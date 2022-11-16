Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Tavern 19 1549 Lake Rd

No reviews yet

1549 Lake Rd

Hamlin, NY 14464

Popular Items

Beer Battered Fish Fry
Wood Fired Wings
French Fries

Apps

All apps include choice of side sauce: blue cheese, ranch, marinara, boss, honey mustard, BBQ

Pizza Rolls

$9.00

Deep Fried Calamari

$13.00+

Buffalo Calamari

$15.00

Italian Calamari

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Buffalo Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

1lb Steam Clams

$12.00

Fried Cheese Sticks

$9.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Owen's Onion Rings

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Wood Fired Wings

$17.00

French Fries

$5.00

French App

$13.00

choice of artichokes, asparagus, eggplant, portobello or tomato

Tavern Style Mozzarella Logs

$17.00

fresh mozzarella sticks in our house breading, fried, and served with homemade marinara

Tavern Fries

$8.00+

smothered in cheese and homemade meat hot sauce

Combo Plate

$22.00

generous combo of various apps (feeds 3-4)

Taco Logs

$9.00Out of stock

Chicken Fries

$8.00

Greek Calamari

$18.00

Sandwich Specials

All sandwiches include a hard roll and french fries

Cheeseburger

$13.00+

Jack Black & Blue Burger

$14.00+

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00+

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$14.00+

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cajun Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$15.00

Meatball Parmesan Sandwich

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$18.00

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Black Angus Beef Roast Sandwich

$20.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$10.00+

Killer Burger

$40.00

Soup & Salad

Soup

$4.00+

Garden Salad

$5.00+

Craig's Calamari Salad

$18.00

served with mixed greens homemade balsamic vinaigrette, lemon, asiago cheese and fresh calamari

Chicken Salad

$16.00

served with mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, croutons, pepperoncini, and your choice of dressing

French Onion

$6.00

Parmesan

All parmesan is made with our homemade authentic Italian sauce, smothered in mozzarella and served with your choice of pasta, potato, or rice

Chicken Parmesan

$22.00

Veal Parmesan

$23.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$20.00

Portobello Parmesan

$16.00

Meatball Parmesan

$19.00

Haddock Parmesan

$23.00

Shrimp Parmesan

$25.00

Lobster Parmesan

$33.00

Seafood Parmesan

$35.00

French

Our French dishes are prepared in a sherry lemon butter sauce and are cooked fresh to order. Entrees are accompanied by your choice of pasta, potato, or rice. Add any vegetable French to an entree for $5

Chicken French

$24.00

Veal French

$27.00

Scallop French

$36.00

Shrimp French

$25.00

Lobster French

$36.00

Seafood French

$37.00

Haddock French

$27.00

Artichoke French

$18.00

Asparagus French

$18.00

Eggplant French

$18.00

Tomato French

$16.00

Portobello French

$18.00

Seafood

Served with homemade tartar, fresh lemon, coleslaw and your choice of pasta, potato, or rice

Beer Battered Fish Fry

$18.00

Breaded Fish Fry

$18.00

Broiled Fish

$19.00

Buffalo Fish Fry

$20.00

Broiled Scallops

$34.00

Broiled Shrimp

$22.00

Fried Scallops

$15.00

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Brazilian Lobster Tail

$28.00

Seafood Combo

$22.00

Jumbo Seafood Combo

$36.00

Tavern Specialties

All Tavern Specialties (except Shepherd's Pie) are served with your choice of pasta, potato, or rice.

Shepherd's Pie

$19.00

An authentic Irish dish made in three layers of sautéed seasoned beef, mixed vegetables, and topped with homemade mashed potatoes

Pasta Isabella

$20.00

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, black olives, artichokes, cherry tomatoes, sun dried tomatoes, asparagus, and fresh garlic in a white wine sauce served over your choice of pasta

Zuppa Da Clams

$25.00

Sautéed clams with fresh garlic, mushrooms, white wine and our fresh marinara served over a bed of fettuccine

Shrimp Alexander

$30.00

Fresh jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon with feta cheese and baked in garlic, butter, and white wine sauce served over pasta

All You Can Eat Pasta

$15.00

Your choice of angel hair, fettuccine, or rigatoni topped with our homemade authentic Italian marinara sauce

Alfredo

$20.00

Your choice of sautéed chicken or shrimp served over fettuccine covered by our homemade Alfredo sauce.

Marsala

Your choice of chicken, veal, or strip steak sautéed fresh to order with mushrooms and garlic in a Marsala wine sauce

Black Angus Beef Roast

$24.00

A healthy portion of slow cooked tender Black Angus, served with mixed vegetables and homemade mashed potatoes. Cuts with a fork!

