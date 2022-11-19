  • Home
The Tasty Gator - Kaufman 1500 S Washington St

No reviews yet

1500 S Washington St

Kaufman, TX 75142

Popular Items

Gator and Shrimp
Beignets
2 Catfish 4 Shrimp

Baskets

Andouille Sausage

$12.00

Bacon Shrimp Poppers (5)

$14.00

Natchitoches Meat Pies

$12.00

Smoked Boudin

$12.00

Gator Basket

$14.00

Crawfish Basket

$12.00

1 Catfish Filet

$9.00

2 Catfish Filets

$12.00

3 Catfish Filets

$14.00

4 Catfish Filets

$17.00

4 Fried Oysters

$15.00

8 Fried Oysters

$23.00

7 Jumbo Shrimp

$14.00

14 Jumbo Shrimp

$24.00

3 Fried Frog Legs

$14.00

6 Fried Frog Legs

$24.00

Po Boys

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Catfish Po Boy

$14.00

Alligator Po Boy

$14.00

Oyster Po Boy

$15.00

Crawfish Po Boy

$13.00

Plates

Blackened Chicken

$14.00

Blackened Shrimp

$15.00

Blackened Catfish

$15.00

Blackened Frog Legs

$15.00

Blackened Gator

$15.00

Salmon

$18.00

Hand Cut Ribeye

$18.00

Bowls

Red Beans and Rice (Bowl)

$10.00

Dirty Rice (Bowl)

$10.00

Crawfish Etouffee

$12.00

Seafood Gumbo (Cup)

$8.00

Seafood Gumbo (Bowl)

$11.00

Shrimp Etouffee

$12.00

Jambalaya

$10.00

Chicken / Sausage Gumbo Cup

$7.00

Chicken / Sausage Gumbo Bowl

$10.00

Appetizers

Cheese Fries

$10.00

Queso and Chips Large

$11.00

Sampler

$13.00

Gator Bites

$12.00

Boudin Balls

$10.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Bacon Shrimp Poppers APP (5)

$12.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Boudin Balls (PROMO)

Sides

Side Jambalaya

$3.95

Fries

$3.95

Fried Okra

$2.95

Chili Mac

$3.95

Coleslaw

$2.95

Green Beans

$2.95

White Rice

$2.95

Side Dirty Rice

$3.95

Mac & Cheese

$3.95

Fire Roasted Corn

$2.95

Side Red Beans and Rice

$3.95

Hushpuppies

$2.95

Potatoes

$3.25

Butter

$0.25

Boil Seasoning

$0.25

Half Salad

$3.99

Tacos

Gator Tacos

$14.00

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Salmon Tacos

$16.00

Salad

House Salad

$8.00

Salad - Blackened Salmon

$18.00

Salad - Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Salad - Blackened Shrimp

$15.00

Salad - Fried Catfish

$15.00

Salad - Blackened Catfish

$15.00

Salad - Blackened Chicken

$15.00

Salad - Blackened Gator

$15.00

Salad - Fried Gator

$15.00

Boil

Boiled Shrimp

$13.70

Boiled Crawfish

$7.99Out of stock

Dessert

Beignets

$6.55

Extra Full Order Meat

Full order Fried Shrimp

$9.15

Full order fried frog legs

$9.15

Full order Andouille Sausage

$7.15

Full order fried gator

$8.15

Full order Boudin

$7.15

Full order fried crawfish

$7.15

Full order blackened chicken

$8.15

full order blackened shrimp

$9.15

Full order blackened gator

$9.15

Full order blackened catfish

$8.15

Full order blackened frog legs

$9.15

Full Order Oystera

$10.25

Extra Side Order Meat

Side order Fried Shrimp

$4.95

Side order fried frog legs

$4.95

Side order Andouille Sausage

$3.95

Side order fried gator

$4.95

Side order Boudin

$3.95

Side order fried crawfish

$3.95

Side order blackened chicken

$4.95

Side order blackened shrimp

$4.95

Side order blackened gator

$4.95

Side order blackened catfish

$4.95

Side order blackened frog legs

$4.95

Side Order Oysters

$8.25

Side order Fried Catfish

$4.95

Combo Baskets

1 Catfish 4 Shrimp

$14.00

2 Catfish 4 Shrimp

$16.00

1 Catfish 4 Oysters

$15.00

2 Catfish 4 Oysters

$17.00

5 Shrimp 5 Oysters

$17.00

Seafood Platter

$21.00

Gator and Shrimp

$14.00

Gator and Catfish

$14.00

Fettuccine

Blackened Chicken Fettuccine

$16.00

Blackened Shrimp Fettuccine

$16.00

Southern Style

Fried Steak

$16.00

Fried Chicken

$16.00

Chef's Favorites

Texas Fried Steak

$17.00

Gator and Rice

$16.00

Cajun Smothered Catfish

$16.00

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Cajun Ribeye

$24.00

The Tasty Burger

$14.00

Chicken and Waffles

$16.00

Coco Salmon

$18.00

Cajun Tamales

Please input your name, phone number, and day/time of pickup.

Cajun Tamales (12) (Frozen)

$16.95

Cajun Tamales (12) (Hot)

$16.95

2 Tamales (Hot)(Dine-In Only)

$11.95

Kids Meals

Kids Shrimp

$6.25

Kids Gator Basket

$5.25

Kids Fried Catfish

$5.25

Kids Mac and Cheese

$4.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kids Pasta

$6.95
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
A new and exciting Cajun restaurant.Recipes are based off Cajun classics in a fast casual environment. With over 50 years of combined restaurant experience brought together to serve our customers the best quality food!

1500 S Washington St, Kaufman, TX 75142

