hijiki Don - Mini Rice Bowl
Mini Rice Bowl; White Rice topped with hijiki salad and half a shoyu marinated egg.
Porkbelly Egplant Skewer
Salmon Poké
Entrees
Ramen
Miso Ramen
Kombu seasoned with ginger puree, roasted green onion oil and white miso. Regular toppings include BBQ pork, half a shoyu marinated egg, fish cake, tofu, bamboo shoots, corn, sprouts, green onions, and shredded nori.
Vegan Miso Ramen
Kombu seasoned with ginger puree, roasted green onion oil and white miso. Toppings include gailan, tofu, bamboo shoots, corn, sprouts, green onions, and shredded nori.
Pork Miso Ramen
Kombu and pork enriched stock seasoned with ginger puree, roasted green onion oil and white miso. Regular toppings include hearty portion of BBQ pork, half a shoyu marinated egg, fish cake, tofu, corn, bamboo shoots, sprouts, green onions, and shredded nori.
Miso Salmon Yuzu Ramen
Miso Cured Atlantic Salmon, in a spicy yuzu broth. With egg, gailan, tofu, nori, corn, green onion, and chili threads
Gyoza Ramen
Three pork gyoza with a black garlic shoyu pork broth, garlic chips, double egg, and green onions
Shoyu Ramen
Smoked Shoyu Broth, with chicken, marinated egg, fishcake, gailan, bamboo shoots, tofu, corn, sprouts, green onions, and nori.
Vegan Shoyu Ramen
Curry Ramen
Curry broth with BBQ Pork, half a shoyu marinated egg, fish cake, tofu, sprouts, and green onions.
Vegan Curry Ramen
Curry broth with gailan, tofu, sprouts, and green onions.
Sukiyaki Ramen
Rich shoyu broth with thinly sliced beef, shirataki and ramen noodles. Topped with tofu, fishcake, bamboo shoots, carrot, corn, napa, gailan, and green onions.
Pork Belly Ramen
Rice
Bento Box
All boxes includes: Sashimi (tuna, shrimp, tamago, plus salmon and/or hamachi), Japanese salad, garden salad & rice.
Chirashi
A beautiful array of Sashimi including: Tuna, unagi, shrimp, squid, (salmon and/or hamachi), jellyfish salad, tobiko, tamago, nori, cucumber and radish sprouts. Over Sushi Rice. Served with a side of wasabi and shoyu
Teriyaki Donburi
Traditional Japanese Teriyaki sauce tossed with your choice of protein and cabbage, carrots, onions, and snap peas over rice. Pickled ginger and sesame seeds.
Oyako Donburi
Traditional Japanese Rice Bowl, often called "Mother and Child" Chicken, onions, bean sprouts and an egg cooked in a smoky shoyu sauce
Sweet Curry and Rice
Sweet and lightly spiced golden curry with peas, carrots, onions, and celery with rice. Garnished with pickled radish.
Mabo Tofu and Rice
A Japanese take on a classic Chinese dish, using Sichuan spices, soft tofu, peas and smart grounds "pork". Served with Rice
Unagi Don - Mini Rice Bowl
White Rice topped with unagi and green onions.
Tekka Don - Mini Rice Bowl
Seasoned Rice topped with yellowfin tuna, napa cabbage, green onions, and pickled ginger. Wasabi served on side.
Hijiki Don - Mini Rice Bowl
Mini Rice Bowl; White Rice topped with hijiki salad and half a shoyu marinated egg.
Noodles
Yaki Soba
Soba noodles stir fried in a shoyu citrus glaze with cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts, onion, celery, broccoli leaf, green onions, green and red peppers. Garnished with pickled ginger.
Yaki Udon
Stir-fried fat udon noodles and vegetables in a savory oyster glaze.
Yaki Shirataki
*GLUTEN FREE* Clear yam noodles stir fried in a tangy shiso glaze with cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, bean sprouts, onion, celery, gailan, green onions, green and red peppers. Garnished with pickled ginger. Substitute Curry Spice Glaze for some heat,
Mabo Tofu Udon
MaboTofu with the Chef's twist. Sichuan spices, soft tofu, gailan, peas, smart grounds "pork", and beef over udon noodles.
Curry Udon
Curry broth with thick udon noodles and marinated beef, half a shoyu marinated egg, fish cake, tofu, sprouts, and green onions.
Kids
Sweets
Ginger Rice Pudding
Drizzled with Japanese ginger honey and candied ginger. Served warm. (Cold When ordered togo.)
