Warm Up

Tavern Wings

$13.00

Bone-in with choice of tavern buffalo, thai sweet chili, garlic Parmesan, mango habanero, or rye maple bacon

Southwest Chicken Egg Rolls

$13.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, buffalo sauce, celery, carrots, and mozzarella cheese wrapped in fried won tons and served with a spicy ranch

Brisket Cheese Fries

$13.00

Slow-cooked brisket, Cheddar and jack cheese, BBQ sauce, avocado crema, and pickled jalapeños

German Pretzel Bites

$9.00

Served with shiner bock beer cheese and honey mustard

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Assortment of locally sourced sausage and cheeses, accompanied with fresh hummus, pita bread, and seasonal fresh fruits

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Topped with white balsamic vinaigrette, shaved Parmesan, and bacon

Sweet Chili Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

Breaded cauliflower tossed with sweet chili sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds, atop a bed of fresh cabbage

Bacon Mac 'N Cheese Balls

$11.00

Lightly fried mac n cheese balls served with house-made chipotle ranch

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Crispy, breaded dill pickle slices served with house-made chipotle ranch

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Three cheese blend, roasted garlic, spinach, and artichoke served with house chips, carrots, and celery

Vampire Dip

$14.00

Roasted garlic and artichoke hearts blended with creamy melted cheese, served in a sourdough bread bowl with crispy pita and veggies

Ahi Tuna Sashimi

$14.00

Premium grade, sesame-seared rare with chilli-lime vinaigrette

Nashville Hot Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy fried shrimp tossed with Nashville hot sauce, pickled onions, and chives. Served with buttermilk ranch

Classic Nachos

$12.00

Crispy tostada chips, melted jack and Cheddar cheese, seasoned ground beef, jalapeños, Fresno chilies, topped with avocado crema

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Hawaiian Flatbread

$14.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.00

Margherita Flatbread

$14.00

Plain Cheese Flatbread

$14.00

Greens

Southern Fried Chicken Cobb

$15.00

Butter milk fried chicken, grape tomatoes, avocado, egg, pickled red onions, crispy hominy, and applewood smoked bacon on mixed field greens tossed with tapatio ranch

Togarashi Tuna Salad

$17.00

Seared ahi tuna over Napa slaw, spinach, edamame, pickled Fresno peppers, mangoes, and cashews, tossed in a chili lime vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Chopped romaine lettuce tossed with fresh Caesar dressing, shaved Parmesan cheese, house-made croutons, and topped with marinated chicken breast

Apple Cranberry Chicken Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, green apples, dried cranberries, quinoa, and blue cheese crumbles topped with grilled chicken and Texas wildflower honey vinaigrette

Quinoa Power Bowl

$16.00

Quinoa, edamame, sliced cherry tomatoes, sliced avocado, peanuts, mangos, pickled red onion, lettuce, sliced chicken breast, and tomato vinaigrette

Soup and Salad

$10.00

House salad with tomatoes, onions, cheese, and soup of the day

Chili Bread Bowl

$12.00

House-made chili served in a sourdough bread bowl and topped with shredded Cheddar cheese and sour cream

Jalapeno Soup - Cup

$6.00

Jalapeno Soup - Bowl

$8.00

Chicken Tortilla - Cup

$6.00

Chicken Tortilla - Bowl

$8.00

Tavern Originals

Tavern Cheeseburger

$14.00

Fresh ground sirloin, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and choice of cheese

Northshore 50/50 Cheeseburger

$15.00

50/50 blend of beef and bacon, pepper jack cheese, sunny side up egg, avocado mash, and chipotle mayo on a brioche bun

Whiskey Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Beef patty, Cheddar cheese, bacon jam, marinated onions, and spicy mayo

Patty Melt

$14.00

Fresh ground sirloin topped with Guinness caramelized onions, 1000 island dressing, and Cheddar cheese served between butter-grilled Texas toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Country fried chicken tossed in tavern buffalo sauce and topped with lettuce, tomato, and swiss cheese

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled buffalo chicken, romaine lettuce, Parmesan, Caesar dressing, and flour tortilla

Bacon Avocado Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled chicken, topped with bacon, guacamole, lettuce, pico, and spicy mayo on a brioche bun

Lakeside Club

$13.00

Fresh crescent roll, layered with sliced turkey, ham, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli

Street Tacos

$13.00

Three authentic-style slow roasted and seasoned brisket tacos topped with diced white onion and cilantro. Served with cilantro-lime rice and house made salsa

Rosemary Turkey Burger

$14.00

Seasoned turkey, rosemary Parmesan bacon, pickled red onions, roasted red peppers, garlic aioli, smoked gouda cheese, and mixed greens

Irish Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Roasted chicken, carrot, potatoes, and green peas in a cream sauce topped with puff pastry

Cowboy Brisket Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Smoked brisket topped with Cheddar cheese, onion-bacon jam, and served between butter-grilled Texas toast... A house favorite!

