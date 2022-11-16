The Tavern 19 1549 Lake Rd
1549 Lake Rd
Hamlin, NY 14464
Popular Items
Apps
Pizza Rolls
Deep Fried Calamari
Buffalo Calamari
Italian Calamari
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
Buffalo Shrimp Cocktail
1lb Steam Clams
Fried Cheese Sticks
Deep Fried Mushrooms
Owen's Onion Rings
Jalapeno Poppers
Chicken Wings
Wood Fired Wings
French Fries
French App
choice of artichokes, asparagus, eggplant, portobello or tomato
Tavern Style Mozzarella Logs
fresh mozzarella sticks in our house breading, fried, and served with homemade marinara
Tavern Fries
smothered in cheese and homemade meat hot sauce
Combo Plate
generous combo of various apps (feeds 3-4)
Taco Logs
Chicken Fries
Greek Calamari
Sandwich Specials
Cheeseburger
Jack Black & Blue Burger
Bacon Cheeseburger
Mushroom Cheeseburger
Cheese Steak Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet Sandwich
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Black Angus Beef Roast Sandwich
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Killer Burger
Soup & Salad
Parmesan
French
Seafood
Tavern Specialties
Shepherd's Pie
An authentic Irish dish made in three layers of sautéed seasoned beef, mixed vegetables, and topped with homemade mashed potatoes
Pasta Isabella
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, black olives, artichokes, cherry tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes, asparagus, and fresh garlic in a white wine sauce served over your choice of pasta
Zuppa Da Clams
Sautéed clams with fresh garlic, mushrooms, white wine and our fresh marinara served over a bed of fettuccine
Shrimp Alexander
Fresh jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon with feta cheese and baked in garlic, butter, and white wine sauce served over pasta
All You Can Eat Pasta
Your choice of angel hair, fettuccine, or rigatoni topped with our homemade authentic Italian marinara sauce
Alfredo
Your choice of sautéed chicken or shrimp served over fettuccine covered by our homemade Alfredo sauce.
Marsala
Your choice of chicken, veal, or strip steak sautéed fresh to order with mushrooms and garlic in a Marsala wine sauce
Black Angus Beef Roast
A healthy portion of slow cooked tender Black Angus, served with mixed vegetables and homemade mashed potatoes. Cuts with a fork!
Ny Strip Steak
16oz special cut prime NY Strip, aged, and tenderized and grilled to perfection
Surf & Strip
10oz Brazilian lobster tail and 10oz NY Strip steak served with fresh asparagus and your choice of pasta, potato, or rice
Steak Au Poivre
A 20oz NY Strip crusted with cracked peppercorns and pan seared in a brandy Dijon garlic cream sauce. Chef's favorite!
Stuffed Strip Steak
Hand cut 20oz NY Strip butter-flied and stuffed with your choice of black & Blue, mushrooms, onions, and asiago, or shrimp, bacon, and feta.
Big Jake Steak
32oz Porterhouse cooked your way hot on the grill. Just enough to make you stuffed. Free toppings and two sides. Big boys only!
Kid's Menu
Large Pizzas
4 Corners
Start with our fresh mozzarella and choose your toppings for the "4 Corners". We will separate them with a cross of our braided dough. Looks great and your toppings won't touch mine! IT's a great way to try our different specialty pizzas (Philly Bomber & Breakfast Pizza are not available on 4 Corners).
LG All Seasons
Topped with our plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Seville olives, Prosciutto Di Parma, and freshly-seasoned portobello mushrooms. Great for any season!
LG Breakfast Pizza
A great pizza for anytime of the day. Made with mozzarella, cheddar, American cheese, with seasoned eggs, bacon, sausage
LG Buffalo Chicken
Fresh mozzarella, creamy buffalo sauce, seasoned buffalo chicken, and garnished with bruschetta tomatoes. Now one of the local favorites!
LG Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Homemade chicken parm along with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and Pecorino Romano cheese, and then topped again with mozzarella
LG Eggplant Parmesan Pizza
Homemade eggplant parm along with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and Pecorino Romano cheese, and then topped again with mozzarella
LG Four Cheese Pizza
LG Margherita Pizza
LG Meathead Pie
A meat head's dream, with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Prosciutto Di Parma, and Pecorino Romano cheese
LG Mushroom Madness
An incredible pizza made with fresh mozzarella, a delicious porcini mushroom cream sauce, freshly-seasoned sliced mushrooms, portobello mushrooms, and Pecorino Romano cheese
LG NY Style
LG Old World
Our Old World Pizza is made with fresh mozzarella and topped with imported Italian tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and Pecorino Romano baked to perfection in our wood-fired brick oven and topped with fresh basil
LG Pizza Alla Vodka
Fresh mozzarella, our famous tomato cream vodka sauce, seasoned fresh mushrooms, peas, and Prosciutto Di Parma
LG Pizza Bianca
A classic pizza smothered with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, Alfredo, Pecorino Romano cheese, and topped with bruschetta tomatoes, fresh basil and sliced garlic
LG Supreme Veggie Delight
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and a delicious fresh mix of red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, baby spinach leaves, and bruschetta. Deliciously healthy!
LG The "Goodfella"
Fresh mozzarella, our famous plum tomato sauce, topped with our very own brick oven roasted red peppers, sausage, and fresh sliced garlic
LG The CBR
Made with fresh mozzarella, chicken, bacon, our homemade ranch sauce, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and topped with Pecorino Romano cheese. Inspired by Tommy!