Ny Strip Steak

$30.00

16oz special cut prime NY Strip, aged, and tenderized and grilled to perfection

Surf & Strip

$45.00

10oz Brazilian lobster tail and 10oz NY Strip steak served with fresh asparagus and your choice of pasta, potato, or rice

Steak Au Poivre

$40.00

A 20oz NY Strip crusted with cracked peppercorns and pan seared in a brandy Dijon garlic cream sauce. Chef's favorite!

Stuffed Strip Steak

Hand cut 20oz NY Strip butter-flied and stuffed with your choice of black & Blue, mushrooms, onions, and asiago, or shrimp, bacon, and feta.

Big Jake Steak

$45.00

32oz Porterhouse cooked your way hot on the grill. Just enough to make you stuffed. Free toppings and two sides. Big boys only!

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Sandwich

$8.00

Kid's Mac-n-Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Pasta w/Sauce

$8.00

Kid'sChicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid's Fish

$8.00

Kid's Meatball Parm

$8.00

Kid's Hot Dog w/ Fries

$8.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$10.00

Blondie Sundae

$10.00

Large Pizzas

4 Corners

$30.00

Start with our fresh mozzarella and choose your toppings for the "4 Corners". We will separate them with a cross of our braided dough. Looks great and your toppings won't touch mine! IT's a great way to try our different specialty pizzas (Philly Bomber & Breakfast Pizza are not available on 4 Corners).

LG All Seasons

$25.00

Topped with our plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Seville olives, Prosciutto Di Parma, and freshly-seasoned portobello mushrooms. Great for any season!

LG Breakfast Pizza

$25.00

A great pizza for anytime of the day. Made with mozzarella, cheddar, American cheese, with seasoned eggs, bacon, sausage

LG Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Fresh mozzarella, creamy buffalo sauce, seasoned buffalo chicken, and garnished with bruschetta tomatoes. Now one of the local favorites!

LG Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$25.00

Homemade chicken parm along with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and Pecorino Romano cheese, and then topped again with mozzarella

LG Eggplant Parmesan Pizza

$25.00

Homemade eggplant parm along with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and Pecorino Romano cheese, and then topped again with mozzarella

LG Four Cheese Pizza

$25.00

LG Margherita Pizza

$25.00

LG Meathead Pie

$25.00

A meat head's dream, with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Prosciutto Di Parma, and Pecorino Romano cheese

LG Mushroom Madness

$25.00

An incredible pizza made with fresh mozzarella, a delicious porcini mushroom cream sauce, freshly-seasoned sliced mushrooms, portobello mushrooms, and Pecorino Romano cheese

LG NY Style

$20.00

LG Old World

$20.00

Our Old World Pizza is made with fresh mozzarella and topped with imported Italian tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and Pecorino Romano baked to perfection in our wood-fired brick oven and topped with fresh basil

LG Pizza Alla Vodka

$25.00

Fresh mozzarella, our famous tomato cream vodka sauce, seasoned fresh mushrooms, peas, and Prosciutto Di Parma

LG Pizza Bianca

$25.00

A classic pizza smothered with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, Alfredo, Pecorino Romano cheese, and topped with bruschetta tomatoes, fresh basil and sliced garlic

LG Supreme Veggie Delight

$25.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and a delicious fresh mix of red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, baby spinach leaves, and bruschetta. Deliciously healthy!

LG The "Goodfella"

$25.00

Fresh mozzarella, our famous plum tomato sauce, topped with our very own brick oven roasted red peppers, sausage, and fresh sliced garlic

LG The CBR

$25.00

Made with fresh mozzarella, chicken, bacon, our homemade ranch sauce, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and topped with Pecorino Romano cheese. Inspired by Tommy!

Philly Bomber

$30.00

A Tavern 19 original made with mozzarella, American cheese, melted cheddar, with onions, mushrooms, scallions, chopped steak, and our delicious porcini mushroom cream sauce. Large only.

LG Dill Pickle

$25.00

Medium Pizzas

Med All Seasons

$20.00

Topped with our plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Seville olives, Prosciutto Di Parma, and freshly-seasoned portobello mushrooms. Great for any season!

Med Breakfast Pizza

$20.00

A great pizza for anytime of the day. Made with mozzarella, cheddar, American cheese, with seasoned eggs, bacon, sausage

Med Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, creamy buffalo sauce, seasoned buffalo chicken, and garnished with bruschetta tomatoes. Now one of the local favorites!