Buffalo & Bacon Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Macaroni tossed in a mixture of gouda, Parmesan, cream cheese and topped with buffalo chicken and sprinkled with shredded Parmesan

Cajun Chicken Alfredo

$16.00

Linguine pasta tossed in a spicy Cajun alfredo cream sauce with red bell peppers and onions. Topped with blackened chicken breast. (Sub shrimp $3)

Pesto Penne Pasta

$16.00

Pesto cream sauce, grilled chicken, artichoke hearts, sweet pepper drops, kalamata olives, wilted spinach, and Parmesan

Southern Fried Catfish

$16.00

Southern seasoned and breaded catfish filets accompanied with beer-battered fries and hush puppies

English Fish 'N Chips

$16.00

Crispy cod served atop house fries served with malt vinegar and house-made tartar sauce

Tavern Signature

Steak N' Smashed

$28.00

12 oz ribeye served over smashed fingerling potatoes and asparagus spears

Signature Schnitzel

$20.00

Pork loin pounded thin, breaded, and fried. Served with German potato salad, dressed arugula, grilled lemon, and mushroom cream gravy

Meatloaf Tower

$20.00

Hearty meatloaf topped with savory brown gravy and onion strings atop a bed of garlic mash potatoes and wilted spinach

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$17.00

Grilled lemon pepper chicken breast, garlic mashed potatoes, and vegetable medley in a light Parmesan butter sauce

Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner

$20.00

Ultimate comfort food! Breaded and fried boneless chicken breast with scratch southern cream gravy, house garlic mashed potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, and fried okra

Texas Pork Chop

$25.00

Boneless pork chop drizzled with garlic butter compote, smoked gouda mac 'n cheese, and brussel sprouts

Shrimp Risotto

$18.00

Texas Gulf Shrimp atop a Creamy Saffron Sun-Dried Tomato & Mushroom Risotto

Horseradish Crusted Salmon

$22.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon with a Horseradish Crust, served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Brussel Sprouts.

Texas Gulf Redfish

$24.00

Pan-Seared Redfish served over Pesto Orzo & topped with Charred Chili Butter & Cilantro Chiffonade.

Pasta of the Week

$20.00

Ask your server about our rotating fresh pasta selection

Dessert

Hot Skillet Chocolate Chip Cookie

$10.00

Hot Skillet Brownie

$10.00

Tres Leches Cheesecake

$9.00

Blueberry Crisp

$11.00

Root Beer Float

$9.00

Kids

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kids Sliders w/Cheese

$8.00

Kids Sliders - No Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Brisket Sliders

$8.00

HH Mac & Cheese Balls

$7.00

HH Nachos

$7.00

HH Pickles

$5.00

HH Pretzels

$6.00

HH Shrimp

$7.00

Brunch

Build Your Own Omelet

$14.00

Choice of Canadian bacon, chorizo, slow roasted brisket, bell peppers, Fresno chilis, jalapenos, wild mushrooms, diced onions, caramelized onions, Cheddar cheese, diced potatoes, and diced tomatoes

Hang-Over Combo

$14.00

Two any style eggs, apple-wood smoked bacon, house hash, and toast

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Five grain wheat toast, avocado slices with sunny-side up egg

Biscuits & Spicy Sausage Gravy

$13.00

Buttermilk biscuits with jalapeño sausage gravy, egg any style, garlic, and herbs

Irish Breakfast

$13.00

Fried eggs, rashers (bacon), sausage, baked beans, sauteed mushrooms, and grilled tomatoes

Jalapeño Honey Butter & Chicken Biscuit Sandwich

$15.00

A tavern favorite. Lightly battered and fried chicken breast coated with a jalapeno honey butter inside a giant home made biscuit. Served with house hash

Scottish Egg

$5.00

Hard boiled egg wrapped with sausage and deep fried. Add one to any brunch dish

Classic Pancakes, Eggs & Bacon

$13.00

Three fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with two eggs any style and apple-wood smoked bacon

Blueberry & Apple Crumble Pancakes

$15.00

Three buttermilk pancakes covered with a blueberry crumble compote and accompanied with two eggs any style and apple-wood smoked bacon

Chicken N' Waffles

$16.00

Country fried chicken breast, topped with shiner bock gravy, and two eggs any style, all atop a house-made waffle

Steak N' Eggs

$20.00

Ribeye grilled to temperature, two eggs any style, house hash, and toast

Acai Bowl

$13.00

Acai sorbet, strawberries, blueberries, pineapple, granola, and coconut

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Crispy corn tortilla chips sautéed in homemade salsa topped with two over easy eggs, Cheddar jack cheese, sour cream, and avocado

Brioche French Toast

$12.00

Thick cut brioche dipped in custard wash served with applewood smoked bacon and mixed berries

Eggs Benny

$14.00

Choice of Canadian bacon or pork belly with poached egg, hollandaise, and grilled brioche

Salmon Benedict

$18.00

Ocean farmed salmon, beef steak tomato, poached egg, and hollandaise, grilled brioche

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Scrambled eggs, Cheddar jack cheese, choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo, or ham. Served with a side of house hash

Texas Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

Three flour tortillas, scrambled eggs, mixed cheese, choice of chorizo, bacon, or sausage served with sides of house hash and house-made salsa

Breakfast Pizza

$14.00

Cauliflower crust topped with scrambled eggs, Cheddar jack, sausage gravy, and your choice of bacon, sausage, Canadian bacon or chorizo