Japanese Sponge Cake
Vanilla Raspberry Rooibos infused crème anglaise and fresh strawberries
Matcha Cheesecake
Creamy green tea cheesecake with a scoop of our exclusive Houjicha Ice Cream and seasonal fruit
Matcha Ice Cream
Green tea ice cream imported from Japan 2 scoops
Peach Sorbet
imported from Japan. 2 scoops
Yuzu Sorbet
imported from Japan. 2 scoops
Organic Houjicha Ice Cream
Exclusive Houjicha Ice Cream made by Two Dog Night Creamery with organic Strauss cream. 2 scoop
Tapioca Pudding
Beverages (Non Alcohol)
Straight Tea
Milk Tea
Latte
Other
Alcohol
Beer
Coedo: Beniaka
Unfiltered Amber Ale, Brewed with Sweet Potatoes, perfect balance of smooth and earthy.
Coedo: Kyara
India Pale Lager, Savory aroma of white grape and spicy citrus, medium body.
Coedo: Shikkoku
German Black Lager, Slow-aged with complex flavors of espresso and dark fruit.
Coedo: Shiro
Hefeweizen, Elegant wheat beer with banana, clove, and fruit aromas.
Hitachino Nest: Red Rice
Belgian Pale Ale, Complex sake-like rice flavors. Strawberry and cherry aromas.
Hitachino Nest: Salty Plum
Sour White Ale, Great balance of sour, bitter, and saltiness.
Hitachino Nest: White Ale
Nutmeg and orange aromas.
Yamaguchi: IPA
Floral and citrus notes with a hoppy bitterness.
Yamaguchi: Yamada Nishiki
Rice Lager, delicate taste with a light sake bite.
Yamaguchi: Pilsner
Bitter, yet balanced, with faint citrus aromas.
Echigo Stout
Kizakura Matcha IPA
Yoho Wednesday Cat
Ninja Lager (Non-Alcoholic)
Sake
Nishide Moromi Junmai
Ohmine 3 Grain Junmai Daiginjo
Ohmine Limited Winter's Junmai Daiginjo
Nishide Moromi Junmai 720ml Bottle
Ohmine 3 Grain Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle
Ohmine Limited Winter's Junmai Daiginjo Sake 720ml Bottle
KID Agara Junmai 720ml Bottle
KID Junmai 720ml Bottle
KID Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle
Cherry Aroma, Smooth, Clean Finish Wakayama, Heiwa Shuzo
Matsuno Tsukasa Kimoto Junmai 720ml Bottle
Kimoto Junmai, Traditional Dry Shiga, Matsuse Shuzo
No Bounds: Minakata Junmai Ginjo 720ml Bottle
Elegant, Balanced, Creamy Finish Wakayama, Minakata Shuzo
Great Harmony Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle
Rice Sweetness, Noble Aroma, Bright Akita, Yamato Shizuku Shuzo
Kuheiji Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle
Lively, Fruit Aroma, Balanced Finish Aichi, Banjo Jozo Shuzo
Warrior: Sanran Junmai Daiginjo 720ml Bottle
Fruit and Floral aromas, Vanilla, Umami Tochigi, Sanran Tonoike Shuzo
Heiwa Nigori 720ml Bottle
Sweet Melon, Fresh, Balanced Wakayama, Heiwa Shuzo
Raw Doburoku 720ml Bottle
Completely Unfiltered, Sweet and Thick Fukuoka, Niwa no Uguisu Shuzo
Minato Harbor Yamahai Nama Genshu 720ml Bottle
Yamahai nama genshu Bold, SemiSweet (20% ABV)
UKA Sparkling Cloudy Junmai Daiginjo 300ml Bottle
Light floral and fruit aromas. Full-bodied, creamy, long finish.
UKA Black Label Junmai Daiginjo 300ml Bottle
Crisp and bright, with sweet aromas and a hint of honey. Full-bodied and balanced with a long finish.
Hakushika Chokara Junmai 300ml Bottle
Hakushika Kuromatsu Junmai Daiginjo 300ml Bottle
Fruity, Sweet Rice Aromas
Taiheizan Peaceful Mountain Kimoto Junmai 300ml Bottle
Earthy, Full Bodied, Dry
Taiheizan Peaceful Mountain Honjozo Nigori 300ml Bottle
Dry, Fruit, Light Floral
Pocket Sake: Shibata Shuzo Flask: Cloudy, Pink Label 200ml Bottle
Cloudy Pink Label (Floral Nigori)
Pocket Sake: Shibata Shuzo Flask: Yuzu: Black Label 200ml Bottle
Yuzu Black Label (Citrus)
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Authentic Japanese Cuisine, specializing in Ramen, Tea, and Sake.
109 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448