Med Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$20.00

Homemade chicken parm along with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and Pecorino Romano cheese, and then topped again with mozzarella

Med Eggplant Parmesan Pizza

$20.00

Homemade eggplant parm along with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and Pecorino Romano cheese, and then topped again with mozzarella

Med Four Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Med Margherita Pizza

$20.00

Med Meathead Pie

$20.00

A meat head's dream, with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Prosciutto Di Parma, and Pecorino Romano cheese

Med Mushroom Madness

$20.00

An incredible pizza made with fresh mozzarella, a delicious porcini mushroom cream sauce, freshly-seasoned sliced mushrooms, portobello mushrooms, and Pecorino Romano cheese

Med NY Style

$17.00

Med Old World

$17.00

Our Old World Pizza is made with fresh mozzarella and topped with imported Italian tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and Pecorino Romano baked to perfection in our wood-fired brick oven and topped with fresh basil

Med Pizza Alla Vodka

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, our famous tomato cream vodka sauce, seasoned fresh mushrooms, peas, and Prosciutto Di Parma

Med Pizza Bianca

$20.00

A classic pizza smothered with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, Alfredo, Pecorino Romano cheese, and topped with bruschetta tomatoes, fresh basil and sliced garlic

Med Supreme Veggie Delight

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and a delicious fresh mix of red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, baby spinach leaves, and bruschetta. Deliciously healthy!

Med The "Goodfella"

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, our famous plum tomato sauce, topped with our very own brick oven roasted red peppers, sausage, and fresh sliced garlic

Med The CBR

$20.00

Made with fresh mozzarella, chicken, bacon, our homemade ranch sauce, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and topped with Pecorino Romano cheese. Inspired by Tommy!

Med Honey BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Med Dill Pickle

$20.00

Gluten Free

GF Old World

$17.00

Our Old World Pizza is made with fresh mozzarella and topped with imported Italian tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, and Pecorino Romano baked to perfection in our wood-fired brick oven and topped with fresh basil

GF Pizza Alla Vodka

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, our famous tomato cream vodka sauce, seasoned fresh mushrooms, peas, and Prosciutto Di Parma

GF All Seasons

$20.00

Topped with our plum tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, Seville olives, Prosciutto Di Parma, and freshly-seasoned portobello mushrooms. Great for any season!

GF Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, creamy buffalo sauce, seasoned buffalo chicken, and garnished with bruschetta tomatoes. Now one of the local favorites!

GF Supreme Veggie Delight

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, and a delicious fresh mix of red onion, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, baby spinach leaves, and bruschetta. Deliciously healthy!

GF Meathead Pie

$20.00

A meat head's dream, with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, Prosciutto Di Parma, and Pecorino Romano cheese

GF Pizza Bianca

$20.00

A classic pizza smothered with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, Alfredo, Pecorino Romano cheese, and topped with bruschetta tomatoes, fresh basil and sliced garlic

GF The "Goodfella"

$20.00

Fresh mozzarella, our famous plum tomato sauce, topped with our very own brick oven roasted red peppers, sausage, and fresh sliced garlic

GF Mushroom Madness

$20.00

An incredible pizza made with fresh mozzarella, a delicious porcini mushroom cream sauce, freshly-seasoned sliced mushrooms, portobello mushrooms, and Pecorino Romano cheese

GF Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$20.00

Homemade chicken parm along with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and Pecorino Romano cheese, and then topped again with mozzarella

GF Eggplant Parmesan Pizza

$20.00

Homemade eggplant parm along with fresh mozzarella, plum tomato sauce, and Pecorino Romano cheese, and then topped again with mozzarella

GF The CBR

$20.00

Made with fresh mozzarella, chicken, bacon, our homemade ranch sauce, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and topped with Pecorino Romano cheese. Inspired by Tommy!

GF Breakfast Pizza

$20.00

A great pizza for anytime of the day. Made with mozzarella, cheddar, American cheese, with seasoned eggs, bacon, sausage

GF Ny Style

$17.00

GF Fresh Tomato Pie

$20.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

For over fifty years and three generations our family has served the Rochester area with the finest we have to offer. As one of area's last great taverns, our management and staff always strive to make your experience here a pleasurable one. We love to cook to your individual tastes and we value your opinions. Feel free to ask for something special. Our goal is that our guests go home satisfied with the food, atmosphere, and service that we provide. While attending college in NYC, we met two brothers that had just started one of the first wood-fired pizza restaurants in the city - Goodfella's. Over the years, they have won over 15 national and international awards. The memory of their amazing pizza never left us. So, we decided to bring this world-famous pizza back home. In the 2014 we installed the first revolving wood-fired brick oven in upstate New York. While state-of-the-art. the oven cooks in the old-world tradition over a wood fire at a temperature of 900 degrees.

1549 Lake Rd, Hamlin, NY 14464

