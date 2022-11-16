The Tavern 19 1549 Lake Rd

Restaurant info

For over fifty years and three generations our family has served the Rochester area with the finest we have to offer. As one of area's last great taverns, our management and staff always strive to make your experience here a pleasurable one. We love to cook to your individual tastes and we value your opinions. Feel free to ask for something special. Our goal is that our guests go home satisfied with the food, atmosphere, and service that we provide. While attending college in NYC, we met two brothers that had just started one of the first wood-fired pizza restaurants in the city - Goodfella's. Over the years, they have won over 15 national and international awards. The memory of their amazing pizza never left us. So, we decided to bring this world-famous pizza back home. In the 2014 we installed the first revolving wood-fired brick oven in upstate New York. While state-of-the-art. the oven cooks in the old-world tradition over a wood fire at a temperature of 900 degrees.