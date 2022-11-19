The Tasty Gator - Kaufman 1500 S Washington St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A new and exciting Cajun restaurant.Recipes are based off Cajun classics in a fast casual environment. With over 50 years of combined restaurant experience brought together to serve our customers the best quality food!
Location
1500 S Washington St, Kaufman, TX 75142
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Kaufman