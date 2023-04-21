Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Tav'ery 131 Parkway Road

No reviews yet

131 Parkway Road

Bronxville, NY 10708

Small Plates

Chicken Empanada

$9.00

Housemade, Siracha Aioli Dip

Black Bean Empanada

$9.00

Housemade, Salsa Chipotle Dip

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Crispy Bacon, Bourbon Glaze

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

with Cheesy Dijon Dip

Mini Veal Meatballs

$12.00

Braised in Mushroom Marsala Sauce

Carmelized Cauliflower

$9.00

Braised Swiss Chard, Melted Brie Drizzle

Dressed Mixed Greens

$8.00

Mixed Baby Greens, House Dressing

Sidewinders

$8.00

Taco

Honey Chicken Taco

$14.00

Honey Drizzled with Pickled Onion Slaw, Sliced Avocado

Mahi Mahi Taco

$16.00

Seared Mahi with Avocado Lime Slaw, Salsa Chipotle

Flatbread

Mozzarella Tomato Flatbread

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Cherry Tomato, Pesto Smear

Heirloom Pork Flatbread

$16.00

Sweet & Spicy Sausage, Smoked Gouda, Arugula

Wings

Bell & Evans Wings - your choice of sauce

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Bell & Evans Hormone free

Sandwiches

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

with Avocado, Tomato, Arugula, Gruyere

Crabcake Sandwich

$18.00

Rosie's Famous Crabcake with Pickled Onion, Avocado, Dijonnaise Drizzle

Skirt Steak Sandwich

$19.00

with Sauerkraut, Gruyere, Dijon Mustard

Burgers

Pat LaFrieda Burger

$19.00

Original Pat LaFrieda Blend topped with Caramelized Onion, Pancetta Jam, Gruyere, Aioli

Vegetarian Burger

$16.00

Housemade Veggie Burger with Arugula, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Sriracha Aioli

Plain Burger

$19.00

Salads

Classic Cobb Salad

$19.00

Chopped Combo of Romaine, Cucumber, Red Onion, Baco, Egg, Blue Cheese

Santa Fe Salad

$18.00

Romaine, Corn, Black Beans, Jicama, Onion, Zesty Lime Dressing

Greek Style Salad

$19.00

Quinoa & Shredded Kale, with Chickpeas, Crispy Brussel Sprouts, Fresh Tomato, Feta

Mains

Beer Battered Cod

$26.00

Crispy Battered Cod with Sidewinder Fries, Avocado Lime Slaw, Housemade Tartar Sauce

Pork Paillard

$24.00

Pounded Thin, topped with Fresh Arugula, Grilled Pear, Crumbled Goat Cheese

Braised Short Rib

$29.00

Guinness Braised Rib with Fingerlings, Root Vegetables

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$24.00

with Braised Swiss Chard, Grilled Polenta, Tav'ery Gravy

Dessert

Almond Croissant

$10.00

Hazelnut Gelato

Sticky Toffee Cake

$10.00

Tahitian Vanilla Gelato

Double Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

Tahitian Vanilla Gelato

Fried Cheesecake

$10.00

Mixed Berry Puree, Chocolate Drizzle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Drink,Eat, Gather!

131 Parkway Road, Bronxville, NY 10708