Philly Bomber
A Tavern 19 original made with mozzarella, American cheese, melted cheddar, with onions, mushrooms, scallions, chopped steak, and our delicious porcini mushroom cream sauce. Large only.
LG Dill Pickle
Medium Pizzas
Med All Seasons
Topped with our plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Seville olives, Prosciutto Di Parma, and freshly-seasoned portobello mushrooms. Great for any season!
Med Breakfast Pizza
A great pizza for anytime of the day. Made with mozzarella, cheddar, American cheese, with seasoned eggs, bacon, sausage
Med Buffalo Chicken
Fresh mozzarella, creamy buffalo sauce, seasoned buffalo chicken, and garnished with bruschetta tomatoes. Now one of the local favorites!
Med Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Homemade chicken parm along with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and Pecorino Romano cheese, and then topped again with mozzarella
Med Eggplant Parmesan Pizza
Homemade eggplant parm along with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and Pecorino Romano cheese, and then topped again with mozzarella
Med Four Cheese Pizza
Med Margherita Pizza
Med Meathead Pie
A meat head's dream, with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Prosciutto Di Parma, and Pecorino Romano cheese
Med Mushroom Madness
An incredible pizza made with fresh mozzarella, a delicious porcini mushroom cream sauce, freshly-seasoned sliced mushrooms, portobello mushrooms, and Pecorino Romano cheese
Med NY Style
Med Old World
Our Old World Pizza is made with fresh mozzarella and topped with imported Italian tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and Pecorino Romano baked to perfection in our wood-fired brick oven and topped with fresh basil
Med Pizza Alla Vodka
Fresh mozzarella, our famous tomato cream vodka sauce, seasoned fresh mushrooms, peas, and Prosciutto Di Parma
Med Pizza Bianca
A classic pizza smothered with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, Alfredo, Pecorino Romano cheese, and topped with bruschetta tomatoes, fresh basil and sliced garlic
Med Supreme Veggie Delight
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and a delicious fresh mix of red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, baby spinach leaves, and bruschetta. Deliciously healthy!
Med The "Goodfella"
Fresh mozzarella, our famous plum tomato sauce, topped with our very own brick oven roasted red peppers, sausage, and fresh sliced garlic
Med The CBR
Made with fresh mozzarella, chicken, bacon, our homemade ranch sauce, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and topped with Pecorino Romano cheese. Inspired by Tommy!
Med Honey BBQ Chicken
Med Dill Pickle
Gluten Free
GF Old World
Our Old World Pizza is made with fresh mozzarella and topped with imported Italian tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and Pecorino Romano baked to perfection in our wood-fired brick oven and topped with fresh basil
GF Pizza Alla Vodka
Fresh mozzarella, our famous tomato cream vodka sauce, seasoned fresh mushrooms, peas, and Prosciutto Di Parma
GF All Seasons
Topped with our plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Seville olives, Prosciutto Di Parma, and freshly-seasoned portobello mushrooms. Great for any season!
GF Buffalo Chicken
Fresh mozzarella, creamy buffalo sauce, seasoned buffalo chicken, and garnished with bruschetta tomatoes. Now one of the local favorites!
GF Supreme Veggie Delight
Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and a delicious fresh mix of red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, baby spinach leaves, and bruschetta. Deliciously healthy!
GF Meathead Pie
A meat head's dream, with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Prosciutto Di Parma, and Pecorino Romano cheese
GF Pizza Bianca
A classic pizza smothered with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, Alfredo, Pecorino Romano cheese, and topped with bruschetta tomatoes, fresh basil and sliced garlic
GF The "Goodfella"
Fresh mozzarella, our famous plum tomato sauce, topped with our very own brick oven roasted red peppers, sausage, and fresh sliced garlic
GF Mushroom Madness
An incredible pizza made with fresh mozzarella, a delicious porcini mushroom cream sauce, freshly-seasoned sliced mushrooms, portobello mushrooms, and Pecorino Romano cheese
GF Chicken Parmesan Pizza
Homemade chicken parm along with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and Pecorino Romano cheese, and then topped again with mozzarella
GF Eggplant Parmesan Pizza
Homemade eggplant parm along with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and Pecorino Romano cheese, and then topped again with mozzarella
GF The CBR
Made with fresh mozzarella, chicken, bacon, our homemade ranch sauce, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and topped with Pecorino Romano cheese. Inspired by Tommy!
GF Breakfast Pizza
A great pizza for anytime of the day. Made with mozzarella, cheddar, American cheese, with seasoned eggs, bacon, sausage
GF Ny Style
GF Fresh Tomato Pie
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
For over fifty years and three generations our family has served the Rochester area with the finest we have to offer. As one of area's last great taverns, our management and staff always strive to make your experience here a pleasurable one. We love to cook to your individual tastes and we value your opinions. Feel free to ask for something special. Our goal is that our guests go home satisfied with the food, atmosphere, and service that we provide. While attending college in NYC, we met two brothers that had just started one of the first wood-fired pizza restaurants in the city - Goodfella's. Over the years, they have won over 15 national and international awards. The memory of their amazing pizza never left us. So, we decided to bring this world-famous pizza back home. In the 2014 we installed the first revolving wood-fired brick oven in upstate New York. While state-of-the-art. the oven cooks in the old-world tradition over a wood fire at a temperature of 900 degrees.
1549 Lake Rd, Hamlin, NY 14464