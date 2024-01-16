contemporary American, seafood, steak, sandwiches, burgers, salads, desserts, vegetarian, healthy
The Tasting Room- Frederick 101 N Market St
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Contemporary American
Location
101 N Market St, Frederick, MD 21701